Australia has confirmed it's Eurovision 2018 contestant.....

Loved her in The Sapphires! Great movie. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she looked familiar! That movie is so cute. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such a fun movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cute movie <3 ;_; [5] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slay! i am already rooting for her. Reply

Thread

Link

woah i was just listening to galaxy & kiss me hello the other day Reply

Thread

Link

I want the US to participate in Eurovision so badly.



I know that's the most American thing ever, given that it's Eurovision ... but the heart wants what the heart wants. Reply

Thread

Link

nah america would send actual good people or actual shit and it'd be bad either way. like justin timberlake's interval show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no doubt it would be bad and probably ruin the vibe. I'm just sinking into my American self-centered entitlement, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Usa can't come play Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean, Australia isn’t European... neither is Israel, yet they participate. I mean, there’s a bunch of them that aren’t really European. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Eventually it'll be every country in the world except the USA Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Usa in Eurovision would be the worst, I hope it never happens. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why can't y'all just let the rest of the world have its nice things w/o trying to interfere



make an americanvision for all the rest of the world cares Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Slay! Is Australia trying to fix its racist image or is their local music scene mostly POC?



Still hoping they'll send Kylie someday. Reply

Thread

Link

Her debut album Been Waiting was everything back in 08/09. Empty >>>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

omg i forgot about her. burn was such a jam Reply

Thread

Link



Saara Alto and Jessica Mauboy competing against each other on Eurovision sounds like a very specific, obscure gay dream. Reply

Thread

Link

she's one of the best singers that Australia has to offer.



She's gracious, gorgeous, has a fantastic voice, and her albums are consistently good. Love her! Reply

Thread

Link

Australia is in Europe? Mainstream media has lied to me again. Reply

Thread

Link

Australia loves Eurovision and the ratings are always nuts over there so EBC invited them to join as a one off a few years ago and uhh, they're there every year now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i'm gonna vote for her. love the sapphires and her voice so much Reply

Thread

Link

i love the day before i met you lol Reply

Thread

Link

I want Canada to be a part of this :'( Reply

Thread

Link

I'm confused by the last bullet point. I've never seen anything like it.



Are you saying they've never sent a white person to Eurovision? Reply

Thread

Link

As someone who is watching every year: Yes, they've never sent a white. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow ok, thanks for confirming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link