ABC Fires Johnny Iuzzini, Pulls Remaining Episodes of Great American Baking Show

OMG.



This shit is NEVER ENDING.



"He has been accused most recently of demanding sexual favors from a professional colleague in exchange for a job opportunity at Top Chef: Just Desserts [...] and filming a woman without her consent during a consensual sexual encounter."



JESUS.



of course it's never ending. i would wager that 90% of men who are in positions of even the SMALLEST amount of power have at the very least sexually harassed (the classic "LOL ITS JUST A JOKE" thing) women.



i'm a broken record at this point, but i was sexually harassed at EVERY SINGLE JOB i have EVER HAD up until the one i have now (which is a medium sized law office and i've only been here for 2 months, lol).



I have no doubt that you've experienced it at every job, or that most women do. I've never experienced it in a corporate role, though (about 10 years in the workforce). I wonder if I've just gotten lucky with companies that hire a lot of women into roles up and down the ladder or what. Reply

Yeah men are fucking trash. I worked at a court house for a while and had a detective try some shit which was fucking terrifying. Reply

The only job I wasn’t sexually harassed at was working in childcare and that’s because we had one male employee who 1. Didn’t talk to anyone hardly at all and 2. Wasn’t straight. Reply

From this article “He definitely did it without asking,” she said. “It’s 5 a.m. and you’ve had a couple drinks, and you’re like, wait, what just happened?” When she objected to the recording, she said he told her, “Well, you know, if you don’t want your face in it, you can put a pillowcase over your head.” Selinger said that after she repeated her objections, Iuzzini appeared to stop filming, “but he got very angry.” She was partially undressed when he pulled out the camera and started filming too https://mic.com/articles/186721/four-more-women-accuse-celebrity-chef-johnny-iuzzini-of-sexual-harassment-and-abuse#.giJGOuro2 Reply

"threatening a sous chef with violence for not using liquid nitrogen when making a batch of ice cream"



really bruh the fuck is wrong with you



I know someone who was a contestant and everyone is so upset that it isn't going to air (while obviously understanding why it isn't going to air). Like, you don't realize how much work and taking time off actual work goes into making a show and then you just want to watch yourself, but then this man has to ruin everything. Reply

Aw man, that really sucks for your friend. They must have been so excited. Reply

They were and we all really were lol. Like, we have been waiting for this to air for months and telling all of our families and friends. It just really sucks especially since he will likely get his full paycheck still so it isn't even like this is a real punishment for him.



Though, I hope he does get punished-I haven't read a lot about this particular case to know if there are charges incoming. At least he got fired from ABC in general? Reply

ugh i feel so bad for everyone. i read a blog post by a former contestant on the gbbo and just reading everything they had to do before the show even started filming exhausted me. Reply

I do feel sorry for the contestants but i’m glad abc pulled it. I had read about the accusations before the premiere and didn’t want to watch it even tho I was looking forward to it :\ Reply

I think it's totally understandable to be upset in that situation, it sucks. Reply

I feel awful for the contestants for exactly this. They took time off work, were away from home and stressed in the competition and now it won't even air. I think ABC made the right decision but is really does suck for everyone else involved. Reply

That's awful. This show is my fiancee's favorite (she's a pastry chef) so I'm sad it is canceled for her. I can't imagine being an actual contestant and having it happen. Reply

It's horrible that the contestants have to suffer because of this dirt bag. It's horrible that they had to be around him at all. I've never liked him, he's always skeeved me out. If you couldn't tell his was slimy before this, you need to get your asshole-radar checked. He has that creep vibe from a mile away. I was really disappointed to see him turn up again on this show. Arrogant, condescending and an abuser--I'm not surprised. Reply

Holy shit. I had no idea who this guy was before because this was my first year watching the show (cause Ayesha Curry was hosting lol) but damn he's a fucking creep. It sucks for the contestants because some of them seemed extremely talented but jfc what a trash person Reply

Man, can't they just swap Christopher Plummer in? Reply

I fee so bad for laughing. Reply

I feel bad for all the other people involved with the show, having to be penalized for his despicable behavior. Reply

This season bakers seems much better than the previous season and the host are less annoying so I’m disappointed we won’t see the rest of the season



BUT



HAHA Paul you will never make it in the US and don’t fuck with Mary Berry

Wait you think the hosts are less annoying? The guy they have this year is really annoying. Reply

BYE creep! He was always smug & looked slimy. Reply

This. I never understood why they brought him to judge because he does not even have a good TV personality Reply

Never watched this (still working on the British edition), but I'm shocked that yet another man was garbage.



JK, this is a never-ending nightmare that we all have to live together.



That's awful for the contestants. :/ Reply

As tiring and nauseating as it is to see just how many men are being revealed to be absolute fucking monsters, I'm also really, really glad they're being exposed and fired. I'm just scared af for the inevitable backlash and pushback when men go "I'm sick of men being called evil perverts!!!!!!" when it's only been, like, a few months of men experiencing any consequences at all and pretty much none of them are actually going to prison for what they did... Reply

i love baking shows but literally every good and pure thing has to be ruined by men. Reply

I feel terrible for the contestants and I love the show ... BUT it was so much better last year. Ayesha and Spice are fucking terrible hosting the show. Reply

yeah i wasn't really feeling them either. and i missed mary berry :( Reply

Same! I wasn't big on the 2 male judges and Mary added something special to the mix for sure. Reply

Ayesha was an awful choice. Reply

I really don't like Spice. I think Ayesha is fine, but they are so jarring, since its so different from last year - and doesn't really follow the British version - which last season they tried really hard to do. Reply

wow. ugh. fucking MEN! that's terrible for the rest of the panel and especially the contestants. if that's the case, every contestant should be rewarded. Reply

I love this show. (dont like the new hosts)



But also I want those fucking gold glasses that the star baker wore in the first episode.





also since the british show doesnt have a prize... what do the americans win? Reply

