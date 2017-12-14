20 Books You Must Read in 2018

I'm reading Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman right now, and I'm enjoying it. I'm reading it, but also listening to it in the car, and the audiobook is pretty good.



I just finished reading The Power by Naomi Alderman, and I didn't really enjoy it. The premise sounded great, but eh.

Noooo I'm so excited to read The Power! Reply

I enjoyed The Power. It had a few bumps here and there, but the premise was interesting and the twist was pretty good. Reply

i just got that as my book of the month book! Reply

Eleanor Oliphant was one of my favorites of the year. Reply

the books were otherwise kind of generic, so i got a pocket-sized book for color fortune telling that's actually pretty cool? there was a feminist cocktail book, amy schumer's book, americanah, the kite runner, and a few others that i can't remember lol. i've been reading too many books and didn't want to pick up a new one to actually read lol, so i picked the smallest one because i knew it wouldn't be a novel. i had a book swap last night at my apartment with friends! i bought this book for the swap and i haven't read it yet, but i ended up buying it for my kindle. i mostly bought it for the swap for the beautiful cover and the review on slate culture gabfest.the books were otherwise kind of generic, so i got a pocket-sized book for color fortune telling that's actually pretty cool? there was a feminist cocktail book, amy schumer's book, americanah, the kite runner, and a few others that i can't remember lol. i've been reading too many books and didn't want to pick up a new one to actually read lol, so i picked the smallest one because i knew it wouldn't be a novel. Reply

I liked his other work, still have to read this one. Reply

i loved exit west. no one i usually recommend books to want to read it because of the slight fantasy aspect of the doors Reply

i downloaded the audio book and i'm going to start it on my commute. Reply

the fantasy aspect of the doors is what elevated the book from 'beautiful, nice' to 'ooooh i like this' for me, personally. loved it. Reply

I have this on my tbr read but still haven't gotten to it. Reply

I'm looking forward to reading literally anything that isn't academic, and I'm still trying to construct a reasonable list with a lot of plane books.



I'd like to read Emily Wilson's new translation of the Odyssey, and a few other things on my to-read list are: Rabbit by Patricia Wilson, The Bright Hour by Nina Riggs, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt (although I think I might do this one as an audiobook.) Reply

only Circe & In Our Mad and Furious City really interest me from that list



i'm reading Joan Didion's The White Album & John Rechy's City of Night



re: 2018 releases, i'm curious abt Melissa Broder's The Pisces & Ottessa Moshfegh My Year of Rest and Relaxation Reply

i cant wait for circe. im still bummed that the song of achilles miniseries is basically dead Reply

I FINALLY finished “How to Murder Your Life” last night. I’m starting “Bonfire” today ... I think. I have so many unread books on my shelf. I’m still hesitating starting up “What Happened.” I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for it. Reply

I don't think I can ever read What Happened. I'll just be rage-screaming like Regina George the entire time. Maybe once Tr*mp is mercifully dead. Reply

I got my first one star review today on my novel. She had valid points at first but then started bitching about my liberal tendencies. Like, dude, having a black best friend is not a goddamn cliche if you're black. It's actually a reality. And growing up poor when you're black is also a reality. Reply

call her out tbh or get someone else to call her out...

is she white? Reply

authors replying to readers' reviews on goodreads is a HORRIBLE idea Reply

I have no idea who she is, but she's most likely white. The things she considers 'cliche' are part of my reality. Anyway, I'm not going to call her out or do anything about it. As much as it sucks (and it really is hurting me because I only have 3 reviews right now and her one star is bringing my average down), she has the right to express how she feels (even if it's white conservative bullshit). Reply

lmao being poor and black and have black friends is too liberal?? sounds like a roy moore voter tbh. Reply

About to start The Power by Naomi Alderman and I'm super excited. I also downloaded American War by Omar El Akkad - has anyone read it? Reply

THERE ARE TOO MANY BOOKS I'M FREAKING OUT (I do this, like, once a month)



I just finished David Sedaris' Holidays on Ice for my book club; it's REALLY dark comedy (like, dead-kids comedy) and I'm morbidly fascinated to see how the little old ladies in the club are gonna react to it. I'm also still reading Vulgar Favors, the book about Andrew Cunanan and his killing spree (on which the ACS series is based) -- it's a little pearl-clutchy with some of the South Beath gay culture stuff, but it's fascinating as well. The cops and the FBI really bungled that manhunt; if they'd gotten their shit together they totally could've caught him before he killed Versace. It's nuts. Reply

All of those look interesting except the first one.



Right now I’m reading books from childhood that I always meant to get to but never did. I just finished Ramona the Brave last night. I recently bought Little Fires Everywhere and I think I might start it next. I loved Everything I Never Told You, so I’m excited to see how Celeste Ng’s next Book is. Has anyone read it? Reply

after my last final today (thank you god), i’m looking forward to finally reading “good omens.” i read a lot of great pieces for american lit this semester tho. Reply

I'm reading 3 things right now:

1. Among Others by Jo Walton - about halfway through, not sure how I feel about it. Pace is a little slow.

2. Dreamsongs Vol. 1 by GRRM - the stories are hit or miss but the collection is split into 5 sections and the introductions GRRM includes before each section work surprisingly well with Among Others, since he pays homage to the sci fi/fantasy stories that inspired him (many of these stories he mentions are also mentioned in Walton's book)

3. A History of Korea by Jinwung Kim - after reading 3 books this year about Korea/Koreans, I realized I need to brush up on my history of the Korean peninsula. Reply

I read Han Kang's Human Acts over the summer and while it is a partial-fictionalization of the Gwangju Uprising, I really, really enjoyed it. I was taking the train down to my mom's in San Diego and the train had a big bro bachelor party that was drunk and loud; the book literally took me away from all that. I cannot say enough good things about Human Acts, it was a bit heavy, but really moving too. Reply

ty for this rec! Adding it to my list :) Reply

I'm reading All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders for the Dec challenge and I don't know how this thing won an award, its such lazy/bad writing. Reply

the author is an io9 editor. pretty well-connected with the voters of sci-fi/fantasy awards Reply

This is the best time to ask, did anyone here read Cat Person? Reply

Yeah that was such an uncomfortable and relatable read it felt like an attack. Reply

mte Reply

I did and it was way too fuckin' real. It reminded me of every relationship I had ever had with an older dude when I was in my late teens/early 20s. Reply

Yeah, I mentioned this in yesterday's roundup but the guy in the story is a combination of a couple of guys I went on dates with in my early-mid 20s so I really connected to it. Reply

yeah i didn't necessarily identify w/ it because i hate men and stay away from them at all costs but i thought it was interesting and i also thought it was non-fiction at first

i'm more intrigued by all the discussion it's sparked up tbh, some of my coworkers mentioned it to me and i honestly wasn't even aware a couple of them were literate so that was wild Reply

I'm listening to it at work right now and I know so many women from college that were in a similar situation. Reply

I feel like I've been seeing it everywhere, what's it about? Besides not actually cats Reply

yeah! i didn't entirely relate to it because i'm a lesbian lol but it read like non-fiction, and it captured the anxiety that comes with trying to appease men Reply

