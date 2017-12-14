ABC Fires Johnny Iuzzini, Pulls Remaining Episodes of Great American Baking Show
ABC has pulled the remaining episodes after multiple women came forward to accuse series judge Johnny Iuzzini of harassment and abuse https://t.co/Flzr5PAVa9— Vulture (@vulture) December 14, 2017
Four more women recently accused celebrity chef and TV personality Johnny Iuzzini of sexual harassment and abuse. This doubles the amount of his accusers. Iuzzini denies any wrongdoing. He has been accused most recently of demanding sexual favors from a professional colleague in exchange for a job opportunity at Top Chef: Just Desserts, threatening a sous chef with violence for not using liquid nitrogen when making a batch of ice cream, and filming a woman without her consent during a consensual sexual encounter. In the last example, he had pulled out a camera while writer and sommelier Hannah Lee Selinger was partially undressed and intoxicated and started filming her without consent. When she objected, he suggested he could put a pillowcase over her head to preserve her anonymity (although he appeared to eventually stop filming after repeated objections).
The first four accusations came just before the new season of Great American Baking Show premiered last week. After the second wave of accusations, ABC fired Iuzzini and chose not to air the rest of the episodes.
ABC issued the following statement:
“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct.”
This shit is NEVER ENDING.
"He has been accused most recently of demanding sexual favors from a professional colleague in exchange for a job opportunity at Top Chef: Just Desserts [...] and filming a woman without her consent during a consensual sexual encounter."
JESUS.
Edited at 2017-12-14 04:09 pm (UTC)
i'm a broken record at this point, but i was sexually harassed at EVERY SINGLE JOB i have EVER HAD up until the one i have now (which is a medium sized law office and i've only been here for 2 months, lol).
really bruh the fuck is wrong with you
Though, I hope he does get punished-I haven't read a lot about this particular case to know if there are charges incoming. At least he got fired from ABC in general?
rotflol
BUT
HAHA Paul you will never make it in the US and don’t fuck with Mary Berry
JK, this is a never-ending nightmare that we all have to live together.
That's awful for the contestants. :/
But also I want those fucking gold glasses that the star baker wore in the first episode.
also since the british show doesnt have a prize... what do the americans win?