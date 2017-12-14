RuPaul's Drag Race | All Stars 3 | Trailer
🌟 Are you ready to go for the gold?! It's All Stars season! 🌟— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 14, 2017
👑 RuPaul's Drag Race #AllStars3 returns with a Queen-sized episode THURS Jan 25 at 8/7c on VH1! 👑 pic.twitter.com/63HADbQI2R
- RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 3 premieres January 25 at 8/7c on VH1.
ONTD, who are you rooting for? I'm #TeamShangela.
She was horrible on previous drag race stuff but if she can show on all-stars what she shows everywhere else, she'd be miles ahead of most winners.
Shangela is the most versitile member of the cast and if they keep Lip Sinc For You Legacy rule, there's no way Trixie is going to get more wins than her (although Alaska didn't win most of hers but they still gave her most wins because she chose lipsticks with names that production needed to develop the right storylines)
or I'd be fine with Chi Chi
Otherwise I want chichi, De la or shangela to win.
Aja, thorgy Thor and Morgan or my least favourite queens this season.
Though tbh if it's really obvious Trixie is going to win then I'll prob drop it like I did last All Stars (I did end up watching it in its entirety, but not during its initial run). Once it's obvious whose going to win I lose interest. There are exceptions, like with Project Runway this year pleasantly proving me wrong with Kentaro winning
I have been dying for her to be on Allstars!
Thanks for the update.
And 'my name is Roxxxie Andrews and I'm here to make it clear' is an iconic meme
i hope the rumors are true that they're bring back bebe because she was flawfree and deserves better than the forgotten vaseline cam season