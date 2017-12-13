PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley's Show Following Sexual Misconduct Investigation
“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley,’ produced by TS Media, an independent production company. PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”
-Created a toxic work environment where he was verbally abusive and threatening. People were afraid of him retaliating against them
-Witnesses expressed concerns that their employment was dependent on engaging in a sexual relationship with Smiley
-Back in February, a former producer of his show, wrote that his “misogyny is always creeping around, barely camouflaged by Midwestern good manners."
No idea who he is, but you go, PBS.
Normally when someone denies, its like yeah whatever, but he kinda spoke with a lot of conviction so I kinda hope its not true but I also am concerned for anyone who worked with him and may have been at the very least bullied too.
I've seen stories like this play out on both sides, with a manipulative boss who borders on creepy with the women, bullies anyone who acts nice cause they view them as weak and tries to control and manipulate others who have a short fuse to do his work for them, conversely I've also had a friend falsely been accused of work of this kinda stuff because they stood up to erratic people, so I dont know.
I'd like to trust PBS on this since they know there's a risk of targeting someone but I'd be curious if there's an independent investigation that can take place.