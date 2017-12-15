cool

Australia has confirmed it's Eurovision 2018 contestant.....


- Jessica Mauboy came 2nd in the 2006 season of Australian Idol
- She is from Darwin, a remote city in an Australian rural area
- Unlike last year's contestant, Isaiah Firebrace, she has already achieved considerable success in the Australian market - 5 top ten albums and 16 (wow!) top 20 singles, she is one of the most successful Australia female artists in the past 20 years!
- Her father is Indonesian, her mother is indigenous (ie she is Blasian)
- She is very versatile and can sing power ballads, RNB or pop
- In the past 5 years Australia has never sent a Caucasian person to Eurovision


ONTD, has your country ever tried to win Eurovision harder than Australia has?






https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzFHnaxiSWs
Tagged: , ,