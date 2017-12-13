



Lo mejor del fin de semana 😂🐶 @PasoaPaso pic.twitter.com/D5ob4i2ODk — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) September 18, 2017



i'll start! this my favorite clip of the year lol Reply

what a star lmaoo getting his life Reply

right??? Messi is done tbh! RONALDO Who? take the BDO and give it to the puppy #goat Reply

This one gets me annoyed because someone needs to control that doggo. Reply

lmao omg I lost it at the microphone! Reply

This one should've won smh



YEEEESSSSSSSSSSS! it's hilarious! smh@ Kimmel's FLOP TASTE Reply

ikr! It gets funnier and funnier as it goes and the more you watch it omg Reply

this happened this year????? I don’t know why but I thought it happened in 2016. Reply

i thought this happened 2016 oop Reply

LOL YAAASSSSS! This is the clip that keeps on giving. Reply

she is SO cute lmao, just look at her Reply

I agree! This one made me cry! Reply

The baby rolling in will always be my favorite thing Reply

Truly Reply

yes ik it's from 2011. Reply

omg terrible tom is my fav Reply

lmao how have I not seen this before!?



This would be me though. I'm fucking terrified of birds. Reply

lmaooo but turkeys are rude as fuck. The ones in my neighborhood have no time for human fuckery. Reply

edit: sorry, it's in portrait mode



All the hard work was worth it. I got accepted to Harvard at 16!! 😭😭😭 #Harvard #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/KjW3pAF0VG — Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 13, 2017







idk if it went viral or not but I discovered this yesterday and it brings me such joy

edit: sorry, it's in portrait mode

omg this cheered me up so much ty for sharing bb what a wonderful achievement Reply

no problem! that was me yesterday! the video really made me smile :) Reply

i don't have one from this year but every year i remember this exists for exactly 1 week:



“I have fire equalling three men” lmao o deer



I remember seeing this and wondering if he’d ever start singing before someone came to remove him from the studio Reply

"i have fire equaling three men" always sets me off, and it's one of the first things out of his mouth so i just spend the 4 mins struggling to breathe

I honestly don't think anything compares to volunteer reporter Rhoda Young solving that arson Reply

m t e queen of investigative reporting Reply

fr that was amazing Reply

an icon Reply

Lmfaooo is this real? Reply

this is truly 2017 Reply

IM IN TEARS! Lmao this is EVERYTHING! Reply

Every time I come across this video I have to watch it at least six times



I keep wanting to know more about her Reply

Omg like where is it from though? When is it from? What is this? I need deets! Reply

Parent

She has a Youtube account! She's Emmy Hartman and I think she just released a video explaining her meltdown that I'm too lazy to watch right now... Reply

this is how i sound in my head anytime anything goes wrong Reply

omgggg how tf this didnt go viral its amazing Reply

is there a version of this with no captions? Reply

When she did ha Mariah in the singing part



I live for this breakdown and how old people got angry and !millennials! up on this

When she did ha Mariah in the singing part

Lmfaoo the kids n wife barging In was so hysterical Reply

the little girl’s march really makes it so funny Reply

This Just In had me crying. Can't wait to see everyone's picks! I'm usually 5 years, at least, behind on viral videos. I just discovered the goats screaming like humans, which KILL me. Reply

This just in was ROBBED



on the nose makes me angry tbh Reply

IA on the nose is gross and i hate it Reply

Idk how people can laugh at shit like that or people falling tbh Reply

Lmao i've never seen the alexa one HA! Reply

Lol, what's the context?



She looks way too old to be using the 'I'mma tell me daddy' and then I see she's using a walkman CD player... Reply

Parent

She was mad because he was parked there and he said he owned a business and she said that she was richer than him. https://t.co/CBH84ooFEh — RyRy (@RyleighhBlue) May 1, 2017

a DISCMAN? in the year of our lord and saviour 2017????? Reply

i have so many questions Reply

With your lavender



Lmfaoo Reply

Where is Cash Me Ouside, How Bah Dat? Reply

The first one makes me ugly laugh because I'm lame lol







I thought the first one was gonna be a guy wearing heels and doing skateboard tricks. Reply

yall wrong please come see the light



Lmao YES



LMAOOO i can't believe she got mad GIRRRL wtf? Reply

DESUS AND MERO! Reply

