



the finale was so good. this season has been better than 1, i think.

honestly if it had just ended with that last scene at the computer i would have accepted it as a series finale.



Edited at 2017-12-14 07:07 am (UTC) the finale was so good. this season has been better than 1, i think.honestly if it had just ended with that last scene at the computer i would have accepted it as a series finale. Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

OMG... how fucking intense was that? I mean, I knew Elliot had to survive, but Dom and Darlene didn't feel safe at all.



Now it's finally confirmed that Whiterose for sure believes in time travel and thus, her disregard for life is justifiable. Is it weird that I almost want her to succeed so that Elliot can have that dream sequence where they're all eating at the dining table (esp. Trenton, Mobley, Cisco, Shayla).



I remember some user on here totally called Angela being Price's daughter. It really clarifies all those odd scenes that seemed sexual in nature, but it was just someone who had never been a father trying to act paternally.



That ending with the music was a perfect cap to the season. I can't wait until next year! So glad it's renewed in spite of taking a hit in ratings.

OMG... how fucking intense was that? I mean, I knew Elliot had to survive, but Dom and Darlene didn't feel safe at all. #ByeSantiago I'm glad Dom got to live, but now her pooch is screwed and won't get to do her detective work now that she's compromised.Now it's finally confirmed that Whiterose for sure believes in time travel and thus, her disregard for life is justifiable. Is it weird that I almost want her to succeed so that Elliot can have that dream sequence where they're all eating at the dining table (esp. Trenton, Mobley, Cisco, Shayla).I remember some user on here totally called Angela being Price's daughter. It really clarifies all those odd scenes that seemed sexual in nature, but it was just someone who had never been a father trying to act paternally.That ending with the music was a perfect cap to the season. I can't wait until next year! So glad it's renewed in spite of taking a hit in ratings. Ah, finally a discussion post! I submitted one, but it got rejected. Glad this one went through! Reply

Thread

Link

this season was excellent it's a shame the hype has died down so much from season 1 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy for you



Edited at 2017-12-14 08:14 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup Esmail really fucked up with that season 2 slump. This season is excellent and should have taken place last year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesssssss! I have to watch the finale yet, but this is honestly the best show ever. Reply

Thread

Link

This is my favourite season of a TV show since the final season of Breaking Bad. I legit feel like this was a 10 week anxiety trip. That finale was everything, I am so glad I watched it when nobody was home because I kept screaming and gasping loud.



That scene at the end has me fucking SHOOK. Angela's scenes had me crying, just seeing how delicate he was trying to be with her while he dropped a bomb. Ughhhhhhh.



I love this show so fucking much. Its only just finished and I already can't wait for season 4. Reply

Thread

Link

it was excellent. sad about grant though. i'd rather irving go than him.



wait what was the deal with the after credits thing? who dat?



ok i looked it up and it was shayla's drug dealer from season one.



Edited at 2017-12-14 10:55 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm maybe i'll pick this up again. Reply

Thread

Link

Can i skip season 2? I just could not deal with that slow pace Reply

Thread

Link

dom :(( Reply

Thread

Link