Selena Gomez Introduced Bieber To Hillsong
If you thought this relationship wasn't mutually destructive, you'll be surprised to know Selena Gomez is as good for Bieber as he is for her.
- She introduced him to
Hillsong their cult "She's the one that got him involved with church and that opened up a whole new group of friends to him too."
- He's a changed man now and wants a serious relationship, so hes ready to be with Selena now.
- She is strong now and wont be messed up by him: "Over the years she's worked on herself and is way stronger now, but they were all still worried at first that it would all unravel if things went south. Luckily, it seems things are going really well and he is back in some of her friends' good book."
Source
Have you ever joined a cult with your lover?
- She introduced him to
- He's a changed man now and wants a serious relationship, so hes ready to be with Selena now.
- She is strong now and wont be messed up by him: "Over the years she's worked on herself and is way stronger now, but they were all still worried at first that it would all unravel if things went south. Luckily, it seems things are going really well and he is back in some of her friends' good book."
Source
Have you ever joined a cult with your lover?
These two are really screwed, aren't they? :/
give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
https://broadly.vice.com/en_us/article/mbqvmy/why-celebrities-stopped-following-kabbalah
The neverending story kid was I think in one?
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Oh! Also the Children of God cult.
Edited at 2017-12-14 08:13 am (UTC)
Re: give me ideas
RE: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
Re: give me ideas
She commented on his IG post of Sofia Richie that if he couldn't handle getting hate then he shouldn't post pics of his girlfriend(Sofia). That was just last year and I knew she was truly lost for good.
mess
But if not, damn JB's people. How many times are we going to hear that he's "a changed man now" and that Selena farts butterflies? RME.
also about this "church" I'm confused cuz that pastor says he preaches in NYC but all these celebs live in LA do they fly out every sunday? isn't this church actually Australian?