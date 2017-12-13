Riverdale Roundup: Ep 10 Promo, Creator Interview and More

Sure wish this show had a tag so I can check these posts after I binge watch this season. Reply

Ha, from your keyboard to the mod's eyes. I remember you suggested a tag in the last tag post, but it happened before the renewal so it got shot down. Coincidentally, that was also the last tag post we had.



Gah, I'm going to have so much backtagging to do... Lmao, you could basically just check my post history though since that's all I seem to submit nowadays Reply

Thnx bb. I’ll check your post history and alienjive since y’all the real mvps. Lemme heart this post since I think that saves it idk how this site works tbh. Reply

I've been begging for a tag for months now

and we didn't have a tag post in forever

:/ Reply

I don't have strong negative feelings for this show, like a lot of people here seem to have... but at the same time I fully recognize that this show is full of flaws. Like, I'm not even sure why I continue to watch it. I don't mean that in a bad way. I just mean that nothing is smart or compelling about the show. The mystery was severely lacking this season. It was so obviously the janitor that they really shouldn't have wasted so much time pretending that it wasn't. And the ending of it all was so anticlimactic. How and why did the Sheriff show up? Why was his sirens on? Did they call him? If so, why did they go on ahead to the burial site before he got there? Why did the janitor try to make Betty bury Archie alive instead of just simply shooting him? And what's this shit about him picking Betty because of their mutual inner darkness? How would he even pick up on that? There is so little about that entire plot that makes any sense whatsoever. The least they could have done was saved that contrived mess for season 3 and introduce the janitor right at the beginning of season 2 so that, you know, it came off a little less convenient.



I also find it so funny that fans are getting riled up about the triangle surfacing as if this show is above such a cliched plot device. If anything, this is the ONE show that should get a pass for it. Reply

they make a comment about calling sheriff keller on the way to the park when they're rushing out and i guess they were worried that the janitor was about to die *right then* hence them not waiting but yr right the rest is way too convenient Reply

I ask myself why I'm still watching all the time, lol



Betty and Archie said they would call the sheriff right before they run off to the park, but I guess they decided to just handle it on their own rather than wait for him, lol. I was surprised it wasn't just him that showed up though. The reveal was definitely underwhelming, and it's fucking hilarious that were so crap at introducing the janitor sooner



I'm just glad that it seems like we'll be going back to ~lighter high school shenanigans. Even if it's still mired in the gang stuff



Ha, I agree with you about the way people are reacting to the love triangle. Reply

I’m glad they’re going lighter too so much. It’s just so obvious they fumbled with the Black Hood storyline and I think they know they fucked up. Reply

I thought nothing can top the abomination which was last episode.. This is srsly the worst episode of this show. Reply

what the fuck @ jughead slicing penny's tattoo off her arm???? wtf @ all of jughead's choices???



also like.. who did kill joseph conways family?? why did he lie?? did he do it?? there were so many more compelling parts to this mystery that were completely steamrolled



i'm glad they're giving veronica more to work with tho. Reply

Yeah, there's just way too many questions about that original Riverdale Reaper mess. Though I am laughing about how many people seemed to know about the mob justice thing whereas the previous sheriff went crazy not being able to solve the case. Unless he did know but also knew it was the wrong dude they killed??? I'd chalk it up to the janitor being a little kid when it happened so he accidentally picked out the wrong person. I guess they'll still explore some of the fallout



They really did leave the Lodge stuff dormant for awhile, didn't they. At this point, I'll take any Veronica storyline that doesn't revolve around Archie



That shit with Penny was so fucking insane Reply

That scene with Penny and Jug was dark af Reply

i haven't seen this ep and idk if i even want to remain spoiled free bc the last ep with betty's dumb ass dance pissed me off.



i have too many questions.



is cheryl into josie? so that janitor was lying? where is kevin? why can't veronica have a storyline? can she please get a dude who isn't a total fuckboy ginger judas? and i say this as an archie/veronica fan. when is fp and alice gonna fuck? Reply

I think Cheryl's supposed to be into Josie. It'll most likely end in disaster



Kevin was living his off-screen life which I hope included nerd activities. I guess he was organizing Secret Santa and caroling practice with Josie, lol



I don't even know about the janitor. I guess he was??



Veronica officially got pulled into her family shit so hopefully that's done decently in the backhalf. I won't hold my breath though. And god, I would LOOOOOVE if these kids just casually dated around more



Alice is gonna get too wrapped up in her long-lost son, so alas, I think FP/Alice is still in the distance Reply

honestly i know it's an "iconic" part of the comics, but i'm really not here for a b/a/v triangle. mainly because looking back on my years of reading the comics, and always having betty as my favorite... archie always treated betty like shit. treating her like a second choice when veronica wasn't around, or was mad at him, or just couldn't go out with him for whatever reason, and it was shitty to read. especially because betty always took the scraps he'd toss to her, and meh, it was annoying. and frankly imho i find the triangle to be misogynistic and outdated. two girls who are supposed to be friends but are really frenemies cause they're busy pining after the same dude. i'd like to see better female friendships on tv than that.



also that kiss was hella weird. especially with archie not being into it or initiating it, it makes last week ending make no sense. betty didn't seem into ii either really, and looked to regret it/a "wtf was i thinking" moment, so i'd like to know why that even happened. it seems like bad writing to cause drama later with cheryl seeing it, but it really makes zero sense. Reply

I screamed at that line in the gif lol the Blossom women need their own show tbh



Overall this ep and the last one were really lame wrap ups to the Black Hood saga. You could tell they were setting something else up but fucked up and just pulled shit out of their asses towards the end. But I’m glad that it’s over because next ep looks fun and just pure teen drama stuff and I’m down for that. Also shirtless Reggie. Ugh January 17 is so far. Reply

The scene between Penelope, Cheryl, and Nana was so fucking gold. Now that Cheryl has leverage on her mom, I can enjoy their dysfunctional ass relationship a lot more. Like lmao at her catching her mom fucking the tree dude. I also just really like Penelope's actress Reply

Whatever, I'm still convinced Black Hood is Betty's dad.



Edited at 2017-12-14 09:37 am (UTC) Reply

See, someone snapping pics of #Varchie only made me think the actual black hood set up Mr. Svenson & is still at largr so to learn that isn't is as lame as Betty kissing Archie - a sign of her still harbouring a crush - instead of the other way around - him being dumb & 15 and thinking kissing someone (who he's 'looked at as if for the very first time' last week) in the heat of the moment would solve anything. Reply

i haven't watched the episode yet, last week's episode was just so bad.



a love triangle? really? even if it was an essential part of the original comic books, they're so outdated. however, i bet the endgame will be betty and archie. Reply

this episode is def better than last weeks. Reply

ty! i guess i'll watch it tonight. Reply

I will marathon this season over break. Cheryl looking weird tho Reply

this show is so ridiculous



and i fucking love it idec Reply

KJ has zero chemistry with either of the girls, so good luck with that stupid triangle Reply

