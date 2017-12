Yeah girl you ever watch in living color? Reply

I grew up with In Living Color... and the age still took me back! He looks good for 50. Reply

Wanda. lmao Reply

I like them together. I hope she's happy after all I'm sure she's been thru. Reply

their recent comfort level with going public really lends credence to a someones comment in a previous post that there was probably a clause her divorce from tom cruise restricting her going public with any relationships until a certain amount of time had passed. Reply

That is crazy! What a nut. Reply

I can't believe he's 50. I know he's been around forever but I honestly thought he was in his late 30's/early 40's at most. Reply

OMG! He is 50? He looks 42. Wow. Reply

Kinda random but cute couple? Reply

Why do they continue to hide when it’s clear they been dating for like 4 years Reply

they're cute Reply

