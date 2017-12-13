Holiday Thororo

PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley's Show Following Sexual Misconduct Investigation



“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley,’ produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

-Created a toxic work environment where he was verbally abusive and threatening. People were afraid of him retaliating against them

-Witnesses expressed concerns that their employment was dependent on engaging in a sexual relationship with Smiley

-Back in February, a former producer of his show, wrote that his “misogyny is always creeping around, barely camouflaged by Midwestern good manners."

