Adam Driver Set to Return to Broadway in 2019

Hollywood's new favorite leading man (other than Timothy Chalamar or whatever) will be returning to his roots in Broadway with the play "Burn This" written by Lansford Wilson.

  • Got his start in 2011 starring in "Man and Boy" off-Broadway before moving onto "Girls" & "Star Wars"

  • In "Burn This" he'll star as Pale, a character who embarks on a romance after a tragic death, John Malkovich originated the role in 1987

  • Was supposed to star Jake Yillenhoolahay in a separate production but was cancelled


    • Isn't it interesting how much work he gets as a romantic lead?

