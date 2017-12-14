RuPaul's Drag Race | All Stars 3 | Trailer

I want shangie or Ben to win, I think Trixie is the clear winner but how funny would it be if neither her nor katya took the crown? Reply

the meltdown will be glorious Reply

As much as I want Tracy the Clown to lose, they're making it so obvious that she's gonna win. Which sucks because Katya deserves a crown more than her. Reply

how? Trixie carries their Youtube / Vice show... is clearly smarter and more put together.

She was horrible on previous drag race stuff but if she can show on all-stars what she shows everywhere else, she'd be miles ahead of most winners. Reply

I want to see how they are going to edit her, since she's barely funny camp queen and constantly needs a sidekick to be entertaining, very Elijah Daniel of ha.

Shangela is the most versitile member of the cast and if they keep Lip Sinc For You Legacy rule, there's no way Trixie is going to get more wins than her (although Alaska didn't win most of hers but they still gave her most wins because she chose lipsticks with names that production needed to develop the right storylines) Reply

It's time for Shangie to get the crown Reply

#teamkennedy if not cancel it Reply

well, at least you're keeping with the problematic theme Reply

what?



Edited at 2017-12-14 04:11 pm (UTC) Reply

I actually think Kennedy is far more talented than a lot of queens that are stanned here (violet *cof). If she could contain the bitterness I would root for her Reply

I also find Milk to be the least interesting person ever and I personally think people that find her subversive are just racist Reply

yeah, considering Milk was supposed to be this ~art queen~ or whatever, they were a real bore. The muscle suit is...interesting. But you KNOW Michelle is gonna drag them for that. Reply

I feel like Milk is pretty interesting outside of the show, but the challenges they Drag Race has don't let her shine. Like, she's one of the most politically active queens on the show, her looks are way more interesting and out of the box than the ones pageant queens present, especially after the post show glow up, but her personality is too dull for her to be strong competition Reply

I'm sorry but I'm from NYC and I know those people and Milks activism is nothing but self promotion and a way to further her own career, it really doesn't take much to notice that. 'Raising awareness' doesn't do anything except for yourself Reply

Lol yea her drag is boring as fuck and when he’s out of drag he’s just a basic ass white man Reply

she's trash Reply

can you explain the racism part of your comment? idk much about milk so i find that intriguing Reply

Why is it racist to find her looks subversive when they clearly are? Just look at this promo, she is the most interesting one. But yeah, she is very dull on the show Reply

lmao I’m already annoyed by half of them and Trixie better win



or I'd be fine with Chi Chi Reply

Team Ben or BeBe. Reply

I'm mostly Bebe but Shangela as well Reply

Im with you. She's so annoying! Reply

Trixie



Otherwise I want chichi, De la or shangela to win.



Aja, thorgy Thor and Morgan or my least favourite queens this season. Reply

I think Morgan will be the first to go, I have nothing to back this claim up lol just that compared to the other queens in this season she's just doesn't offer as much (imo) Reply

God I hope yu're right. i can't stand her Reply

Chi Chi, Ben, and Shangela are the main ones I'm rooting for!



Though tbh if it's really obvious Trixie is going to win then I'll prob drop it like I did last All Stars (I did end up watching it in its entirety, but not during its initial run). Once it's obvious whose going to win I lose interest. There are exceptions, like with Project Runway this year pleasantly proving me wrong with Kentaro winning Reply

Looks like VH1 upped their budget Reply

Oh, for sure, especially after the numerous Emmy wins, even if the ratings aren't as huge comparing to their top hits, I bet it's prestigious to have a show that is praised every year about ~~~pushing the boundaries of television forward and has such a strong critical acclaim, you know Mona Scott Young productions are not bringing that part to the table Reply

I'm still loling at Aja being there, she don't belong on All Stars. Should've been Ongina! Reply

She was supposed to be on this season but got sick :( Reply

NOOOO

I have been dying for her to be on Allstars!

Thanks for the update. Reply

Oh no :( Reply

sick how? Reply

nooooooooooo! I hope she is okay, I wanted her on the show so bad Reply

Aja didn't even belong on Season 9 - not with those make-up skills! Reply

The tea is that Aja was a last minute decision after someone else backed up last minute Reply

I'm rooting for Chi Chi, DeLa, and Shangela. Reply

Same Reply

me too! Reply

There were so many iconic queens on AS2, I don't know how this could compare. I mean, it was so obvious Alaska was going to win and Roxxxy's continued presence was infuriating but I was still deeply entertained. Reply

I thought Roxxxy did pretty good! Oops! Reply

She should have never made it to the finals, though. It was bullshit. Reply

Tbh It wasn't her fault production was making her stay ever week to give the season more conflict, I feel like she redeemed herself and ended up looking somewhat likable

And 'my name is Roxxxie Andrews and I'm here to make it clear' is an iconic meme Reply

lol girl she was in the bottom like six times Reply

as 2 was one of my favs things ever Reply

Roxxxy should've won season 5. she wasn't that great in AS2 Reply

I think it’s hilarious how Katya said that as soon as she Alaska there she just relaxed and tried to have fun because she knew Alaska would win. Reply

I hope morgan gets eliminated first 😆 Reply

lol same. she's still stuck in 2008 Reply

i love chichi even though they'll never give it to her.



i hope the rumors are true that they're bring back bebe because she was flawfree and deserves better than the forgotten vaseline cam season Reply

Yeah she's definitely coming, but I have a feeling she's be out in a dramatic way in the middle of the season. Nothing personal just feel like the production will go for 'a winner who lost' storyline this season Reply

i am all up in my feelings even at the thought of such fuckery, which means WoW has already had their moment of dramatic witch cackling and nefarious hand rubbing while editing her elimination episode. theyll probably make it a bebe x shangela bottom 2 because they are bad people Reply

If only you knew. Reply

