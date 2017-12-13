aj my man 2

Selena Gomez Introduced Bieber To Hillsong

If you thought this relationship wasn't mutually destructive, you'll be surprised to know Selena Gomez is as good for Bieber as he is for her.
U165P5029T2D576634F24DT20130329150249

- She introduced him to Hillsong their cult "She's the one that got him involved with church and that opened up a whole new group of friends to him too."
- He's a changed man now and wants a serious relationship, so hes ready to be with Selena now.
- She is strong now and wont be messed up by him: "Over the years she's worked on herself and is way stronger now, but they were all still worried at first that it would all unravel if things went south. Luckily, it seems things are going really well and he is back in some of her friends' good book."

Source
Have you ever joined a cult with your lover?
Tagged: , ,