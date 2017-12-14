Hulu's Future: What the Fox-Disney deal means for the TV streaming service
.@Hulu’s Future: What Disney-Fox Deal Means for TV-Streaming Venture https://t.co/8Rb6LYfdSH— Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2017
*If the announced Fox-Disney deal is approved (which is expected to take 12-18 months), Disney will own a 60% stake in Hulu (adding Fox's 30% stake to the 30% stake Disney already owns via ABC)
*The deal casts Hulu's future direction into uncertainty
*Options for Disney include consolidating their streaming service plans into Hulu (aka RIP Netflix) or expanding Hulu into international markets.
*Bob Iger (who will be staying on as CEO of Disney through 2021) said this morning they plan to make Hulu an outlet for more "adult-oriented product” from Fox.
*One analyst thinks Hulu's management is such a mess that eventually Disney will just sell off the shares to Comcast/NBCU and walk away, focusing on it's own streaming service instead.
Source
I would love that.
But, Gotham isn't owned by Fox, it's owned by Warner Brothers, so it's probably exempt from that.
it's honestly just easier to illegally stream stuff now because they never have what i want to watch lol
And if the deal fails to go through, Iger will be allowed to go ahead with his original plan to step down in 2019.
Probably mostly because once Disney was like "We want this", the other interested party, Comcast, backed away from making an offer.
That was on the mind of rank-and-file employees at the annual Fox Holiday Party held Tuesday night. “It was a melancholy affair,” one staffer told Deadline. “People seemed to be drinking more heavily this season, many people wondered whether this will be the last Fox holiday party.”
A few tried to make light of the situation. While waiting in long lines for food and drinks, “somebody joked about wanting a ‘Fast Pass,’ a reference to Disneyland,” the employee said. “One person walked around wearing Mickey Mouse ears, which drew tense laughs.”
“Not having a relationship with a production company could actually be freeing,” Katz Media Group’s Stacey Schulman said. “We’ve looked at this model for the last 20 years and thought it would be beneficial for networks to own the back end of content that came out of their own libraries. But sometimes it leads to shows being given chances for longer than they should be given chances in time periods they shouldn’t be given”
So basically, they could be going back to if shows don't pull big ratings on night one, we're canning them.
waiting for disney to announce it's buying universal parks next so it can finally get the marvel IP for their theme parks
Edited at 2017-12-14 04:33 pm (UTC)
#21stcenturyproblems?
also if i want to navigate between episodes in an older season of a show, i have to do a bunch of extra clicks. it's making it hard to watch my comfort shows. hoping to ditch both hulu & netflix next year tbh.
I was going to get a proxy to bypass it but I don't want to bother shopping for a proxy