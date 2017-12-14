20 Books You Must Read in 2018
Almost Love by Louise O’Neill
O’Neill’s first adult novel - after the searing Only Ever Yours and the shattering Asking for It - is as pointed and insightful as her YA work. In the present, Sarah is with Oisin, a warm, kind man. But she can’t get over Matthew, an older man she was in a relationship with when in her early 20s. Matthew kept Sarah a secret, and never gave her quite what she wanted, but love isn’t supposed to be easy, is it? Featuring a selfish, complicated, damaged protagonist, this is a depiction of obsessive love that will hit a nerve with all readers.
(March 8)
The Wicked Cometh by Laura Carlin
In 1831 Hester White is struggling to get by, when by chance she encounters the Brock family and is taken to their country seat. There, under the pretence of being uneducated, she forms a close bond with Rebecca Brock. The two find themselves drawn into the mystery of London’s rapidly disappearing poor, uncovering something truly wicked. The Wicked Cometh is Carlin’s debut, and she’s great at conjuring up an image of darkest 1800s London, while her female characters are both of their time while also being witty and modern.
(February 8)
Brit(ish) by Afua Hirsch
“Where are you from? No, where are you really from?” Those are familiar questions for people of colour living in Britain, Hirsch among them. In this highly personal look at race, Hirsch recounts her search for her identity - the daughter of a Jewish dad and a Ghanaian mum, Hirsch never felt like she quite belonged in England, yet moving to Ghana didn’t make her feel Ghanaian. Hirsch looks at what identity is, and how perhaps what it means to be British needs to be rethought.
(February 1)
Circe by Madeline Miller
Miller, the author of the award-winning The Song of Achilles, returns with the story of Circe, arguably best known as the witch who turned Odysseus’ men into pigs in Homer’s The Odyssey. In Circe, Miller gives depth and history to the title character, how it was she came to be on her island, and her struggles as an independent woman. The “heroes” of Greek myths - the gods, Odysseus and so on - get shoved to the side, as Miller brings to the forefront a fascinating, captivating female character. This is wonderfully detailed and well worth the more than five year wait since The Song of Achilles.
(April 19)
Kintu by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi
Kintu begins in 2004, with the death of Kusi Kamu, before taking us back to 1750 and Kamu’s ancestor, Kintu Kidda. On his way to pledge allegiance to the new leader of Buganda Kingdom, tragedy strikes, and Kintu unleashes a curse that will plague his family for generations. This is an epic in the vein of Yaa Gyasi’s Homegoing (one of 2017's best books), blending both the history of a country - Uganda in this case - and the story of a family through the generations.
(January 25)
I just finished reading The Power by Naomi Alderman, and I didn't really enjoy it. The premise sounded great, but eh.
the books were otherwise kind of generic, so i got a pocket-sized book for color fortune telling that's actually pretty cool? there was a feminist cocktail book, amy schumer's book, americanah, the kite runner, and a few others that i can't remember lol. i've been reading too many books and didn't want to pick up a new one to actually read lol, so i picked the smallest one because i knew it wouldn't be a novel.
I'd like to read Emily Wilson's new translation of the Odyssey, and a few other things on my to-read list are: Rabbit by Patricia Wilson, The Bright Hour by Nina Riggs, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt (although I think I might do this one as an audiobook.)
i'm reading Joan Didion's The White Album & John Rechy's City of Night
re: 2018 releases, i'm curious abt Melissa Broder's The Pisces & Ottessa Moshfegh My Year of Rest and Relaxation
is she white?
I just finished David Sedaris' Holidays on Ice for my book club; it's REALLY dark comedy (like, dead-kids comedy) and I'm morbidly fascinated to see how the little old ladies in the club are gonna react to it. I'm also still reading Vulgar Favors, the book about Andrew Cunanan and his killing spree (on which the ACS series is based) -- it's a little pearl-clutchy with some of the South Beath gay culture stuff, but it's fascinating as well. The cops and the FBI really bungled that manhunt; if they'd gotten their shit together they totally could've caught him before he killed Versace. It's nuts.
Right now I’m reading books from childhood that I always meant to get to but never did. I just finished Ramona the Brave last night. I recently bought Little Fires Everywhere and I think I might start it next. I loved Everything I Never Told You, so I’m excited to see how Celeste Ng’s next Book is. Has anyone read it?
1. Among Others by Jo Walton - about halfway through, not sure how I feel about it. Pace is a little slow.
2. Dreamsongs Vol. 1 by GRRM - the stories are hit or miss but the collection is split into 5 sections and the introductions GRRM includes before each section work surprisingly well with Among Others, since he pays homage to the sci fi/fantasy stories that inspired him (many of these stories he mentions are also mentioned in Walton's book)
3. A History of Korea by Jinwung Kim - after reading 3 books this year about Korea/Koreans, I realized I need to brush up on my history of the Korean peninsula.
i'm more intrigued by all the discussion it's sparked up tbh, some of my coworkers mentioned it to me and i honestly wasn't even aware a couple of them were literate so that was wild
I've also been thinking about "the Coreys" a lot lately for some reason so I started reading Corey Feldman's book last night and I'm already 70% through it. I... :(