ABC Fires Johnny Iuzzini, Pulls Remaining Episodes of Great American Baking Show



Four more women recently accused celebrity chef and TV personality Johnny Iuzzini of sexual harassment and abuse. This doubles the amount of his accusers. Iuzzini denies any wrongdoing. He has been accused most recently of demanding sexual favors from a professional colleague in exchange for a job opportunity at Top Chef: Just Desserts, threatening a sous chef with violence for not using liquid nitrogen when making a batch of ice cream, and filming a woman without her consent during a consensual sexual encounter. In the last example, he had pulled out a camera while writer and sommelier Hannah Lee Selinger was partially undressed and intoxicated and started filming her without consent. When she objected, he suggested he could put a pillowcase over her head to preserve her anonymity (although he appeared to eventually stop filming after repeated objections).

The first four accusations came just before the new season of Great American Baking Show premiered last week. After the second wave of accusations, ABC fired Iuzzini and chose not to air the rest of the episodes.

ABC issued the following statement:

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct.”


