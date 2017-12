OMG... how fucking intense was that? I mean, I knew Elliot had to survive, but Dom and Darlene didn't feel safe at all. #ByeSantiago I'm glad Dom got to live, but now her pooch is screwed and won't get to do her detective work now that she's compromised.Now it's finally confirmed that Whiterose for sure believes in time travel and thus, her disregard for life is justifiable. Is it weird that I almost want her to succeed so that Elliot can have that dream sequence where they're all eating at the dining table (esp. Trenton, Mobley, Cisco, Shayla).I remember some user on here totally called Angela being Price's daughter. It really clarifies all those odd scenes that seemed sexual in nature, but it was just someone who had never been a father trying to act paternally.That ending with the music was a perfect cap to the season. I can't wait until next year! So glad it's renewed in spite of taking a hit in ratings.