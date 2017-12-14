Christmas frenchies

Hulu's Future: What the Fox-Disney deal means for the TV streaming service




*If the announced Fox-Disney deal is approved (which is expected to take 12-18 months), Disney will own a 60% stake in Hulu (adding Fox's 30% stake to the 30% stake Disney already owns via ABC)

*The deal casts Hulu's future direction into uncertainty

*Options for Disney include consolidating their streaming service plans into Hulu (aka RIP Netflix) or expanding Hulu into international markets.

*Bob Iger (who will be staying on as CEO of Disney through 2021) said this morning they plan to make Hulu an outlet for more "adult-oriented product” from Fox.

*One analyst thinks Hulu's management is such a mess that eventually Disney will just sell off the shares to Comcast/NBCU and walk away, focusing on it's own streaming service instead.


Source
Tagged: , ,