Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It? (Bloodpop® Remix)' gets a lyric video
The “...Ready For It?” (@bloodpop ® Remix) lyric video is HERE! ⚡️— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) December 14, 2017
Watch it now: https://t.co/i3P9z8Dcii pic.twitter.com/ky69puPWLK
Earlier this month, Bloodpop® remixed Taylor Swift platinum hit single '...Ready For It?'
It now has a lyric video to accompany it.
Do you like this version more than the Martin/Shellback version, ontd?
When the kazoo beat drops
the original is good on it's own the alt right queen of pop didn't need this remix
Re: the original is good on it's own the alt right queen of pop didn't need this remix
I guess I'm a Bloodpop fan! I like his remix of Lana Del Rey's "Lust for Life," too.
come. at. me. (no, please, be nice)
And lol:
as a former stan i have seen the light