i'm so confused about my astrid and harald feelings. i'm not rooting for any kind of romance, but so far their scenes together have been a fucking delight (pairing your two most stylish characters together is always a beautiful idea imo). i hope they don't turn on each other. like, i have a sick feeling astrid is gonna play him in lagertha's favor and like, get killed by lagertha before lagertha can find out she was getting her double agent on and then lagertha is gonna have i-killed-my-awesome-gf guilt...



i'm batting zero on predictions for any show i ever watch, so hopefully putting this out there stops it from happening 😤 Reply

I've never quite been able to get over Athlestan turning down that threesome in the first season.

lmao well that doesn't look orientalist as fuck Reply

I haven't watched yet but appaz Ubbe and Lagertha don't fuck (yet)? *sigh* I just want them to bang and for her to fantasize about him being Ragnar tbqh lmfao Reply

I used to be hft but I'm getting more and more into Margrethe so I hope it doesn't happen bc there's no way that story ends well for her. Reply

Travis was the only good thing about this show..



and I can't stand the guy who plays Hvitserk Reply

"and I can't stand the guy who plays Hvitserk"



This is a new one lol Reply

