Mimi O'Donnell, Philip Seymour Hoffman's widow, reflects on his death



  • They met in 1999 in a work setting (she was a costume designer and he was directing a play)

  • Got together romantically shortly after 9/11

  • He was always upfront about the fact that he had been an addict when he was young and was very involved in AA


  • He was very family oriented and refused to spend more than two weeks apart from his family, with Mimi and the children often travelling with him when he worked

  • Can't point to one thing that triggered his addiction but does say she knew he was relapsing when he suggested that he might start drinking socially after spending their entire relationship sober and insisting she do the same to respect his sobriety

  • He started abusing opiods and other perscription drugs before moving on to heroin which was when she began fearing he was going to die

  • He went to rehab twice and Mimi had to move him out of the apartment they lived in while he transferred the bulk of his wealth into her name because they both knew he was unstable

  • During the final Hunger Games he withdrew even more and they made plans for him to go to rehab for a third time only for him to die shortly after he came home

  • His death was publicized only an hour after she first heard the news

  • Most of the well-meaning advice she got for coping with his death was awful (including many people telling her to take up running) and she only got through it for her kids

  • She and her three children are now able to talk about him without crying



source
