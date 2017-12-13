Xmas Kev

Riverdale Roundup: Ep 10 Promo, Creator Interview and More

The show's not coming back until January, but there was still a promo for the next episode. Schools merge! Betty's brother! Cheery music!



-If you were hoping this was some weird elaborate ploy where the REAL BLACK HOOD is still out there, don't hold your breath. “I think the Black Hood saga, as we’ve been playing it, is over. There’s still going to be a lot of fallout from the Black Hood, though, to play." Apparently lots of skeletons and revelations about Riverdale's mob justice past

-Janitor Flopson picked Betty because apparently he believed their mutual inner darkness reflected off each other and blah blah blah. They'd meant to introduce him earlier, but they're basically shit at pacing and plotting and kept putting off his intro

-Love triangle alert: “love triangle is the essence of the Archie comics, and it’s sort of always bubbling underneath. It’s something that we are going to play a little more aggressively in the second half of the season, but hopefully in a way that is unexpected and a twist.”

-There will be a new mystery when the show comes back, but it probably won't be as heavy, and the show will go back to being about stuff that happens at school like romance and shenanigans and teen civil war fueled by class/economic divide

-Also claims that Kevin, Cheryl, Josie, and Toni will be more prominent in the back half of the season, but I'm already calling bullshit on that

Madelaine was interviewed while on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards and had this to say about her character: “There’s not a lot of representation of bisexual characters on television, so I’m happy to be able to join the gang.”


