Riverdale Roundup: Ep 10 Promo, Creator Interview and More
The show's not coming back until January, but there was still a promo for the next episode. Schools merge! Betty's brother! Cheery music!
---
RAS opens his mouth and noise comes out
-If you were hoping this was some weird elaborate ploy where the REAL BLACK HOOD is still out there, don't hold your breath. “I think the Black Hood saga, as we’ve been playing it, is over. There’s still going to be a lot of fallout from the Black Hood, though, to play." Apparently lots of skeletons and revelations about Riverdale's mob justice past
-Janitor Flopson picked Betty because apparently he believed their mutual inner darkness reflected off each other and blah blah blah. They'd meant to introduce him earlier, but they're basically shit at pacing and plotting and kept putting off his intro
-Love triangle alert: “love triangle is the essence of the Archie comics, and it’s sort of always bubbling underneath. It’s something that we are going to play a little more aggressively in the second half of the season, but hopefully in a way that is unexpected and a twist.”
-There will be a new mystery when the show comes back, but it probably won't be as heavy, and the show will go back to being about stuff that happens at school like romance and shenanigans and teen civil war fueled by class/economic divide
-Also claims that Kevin, Cheryl, Josie, and Toni will be more prominent in the back half of the season, but I'm already calling bullshit on that
---
Madelaine was interviewed while on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards and had this to say about her character: “There’s not a lot of representation of bisexual characters on television, so I’m happy to be able to join the gang.”
source:1/2/3
---
---
source:1/2/3
Gah, I'm going to have so much backtagging to do... Lmao, you could basically just check my post history though since that's all I seem to submit nowadays
and we didn't have a tag post in forever
:/
I also find it so funny that fans are getting riled up about the triangle surfacing as if this show is above such a cliched plot device. If anything, this is the ONE show that should get a pass for it.
Betty and Archie said they would call the sheriff right before they run off to the park, but I guess they decided to just handle it on their own rather than wait for him, lol. I was surprised it wasn't just him that showed up though. The reveal was definitely underwhelming, and it's fucking hilarious that were so crap at introducing the janitor sooner
I'm just glad that it seems like we'll be going back to ~lighter high school shenanigans. Even if it's still mired in the gang stuff
Ha, I agree with you about the way people are reacting to the love triangle.
also like.. who did kill joseph conways family?? why did he lie?? did he do it?? there were so many more compelling parts to this mystery that were completely steamrolled
i'm glad they're giving veronica more to work with tho.
They really did leave the Lodge stuff dormant for awhile, didn't they. At this point, I'll take any Veronica storyline that doesn't revolve around Archie
That shit with Penny was so fucking insane
i have too many questions.
is cheryl into josie? so that janitor was lying? where is kevin? why can't veronica have a storyline? can she please get a dude who isn't a total fuckboy ginger judas? and i say this as an archie/veronica fan. when is fp and alice gonna fuck?
Kevin was living his off-screen life which I hope included nerd activities. I guess he was organizing Secret Santa and caroling practice with Josie, lol
I don't even know about the janitor. I guess he was??
Veronica officially got pulled into her family shit so hopefully that's done decently in the backhalf. I won't hold my breath though. And god, I would LOOOOOVE if these kids just casually dated around more
Alice is gonna get too wrapped up in her long-lost son, so alas, I think FP/Alice is still in the distance
also that kiss was hella weird. especially with archie not being into it or initiating it, it makes last week ending make no sense. betty didn't seem into ii either really, and looked to regret it/a "wtf was i thinking" moment, so i'd like to know why that even happened. it seems like bad writing to cause drama later with cheryl seeing it, but it really makes zero sense.
Overall this ep and the last one were really lame wrap ups to the Black Hood saga. You could tell they were setting something else up but fucked up and just pulled shit out of their asses towards the end. But I’m glad that it’s over because next ep looks fun and just pure teen drama stuff and I’m down for that. Also shirtless Reggie. Ugh January 17 is so far.
Edited at 2017-12-14 09:37 am (UTC)
a love triangle? really? even if it was an essential part of the original comic books, they're so outdated. however, i bet the endgame will be betty and archie.
and i fucking love it idec
And yass @ Nana's iconic comeback.