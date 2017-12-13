Jimmy Kimmel Declares Viral Clip of the Year 2017
Every December, we look back fondly on all the greatest of the great clips we've gathered over the past year.
SOURCE: JKL YouTube channel
Do you agree? What's your favorite funny/cute clip? Share it with us!
my all time fav, destroys all 2017 clips tbh
Re: my all time fav, destroys all 2017 clips tbh
Re: my all time fav, destroys all 2017 clips tbh
Re: my all time fav, destroys all 2017 clips tbh
This would be me though. I'm fucking terrified of birds.
Re: my all time fav, destroys all 2017 clips tbh
edit: sorry, it's in portrait mode
Edited at 2017-12-14 05:31 am (UTC)
I remember seeing this and wondering if he’d ever start singing before someone came to remove him from the studio
I keep wanting to know more about her
When she did ha Mariah in the singing part
on the nose makes me angry tbh
She looks way too old to be using the 'I'mma tell me daddy' and then I see she's using a walkman CD player...
Lmfaoo
List is invalid....
Re: List is invalid....