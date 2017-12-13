Selena Gomez Introduced Bieber To Hillsong

Cults fascinate and infuriate me.



These two are really screwed, aren't they? :/ Reply

Thread

Link

This will last 6 months tops and then they'll be on their same old shit in no time Reply

Thread

Link

I predict they’ll be engaged in 6 months, and married in 2018. Bookmark me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow. I thought it was the other way around. That's sad huh. Reply

Thread

Link

It makes sense. She's older and they started going together a few years ago when she definitely seemed more religious than he did. His mom's a crazy born-again Christian so I'm sure some of that stuck with him, but at that point it didn't really seem like he cared about it much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still working on that ONTD original about celeb cults. does anyone have any requested celebs/cults? Reply

Thread

Link

There's whatever the hell Allison Mack is involved with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Andrew Keegan's cult lol. A bunch of celebs were raised in cults. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

andrew keegan's cult is fucking insane, I can't even work out what they believe. nothing he says about it makes any sense Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The beyhive Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember a long time ago reading about one that Salma Hayek was involved in. Don’t remember much other than it was fucking sus Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The neverending story kid was I think in one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salma Hayek please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Swifties Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure Scientology's a given. If you mean cults in general and not necessarily based on ~religion - R. Kelly's disgusting sex cult.



Oh! Also the Children of God cult.



Edited at 2017-12-14 08:13 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Michelle Pfeiffer and the 'breatharian' cult. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Great subject! I don’t remember any details but weren’t River Phoenix and Winona Ryder in cults? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget Allison Mack and NXIVM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Kristen Kreuk one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There’s Worldventures that Shaq is involved with lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Huh, I assumed it was the other way around. Reply

Thread

Link

i hope they destroy each other. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope that Svengali, pnp loving pastor milks as much money as he can from these losers. Reply

Thread

Link

I laughed out loud. I hope so too but as vile as these two are, I hope this doesn't descend into a Sciento situation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

either they're gonna get married or they're gonna go up in flames before 2018 is done Reply

Thread

Link

Marriage and baby are my predictions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said this upthread. Couples that get back together over years will always escalate things to ‘fix’ their relationship. Married and/or baby by 2018 for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn’t she like an Instagram comment giving him shit for dating that underaged girl? How do you go back to someone knowing that? These trainwrecks Reply

Thread

Link

lol she wasnt concerned about her being underage she was just bitter he was dating someone other than her. she dgaf unless it affects her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She commented on his IG post of Sofia Richie that if he couldn't handle getting hate then he shouldn't post pics of his girlfriend(Sofia). That was just last year and I knew she was truly lost for good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was just so unfathomably funny i cant



mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn’t she start dating Bieber when he was underage? Lol mess Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hasn't Hillsong been exposed already? Or has it only been slightly exposed before? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like we already had that post.

But if not, damn JB's people. How many times are we going to hear that he's "a changed man now" and that Selena farts butterflies? RME. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I hate when tabloids write shit like "he's changed he's ready for something serious" like bitch please



also about this "church" I'm confused cuz that pastor says he preaches in NYC but all these celebs live in LA do they fly out every sunday? isn't this church actually Australian? Reply

Thread

Link

I think Hillsong is international. A lot of footballers are also involved with this mess. David Luiz for one.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn! I kind of miss Kabbalah and Celebs paying like $500 to wear that red string Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The re-virginization of David Luiz, LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There’s a church in la I think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link