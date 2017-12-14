Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It? (Bloodpop® Remix)' gets a lyric video

Better version of the song and better version of the actual music video. Reply

Not with that Kazoo breakdown. Reply

i liked it until that point. Reply

Cool the same song all producers keep making. Reply

I hate this remix, like I haaaaaaaatttttte it. Reply

omg Gominho! Reply

I really like this remix and the lyric video is cool, too.



I guess I'm a Bloodpop fan! I like his remix of Lana Del Rey's "Lust for Life," too. Reply

this basically makes it a chainsmokers song. Reply

Ready For It is the worst song of 2017. Reply

I honestly love their song with Justin Bieber so I'll give this a listen. Reply

Friends is so good! Reply

lmao me too Reply

Not really better, no. Kind of over-produced. Reply

i love the original?



come. at. me. (no, please, be nice) Reply

I do too lol. I HATED it when it first came out but it kept getting stuck in my head and now I love it Reply

...are you me? the game changer for me was hearing it in the car, it goes soo hard, lol Reply

this is legit terrible Reply

lol at her still trying with this flopass single Reply

Keep It! *Goes back to Listening to Witness & Roulette* /dontcomeatme Reply

can't say I do. Reply

And lol:

Taylor Swift reflects on 2017: "I couldn't have asked for a better year." https://t.co/m1tKqWJLhx pic.twitter.com/FvWH28vH7O — billboard (@billboard) December 14, 2017 I like this slightly more than the original. It feels kind of late for this song though.And lol: Reply

WOW, This bish truly is a Tr*mp supporter. NO A SINGLE SOUL would say that 2017 was the best year ever. She's rotten. Reply

The tone deafness of this comment. Good lord. Reply

Or just super self-centered. She had a good romantic relationship in 2017, so who gives a fuck about anybody else? Reply

She is so fucking blessed. 😭 Reply

2017 was horrible. 😭 Reply

she's so vapid and soulless it's wild

as a former stan i have seen the light Reply

