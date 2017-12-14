Adam Driver Set to Return to Broadway in 2019

good



Cue all the comments about how ugly he is and Kyle Ron is the WORST.





I really enjoy him as an actor. Hungry Hearts and Patterson were both really, really good. And as much as I hated Adam Sackler, he made him sorta lovable too. Reply

I adore him in Patterson. Reply

'Cue all the comments about how ugly he is and Kyle Ron is the WORST.'



Don't forget the Nazi comparisons. Reply

STOP bringing up Nazi's its Hanukkah ffs Reply

ia tho i actually like him more in goofier roles



patterson and silence were gr8 and hungry hearts i saw b4 he was rly anybody so i can't recall much about him in it beyond his struggle singing (tho the chick who played his wife was amazing) but i think he should make an effort to pepper the Very Serious things w shit like what if and this is where i leave u Reply

hungry hearts made me so angry.

Me too. I enjoy Adam Driver as an actor. Reply

He's really is a very talented actor. I enjoy him a lot. Sometimes I honestly forget he's in Star Wars at all because he does seem to do a good job distancing himself from it when he isn't doing promotional stuff for it. It's definitely not the only thing he has going for him. Reply

Ppl in here say he’s so ugly but also talk abt how their boyfriends are only cute to them in the ffas lmao Reply

I literally only came in to this post to call him ugly. Lol sorry Reply

Dude, Matt straight up sucks. That gif reminds me that Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base is still my favorite work that he's done.Dude, Matt straight up sucks. Reply

This was/is so funny. Reply

That's why I wanted someone, anyone, from SW to host SNL this month, just so we could get a follow up to "Kylo Ren is a punk bitch!" Reply

I haven't had my muffin yet, MATT! Reply

This was the best Reply

where was this characterization in tlj tbh Reply

this skit was amazing and idc I think he's a cutie Reply

is he ontd's new cucumberbatch?

With him they try to justify it because he's done 'problematic' things, IDK what Adam's done to warrant it besides being odd-looking and a critically acclaimed actor who got a big break by being in Star Wars. That and I guess they're bitter that Kylo Ren is popular; I guess it comes as a shock to some that the villain in a Star Wars film would be well-liked by fandom.



Edited at 2017-12-14 03:47 pm (UTC)

He's not all that well-liked, he just has obnoxious fans. Reply

Lol critically acclaimed.

You're doing the most sis. He's a good actor but lets not get ahead of ourselves. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I couldn’t control myself and just watched Grace’s Spoiler Review for TLJ and I’m shocked. I need to watched this movie because whaaaat. She was shipping Reylo hard. I read for a second that his character starts a romance after the death of John Malkovich and was so confused 😂 Reply

tlj was so good! i was shipping them too like really hard Reply

i shouldnt be surprised by reylo's popularity but here i am.



Edited at 2017-12-14 04:08 pm (UTC)

I don’t get any of the popular ships because I didn’t notice them as couples at all when I saw TFA, except for Finn and Rey. But I guess I will go to this with an open mind... Reply

Do you have a link to the review? Reply

I got home from the midnight screening at a little after 3 am and my friend waited at my place until the first train at 4:30 am and we watched her spoiler review together and were rolling our eyes at the reylo shipping haha I often disagree with Grace but I keep watching her videos because I like how she structures them and I like her "insider" knowledge. Reply

who's review is this? Reply

Honestly, he's incredibly nice in person so I feel kind of bad for all the shit he gets.



Kylo Ren still sux tho. Reply

this guy? who joined the army so he could kill people???



Reply

Literally fucking this. He joined the army so he could go overseas and kill people but he's such a nice guy!!1!! How could you hate him !!111!! Reply

Shut the fuck up Reply

He said that's why he joined the army or do you just hate soldiers on principle? Reply

Omg... do you have a link to deets?! Reply

yikes. most people join the military bc it's their only option to escape whatever they're experiencing. Reply

Yeah... "interesting." Interesting like the face of a proboscis monkey. Reply

It is interesting...it makes me wonder if he's just sooooo talented because I'm not sure if an incredibly talented actress who doesn't have the same type of interesting look he does would get roles as a romantic lead.



Am I wrong for questioning this or am I just one of those awful people who don't care for him? Reply

No, she wouldn't. Reply

ia with you on some level



i can't even think of any equivalent to guys like adam driver and ezra miller and cumberbatch and hiddleston etc on the lady side of hollywood honestly? like i guess there's chloe sevigny and lena dunham is arguably hideous but she wouldn't be getting material if she wasn't writing it Reply

Outside of ONTD, lots of people find Cumberbatch and Hiddleston at least to be attractive. Heck I seem to recall ONTD loving Hiddleston for a while, maybe he did something 'problematic' that I missed. Reply

I can only think of that actress from the shining. But that was back in the 70s. Shelley Duvall Reply

Yeah there's really not. I wouldn't even say Chloe and Lena are similar...Chloe is stern looking but she's pretty, but it's not like she and Lena have obnoxious fans who are constantly talking about how gorgeous and hot they are while the rest of us are like ?????????...unless I've missed their fanclubs lmao Reply

why tf is ezra included with those fugs? he's gorgeous just unclean!!!! Reply

You have anyone in mind specifically? Reply

I think it's completely valid to have this conversation because you're right, a woman who isn't conventionally attractive wouldn't be afforded the same opportunities and that's fucked up.



However, I think disliking him based solely on that is a little ridiculous. I don't know much about him personally, but I hope he's aware of his privilege. Reply

This is what I was trying to allude to, I don't personally hate him but ontd is assuming that this a hate post Reply

There are ugly women in Hollywood, but they typically are only allowed to do comedy.



I don’t think Adam is ugly though, just different looking. There are a lot of uglier men in Hollywood. Reply

You're not wrong for questioning it, but it is wrong to project that onto Adam when he hasn't done anything to contribute that narrative. Like it's okay to use him as an example, but for people to pick him specifically just because he's getting a lot of work and to make fun of him is really messed up. He's not the problem here. Dude's just doing his job. Reply

Women like more than just looks in men. This has been proven time and time again. I find him attractive because of how frigging talented he is. Reply

I said that about if a person of color looked like him and I got attacked Reply

I find him hot now but I can see why people would be not into him or the Byronic character trope that is Kylo Ren Reply

idgaf about Star Wars really but I work in the IMAX in London and the director of Last Jedi showed up at the midnight screening last night and did a lil intro like thanked everyone for coming and then after shook all of our hands and said thanks for your hard work I really appreciate it hope you’re not too tired lmao idk I thought I would share because it was really nice of him to do that Reply

Rian Johnson is awesome Reply

aww that is so cute actually Reply

I'll definitely see it if i'm in town, he's a talented dude. Reply

he was really good in tlj as that little bitch kyle. Reply

I can't recall if I have seen him in stuff besides star wars Reply

nah I've never watched that Reply

Before Star Wars, I saw him in Frances Ha, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Tracks. Apparently he was in Lincoln, too, but I've never seen that. Reply

I'll never get over how ONTD rationalized making fun of his appearance bc men make fun of ugly women all the time. Reply

yeah, that's why



If you trace back to past posts about him you will see people making those comments. I'm not making it up. Reply

Women aren't allowed to be truly ugly in Hollywood. The female equivalent of Adam Driver is flipping burgers somewhere and she wouldn't have a prayer as an actress. Reply

