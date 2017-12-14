Hulu's Future: What the Fox-Disney deal means for the TV streaming service

Hulu needs to go international. Reply

that is all I want

I would love that.

yeeeesss i miss it so much

That's what I'm waiting for!

I guess the Fox shows would go onto Hulu? I wonder what happens to Gotham.

The Fox shows pretty much are already on Hulu. They've been disappearing from Netflix for a while.



But, Gotham isn't owned by Fox, it's owned by Warner Brothers, so it's probably exempt from that.

Oh! Well, never mind me.

Ugh, I hate that streaming is turning into cable all over again with how many different services exist already, and now this? This is fucking miserable news for consumers.

Mte. I'm not here to sign up for a bunch of individual streaming services. We don't get Hulu in Canada anyway though, but when I used a proxy, I tried it and there were still ads...??? Like... no... I'm not wasting my internet bandwidth on ads, especially when they load perfectly but the show itself would stutter and pause. Fuck that.

mte

agreed

Yeah, that's what sucks. Plus my cable company basically forces us to have SOME sort of basic TV package to bundle with our internet package. But it doesn't even have any cable channels I'd actually watch, so I only ever watch Jeopardy on "live" tv.

it's the same here in the UK. netflix here is awful cause the licences of so many shows/movies are owned by the tv company sky (which also have ads when you use catch up)



it's honestly just easier to illegally stream stuff now because they never have what i want to watch lol

The amount of ads Sky have pisses me off so much. With the amount of money you pay, you should at least get ad-free on catch-up and the likes of Sky Atlantic, Sky One etc. It's ridiculous.

yep

Mfte ugh

yup

yep

agreed. If you have netflix, hulu, amazon, the premium cable streaming services like HBOGo....well, at that point, you might as well just go back to having cable.

Not necessarily about Hulu, but if the deal *is* blocked by regulators, Disney has agreed to pay $2.5 billion to Fox. If either side backs away for other reasons, they have to pay the other party $1.52 billion.



And if the deal fails to go through, Iger will be allowed to go ahead with his original plan to step down in 2019.



Reply

Why would Disney agree to pay for a deal blocked by a third party?

It's basically a penalty. Basically, Disney is banking on the deal being allowed, but if it isn't, Fox's wasted time is worth 2.5 billion.



Probably mostly because once Disney was like "We want this", the other interested party, Comcast, backed away from making an offer. Reply

Okay well can you make Hulu international then???

I wish creative people could just make good shit instead of everything being determined by who owns the rights to what and what executives think will be successful (i.e., more of the same) ... These mega-corp mergers aren't going to help that.

This

lol apparently people were getting drunk and buckwild af at the fox holiday party. mass layoffs are nice start to the new year

Yeah, I read that too at Deadline:



That was on the mind of rank-and-file employees at the annual Fox Holiday Party held Tuesday night. “It was a melancholy affair,” one staffer told Deadline. “People seemed to be drinking more heavily this season, many people wondered whether this will be the last Fox holiday party.”



A few tried to make light of the situation. While waiting in long lines for food and drinks, “somebody joked about wanting a ‘Fast Pass,’ a reference to Disneyland,” the employee said. “One person walked around wearing Mickey Mouse ears, which drew tense laughs.” Reply

oop i heard this from a friend who works at fox...lol at the gangsta wearing mickey mouse ears

This kinda concerns me re Fox (the network):



“Not having a relationship with a production company could actually be freeing,” Katz Media Group’s Stacey Schulman said. “We’ve looked at this model for the last 20 years and thought it would be beneficial for networks to own the back end of content that came out of their own libraries. But sometimes it leads to shows being given chances for longer than they should be given chances in time periods they shouldn’t be given”



So basically, they could be going back to if shows don't pull big ratings on night one, we're canning them. Reply

It's like they've learned nothing.

it will end in pain for people that work there.

they better not fuck with brooklyn nine nine istg

I would start mentally and emotionally preparing myself to lose that one, tbh. :/

They announced that it's getting a three-or wrap up over the summer.

Simpsons say "hi" to Mickey with respect (he's a lot older than we are) pic.twitter.com/bD6wTZebas — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 14, 2017







waiting for disney to announce it's buying universal parks next so it can finally get the marvel IP for their theme parks



Edited at 2017-12-14 04:33 pm (UTC) waiting for disney to announce it's buying universal parks next so it can finally get the marvel IP for their theme parks Reply

LMFAO

i have to admire them for predicting so many random as hell insane things accurately

they're slowly working through it with them. their costume characters are already roaming around Cali Adv

Maybe they can fix the fucking mess that is Hulu's interface. Can't find shit

And fix it so Hulu works on my Vizio smart TV without blacking out every 2 seconds. If I want to watch Hulu I have to use the Samsung TV in my bedroom.

I had that problem with my Roku for the LONGEST time. I love Hulu's content but fuck they don't even want me to like them at all

That's the problem with Smart TVs, they all have their own OS/platform so apps don't always get updated/developed well, it's bullshit. You're better off with an Amazon Fire TV stick or something like that.

Reply

Parent

Me to!!! My Vizio in my living room does the same thing after like a hour or so. I have to go upstairs to the bedroom to enjoy Hulu. I think its the Vizio format is probably outdated because they dont even support Spotify anymore and that was a app built into the TV.

muffintiem



#21stcenturyproblems? Yeah, we have two LG smart TVs and Netflix works perfectly but Hulu will error out every time. So Hulu has to live on my husband's laptop.'s point about smart TV OS makes sense but it is still so irritating. :|

Oh my god, it is a NIGHTMARE. It is impossible to look around (on my Apple TV) without accidentally clicking on something, and if you do it just starts playing THAT EPISODE without taking you to a menu. I fucking hate it. It is so terrible. I... should cancel Hulu.

they changed the interface like a month ago (at least for console streaming) and somehow made it worse. someone help them jfc

the new interface sucksss

it really is horrible. who was the genius that decided "UI color/gradient changes on every click are what people really want" :P



also if i want to navigate between episodes in an older season of a show, i have to do a bunch of extra clicks. it's making it hard to watch my comfort shows. hoping to ditch both hulu & netflix next year tbh.

It all doesn't matter if the FCC takes away net neutrality. I'm going to end up canceling everything if it happens.

I keep tensely refreshing the news pages because the livestream isn't working! 😩

If net neutrality ends, I cut my home internet.

yeah honestly, I'm sf scared

Make Hulu international already, fuckin a



I was going to get a proxy to bypass it but I don't want to bother shopping for a proxy

the weirdest thing about going to disneyland was all the star wars stuff because i don't associate it with disney.

well they're giving it its own land in 2019 (the CA one, at least)

