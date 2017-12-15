Australia has confirmed it's Eurovision 2018 contestant.....
- Jessica Mauboy came 2nd in the 2006 season of Australian Idol
- She is from Darwin, a remote city in an Australian rural area
- Unlike last year's contestant, Isaiah Firebrace, she has already achieved considerable success in the Australian market - 5 top ten albums and 16 (wow!) top 20 singles, she is one of the most successful Australia female artists in the past 20 years!
- Her father is Indonesian, her mother is indigenous (ie she is Blasian)
- She is very versatile and can sing power ballads, RNB or pop
- In the past 5 years Australia has never sent a Caucasian person to Eurovision
ONTD, has your country ever tried to win Eurovision harder than Australia has?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzFHnaxiSWs
I know that's the most American thing ever, given that it's Eurovision ... but the heart wants what the heart wants.
make an americanvision for all the rest of the world cares
Still hoping they'll send Kylie someday.
She's gracious, gorgeous, has a fantastic voice, and her albums are consistently good. Love her!
Are you saying they've never sent a white person to Eurovision?