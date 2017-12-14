Mimi O'Donnell, Philip Seymour Hoffman's widow, reflects on his death
- They met in 1999 in a work setting (she was a costume designer and he was directing a play)
- Got together romantically shortly after 9/11
- He was always upfront about the fact that he had been an addict when he was young and was very involved in AA
- He was very family oriented and refused to spend more than two weeks apart from his family, with Mimi and the children often travelling with him when he worked
- Can't point to one thing that triggered his addiction but does say she knew he was relapsing when he suggested that he might start drinking socially after spending their entire relationship sober and insisting she do the same to respect his sobriety
- He started abusing opiods and other perscription drugs before moving on to heroin which was when she began fearing he was going to die
- He went to rehab twice and Mimi had to move him out of the apartment they lived in while he transferred the bulk of his wealth into her name because they both knew he was unstable
- During the final Hunger Games he withdrew even more and they made plans for him to go to rehab for a third time only for him to die shortly after he came home
- His death was publicized only an hour after she first heard the news
- Most of the well-meaning advice she got for coping with his death was awful (including many people telling her to take up running) and she only got through it for her kids
- She and her three children are now able to talk about him without crying
and it hit me that i will never, for the rest of my life, be TRULY happy ever again.
even on the happiest day i have from right now until i myself pass away
i will never be 100% happy, because dad will always either be dying, or dead.
when i get married, when i have kids, when i do X, Y or Z. i'll never be 100%.
its scary.
Did you ever watch Everwood? There was a discussion which stuck with me on the show where they talked about grief and how it's like losing a limb. You'll eventually get used to living without the limb but the absence is always there. It's not that it gets easier you just get better at coping with it.
I'm so sorry about your dad. All the hugs to you.
Now, a few years in, my advice is don’t think about percentages. After losing someone like that you will appreciate even more your happy moments. Moments that before you might have taken for granted and after the loss you notice it and you take it in because you know how important they are.
Two months after my dad passed I was having dinner with my mom, my sister, my husband and some friends, something really funny happened and we were laughing so much to the point of tears. I looked around and realized that we could still laugh to we cried from it and to have that was really amazing. I was so thankful I could still do that. I’m so grateful I still have happy moments even tho I don’t have my father with me, most of them are bittersweet but I am much more aware of them.
My mom says this a lot, she lost her dad 32 years ago, years later she had another kid (me) and grandkids and had so many good things but she still felt like something was missing. When her mom passed away two years ago I was devastated and so she was of course but she told me grief never goes way you just get used to living it.
There’s also some evidence that competitive female long distance runners are more prone to depression and suicidal ideation.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/are-female-long-distance-runners-more-prone-to-suicidal-depression
"Oh, you find it impossible to drag yourself out of bed and brush your teeth? Just try this 10k in March!"
People can be wildly insensitive even when they mean well.
Reminds me of when I had a friend confess she was worried about her family history of breast cancer only for another friend to tell her if she thought positive thoughts she wouldn't get it.
Some people... should not speak.
His death is actually the thing that still has me scared now. I'm 13 years (4 months, 11 days) off heroin now, and I've had almost 2 months straight now where heroin isn't my first thought in the morning. I never thought I'd have one day like that. PSH's story lurks in my head, like, "It's not over, it's never over, you can have good days, even great days, and you can string together great days and that's awesome, but it's never gone, you will always be an addict."
It's heartbreaking. I hate addiction. None of us should have to deal with this battle and I hate that most of us don't survive it.
My cousin died just before Christmas last year and we're not really certain if it was intentional or not, but the loss is still fresh. I was not supposed to ever be older than him, and it feels wrong.
Do you mind sharing how you got hooked?
Whenever I drink socially though I always drink with the goal of getting wasted and I’ve had so many nights where i can’t remember a damn thing from the night before and I’m so grateful to be in my own home the next day it’s scary sometimes.
And before someone says just try and have a good time sober? I’ve tried and I can’t I just get super bored lmao
I have anxiety and a prescription for klonopin and am so scared about becoming addicted to it.
then when I was in college the guy who I had my first crush on (we had grown apart over the years but I still cared about him) died of a heroin overdose. I remember when we were younger we connected over how our brains worked, and he was so fucking smart and thought so quickly and he was so good ad seeing things in such big and small ways, if that makes sense. I feel like I don't have any right to still think about him since we hadn't been in each others' lives for a while but I still do think about him nearly every day. He's the reason I won't touch anything other than my anti-depressants, even alcohol because duh it's a depressant. he was the first person I knew who was my age when he died.
heroin fucks your brain up
ETA to add a link bc its such a must-read: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/30/the-family-that-built-an-empire-of-pain
This is sickening