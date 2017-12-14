Liam Gallagher: Climate Change Activist
-Liam Gallagher has leant his voice to a Christmas advert for the Climate Coalition entitled "The Very Hot Snowman".
-The Climate Coalition is an environmental organization and charity that represents over 130 organisations across the UK, including the Women's Institute, the National Trust, and the RSPB. They state on their website that their goal is to "protect the people, places, and life we love from climate change."
-The point of the advert is to encourage people to take action to protect the things that they love from climate change.
-Gallagher has professed his love for nature before: “I was running on the Heath recently and thought, ‘That looks like a nice tree, I’m going to climb that fucking tree.’ Climbed it and sat there with my hood up for about 10 minutes.”
Does your fave care about the environment, ONTD?
Sources: Youtube / Climate Coalition
This is killing me
"Them writing a song about a fucking tree? Give me a fucking break! A thousand year old tree? Go fuck yourself! You’d have thought he’d have written a song about a modern tree or one that was planted last week. You know what I mean?"
i love Radiohead, and i love King of Limbs (even though it did take a while to grow on me) but that is fucking hilarious, the fact that its the age of the tree that he's so mad about, its so random. oh Liam.