PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley's Show Following Sexual Misconduct Investigation

I saw his response to this on his Facebook denying everything and also questioned the way the investigation took place. It sounds like he might file a countersuit but we'll see.



Normally when someone denies, its like yeah whatever, but he kinda spoke with a lot of conviction so I kinda hope its not true but I also am concerned for anyone who worked with him and may have been at the very least bullied too.

I've seen stories like this play out on both sides, with a manipulative boss who borders on creepy with the women, bullies anyone who acts nice cause they view them as weak and tries to control and manipulate others who have a short fuse to do his work for them, conversely I've also had a friend falsely been accused of work of this kinda stuff because they stood up to erratic people, so I dont know.

I'd like to trust PBS on this since they know there's a risk of targeting someone but I'd be curious if there's an independent investigation that can take place.