Mimi O'Donnell, Philip Seymour Hoffman's widow, reflects on his death

I still can't believe he's gone.

I miss him so much 😭

I can't believe it's been four years, already... :-(

It's so sad for all of them. She's amazing for having the strength to share this story.

I saw this article yesterday and I had forgotten he died :(

Grief is such an indescribably painful experience that you never truly get over.



Can’t wait to hear Jared Padalecki’s nuanced and articulate response to this considering he had so much to say when Philip first passed away Reply

my dad has terminal cancer

and it hit me that i will never, for the rest of my life, be TRULY happy ever again.

even on the happiest day i have from right now until i myself pass away

i will never be 100% happy, because dad will always either be dying, or dead.

when i get married, when i have kids, when i do X, Y or Z. i'll never be 100%.



its scary. Reply

I'm sorry to hear about your dad.



Did you ever watch Everwood? There was a discussion which stuck with me on the show where they talked about grief and how it's like losing a limb. You'll eventually get used to living without the limb but the absence is always there. It's not that it gets easier you just get better at coping with it.

I never thought of it in these exact words, but it's so true. Every happy moment I've had since 2014 has been clouded by the fact that I can't tell my grandparents about it, that they never got to see huge moments in my life, and just that the most important people in the world to me are gone. It's so, so difficult.



I'm so sorry about your dad. All the hugs to you. Reply

I lost my dad 2 and a half years ago. He died in a car crash on Monday morning going to work. I never get the chance to say goodbye. My wedding was less than 2 months prior his passing and I was incredibly happy about everything in life. I remember thinking about that on his funeral how I would never be teulh happy again, never 100% happy again.



Now, a few years in, my advice is don’t think about percentages. After losing someone like that you will appreciate even more your happy moments. Moments that before you might have taken for granted and after the loss you notice it and you take it in because you know how important they are.



Two months after my dad passed I was having dinner with my mom, my sister, my husband and some friends, something really funny happened and we were laughing so much to the point of tears. I looked around and realized that we could still laugh to we cried from it and to have that was really amazing. I was so thankful I could still do that. I’m so grateful I still have happy moments even tho I don’t have my father with me, most of them are bittersweet but I am much more aware of them.



Im sorry about your dad bb.



My mom says this a lot, she lost her dad 32 years ago, years later she had another kid (me) and grandkids and had so many good things but she still felt like something was missing. When her mom passed away two years ago I was devastated and so she was of course but she told me grief never goes way you just get used to living it. Reply

I'm so sorry to hear about your dad, bb. Reply

It's true. It's like living with a bad leg. You just work around it and get better at dealing with it, but it never goes away. I don't wish grief on anyone. Reply

RIP wow....also that take up running bs...the sheer amount of times people suggest exercise as the cure all for my soul crushing depression omg that shit is aggravating as fuck I feel for her immemsely Reply

Yeah, it's really frustrating when you're the sort of person who just doesn't feel good after exercise, too. I'm a former soccer player and would run 10+ miles for conditioning regularly, but I never felt better after exercise, just hungry and tired. I still work out very regularly now because I have an active dog, but nope, still don't feel good afterwards.



Edited at 2017-12-14 02:23 pm (UTC)

I used to be forced to exercise (sometimes injury inducing stuff) in the Army for almost 8 years so it has a completely negative association for me. I never liked any exercise I have ever done except maybe walking. Reply

YUP! I have honestly never felt good after exercise. I don't feel like I get more energy or that it helps with my depression. Reply

I have depression and anxiety, as well as a lovely chronic illness and back problems, and my dad is always like 'you need to walk more, you'll feel so much better if you walk every day!' ... like dad, some days I can barely find the energy to walk to the damn kitchen, let alone outside, just stfu Reply

There’s also some evidence that competitive female long distance runners are more prone to depression and suicidal ideation.



https://www.thedailybeast.com/are-female-long-distance-runners-more-prone-to-suicidal-depression It is bullshit. There was a successful businessman here in Miami who owned a running store, was an avid runner, and was very involved with the local running scene here. He ran marathons. And he still killed himself.There’s also some evidence that competitive female long distance runners are more prone to depression and suicidal ideation. Reply

Right?



"Oh, you find it impossible to drag yourself out of bed and brush your teeth? Just try this 10k in March!" Reply

That was heartbreaking to read, but I think it makes it so clear that addiction is a disease. Once she found out he had lost sobriety she knew he was going to die because of it. Reply

Most of the well-meaning advice she got for coping with his death was awful (including many people telling her to take up running)



People can be wildly insensitive even when they mean well. Reply

Mte. It reminds me of when when my uncle was in the hospital with lung cancer, he was visited by another relative who told him to drink a spoonful of baking soda in a glass of water every morning and how that would help him. My uncle was polite and said he'd try that as soon as he got home but the, he died a few days later. Reply

jfc at that relative. Reply

Oh lord.



Reminds me of when I had a friend confess she was worried about her family history of breast cancer only for another friend to tell her if she thought positive thoughts she wouldn't get it.



Some people... should not speak. Reply

Mte. My best friend's dad lost his battle to Alzheimer's this year (he was 50 when she was born, we're 30 now) and the amount of random ass people who would come out of the woodwork to tell her and her family to try some tumeric paste or some other bullshit remedy to fully heal her dad was ridiculous (her dad was also a big country music singer back in the day so people felt like they could be doubly invasive). Reply

His story terrified every fellow junkie of mine in my narcotic addiction support group. People that hadn't shown in weeks were back, looking nervous, and we actually had to have a discussion in group about how there's never a "safe time" to go back, and there never will be.



His death is actually the thing that still has me scared now. I'm 13 years (4 months, 11 days) off heroin now, and I've had almost 2 months straight now where heroin isn't my first thought in the morning. I never thought I'd have one day like that. PSH's story lurks in my head, like, "It's not over, it's never over, you can have good days, even great days, and you can string together great days and that's awesome, but it's never gone, you will always be an addict."



It's heartbreaking. I hate addiction. None of us should have to deal with this battle and I hate that most of us don't survive it. Reply

It's especially terrifying with Fentanyl making its way into everything. Just lost a friend last month. Reply

I'm so sorry for your loss. ♥



My cousin died just before Christmas last year and we're not really certain if it was intentional or not, but the loss is still fresh. I was not supposed to ever be older than him, and it feels wrong. Reply

A massively huge congratulatory internet hug for you for staying off this long. That is such an achievement, I hope you realize that. I have a deep respect for recovering addicts as the daughter of one myself. My mother went through so much after she decided to get clean that only in hindsight the strength and conviction and desire it took to not go get high again. You're a strong and beautiful individual, even in the hard days. <3 Reply

you’re doing amazing, keep going! Reply

I hear ya. I don't love AA or NA, but 'one day at a time' can be helpful when the huge wall of your future sobriety seems daunting. Congratulations. Reply

You are a goddam hero.



Do you mind sharing how you got hooked? Reply

It's so tragic that his story is so common. You have people like him and DJ AM who were hardcore sober for years, decades even, until something broke. And that last run killed them. You just hear that story all the time and it's so terrifying. Reply

You're incredibly strong and capable, never forget that <3 Reply

fellow recovering addict here *waves* Reply

Well done. You have amazing strength and should be incredibly proud of that. Reply

Huge respect and congratulations to you, and good luck in the future. Reply

Thank you for sharing :) it means alot Reply

Congratulations! I’m so proud of you. Have you looked into CBT therapy? Or tapping? It really helps with addiction and anxiety. It saved me. You are incredible for your strength! Stay well luv. Reply

The number one reason I’ve never tried drugs is because I’m scared I’ll become addicted. If I don’t know what a high feels like I’ll never want/miss it.



Whenever I drink socially though I always drink with the goal of getting wasted and I’ve had so many nights where i can’t remember a damn thing from the night before and I’m so grateful to be in my own home the next day it’s scary sometimes.



Edited at 2017-12-14 02:22 pm (UTC)

Can I honestly ask what the goal of being wasted is? Whenever I see people so intoxicated that they can barely walk and say they had the best time I'm like.....how. Having a tiny buzz is the ideal for me. Reply

For me personally being sober in a club is annoying. Everyone is pushing into you, acting embarrassing or having a great time and I’m not because I’m sober. When I’ve had a few drinks it’s sort of fuzzy, sometimes I even feel a bit sick. But when you drink more you cross that line and that sick feeling goes away and you’re not annoyed anymore and you’re super happy about everything. That’s a good level for me. But obviously sometimes you’re like yeah this is good let’s keep going and keep drinking and bam you’re throwing up and don’t remember the night.



And before someone says just try and have a good time sober? I’ve tried and I can’t I just get super bored lmao Reply

I feel like my best self when I'm drunk. I feel like I'm more confident, I'm friendlier, I'm happier, I'm more motivated (literally I'll start cleaning the house, haha), I'm more efficient. The problem is that drinking (or any drugs) wear off and you need to try to keep the feeling so you drink more. OR you feel SO good that you're like "omg lets keep this going!". Then it comes to the point where you black out and "you" are no longer consciously making the decision to drink more - you're basically an automaton. Reply

a lot of people are self medicating. I have crippling anxiety, like I literally shake and my heart races and I can throw up over nothing when it's bad. I used drink to calm that down, usually when I hadnt yet realized I needed to adjust my medications. Reply

Being wasted helps me forget all the shit I have going on and let's me be free, even if it's only for a few hours Reply

Damn, are you me? Reply

Same. I’m honestly glad I never really get the chance to go out drinking anymore because my personal gauge of how drunk I am is always off. Reply

I’m very careful about drinking and doing hard drugs because alcoholism runs on my mother’s side. Fortunately, my mom also refuses to drink more than a glass of wine very occasionally because her brother drank himself to death, so I wasn’t as directly affected by it (my uncle died of cirrhosis fo the liver when I was very young).



I have anxiety and a prescription for klonopin and am so scared about becoming addicted to it. Reply

I've had nights of drinking like yours, and while it's not necessarily addiction, it is substance abuse. Especially if you start doing it alone or to "escape." Reply

well, alcohol is a drug. i've tried a bunch, and it's the only one i've ever gotten addicted to. i don't go out and drink anymore, tho, which helps me not overdo it. i don't like going out, wasting money, and not remembering wtf i did last night, either. lol Reply

my dad was a district attorney when I was younger and sometimes (rarely) he would tell me about things that happened at work that day, usually when his heart was really heavy, and that's what made me think "yeah I probably won't ever do drugs."



then when I was in college the guy who I had my first crush on (we had grown apart over the years but I still cared about him) died of a heroin overdose. I remember when we were younger we connected over how our brains worked, and he was so fucking smart and thought so quickly and he was so good ad seeing things in such big and small ways, if that makes sense. I feel like I don't have any right to still think about him since we hadn't been in each others' lives for a while but I still do think about him nearly every day. He's the reason I won't touch anything other than my anti-depressants, even alcohol because duh it's a depressant. he was the first person I knew who was my age when he died. Reply

he died a few months before i got sober and i was so fucking sick i remember reading the articles that he had like 75 bags of heroin in his apartment and being so fucking jealous. i could never afford to buy more than 12 at a time.



heroin fucks your brain up Reply

Congrats on your sobriety <333 Reply

Good job bb Reply

I am so glad you got sober. Reply

wow Reply

"start working out" is like every well meaning persons advice when they don't know how to help someone cope with grief. Reply

Fuck the pharmaceutical industry, special interest politicians, and our healthcare system for not giving a damn about people suffering from addiction. Legal drug pushing is a highly profitable business and we need to put a stop to it. Reply

ETA to add a link bc its such a must-read:



Edited at 2017-12-14 02:50 pm (UTC) Yup. Did you read that horrible story in the New Yorker (iirc) about the Sackler family and their pushing of OxyContin? They should be treated like an actual criminal gang, not a wealthy society family.

ETA to add a link bc its such a must-read: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/30/the-family-that-built-an-empire-of-pain

That article shook me to my core. Those people are pure evil. Reply

Wow ...

This is sickening Reply

