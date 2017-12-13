Prestigious Film Comment Poll: Top 20 Films of 2017
Preeminent movie-oriented publication from the Film Society of Lincoln Center, Film Comment have posted their results of their 2017 survey!!! Some random choices include:
19. BPM !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
18. Mudbound
10. Lady Bird
4. Get Out
3. Personal Shopper
I'm getting excited for Phantom Thread
Pattinson is brilliant though.
FILM COMMENT: 1. Good Time: “After spending their early films exulting in freedom from employment, buoying and buoyed by a kind of boho-anarcho amorality, the Safdies made a film dunked in the gasoline of white privilege, and they lit a match.” Eric Hynes, “Urban Legends,” cover story of the July/August 2017 issue
9. The Lost City of Z: “Rather than depict Fawcett’s journey as devolving into a kind of Herzogian madness, Gray and leading man Charlie Hunnam take a matter-of-fact, internalized approach to the character, treating his obsession with the possibility mythical Z as an almost practical means of emotional escape.” Michael Koresky, “The Search” feature and interview from March/April 20
Like the plot is so incoherent that there’s a million things that couldve been happening. Inception who???
Is KStew a big deal in France? Or do the French feel the same about her as her countrymen?
No other French filmmakers seem to be knocking her door down, so you can gauge her popularity by that.
Personal Shopper descends into fragmentation and alienation, and not always rewardingly. It also doesn't help that Stewart's fidgety, mechanical performance indulges some of her worst acting tics. The Village Voice
The problem of Stewart's performance is indicative of Assayas's broader weaknesses as a director. In "Personal Shopper," his subject is intimacy and sensuality, but the film offers neither. Richard Brody, the New Yorker
“Personal Shopper” is a disappointment coming from writer-director Olivier Assayas... just what he was attempting to do with this film is something of a mystery. Its debut at last year’s Cannes Film Festival prompted boos from the audience. Stewart has her moments... But there’s little that she can do with an underdeveloped script. About the only shocking thing about “Personal Shopper” is its perverse lack of thrills. St. Louis Post Dispatch
idek what my fav of the year is, ive been so lazy with watching 2017 movies.
1. Baby Driver
2. Blade Runner 2049
3. Good Time
4. Ingrid Goes West
5. Lady Bird
Change the first one to Atomic Blonde please.
this is the first oscars season of my life that i'm not living in los angeles (and am living abroad) and not being able to see shit is taking a toll on me EMOTIONALLY. some things i'm not getting until april. stuff like lady bird i'm not getting at all!!! screeners leak already wtf
i still need to watch nocturama, bpm, and on the beach at night alone :(
Get Out is hands down my new fave film in a such looong time. Coco is my favorite animated movie! so amazing and so beautiful.
hong sang soo could feed me 3 hours of kim min hee farting and i'd eat it up tbh
this one tho... that's that good shit. My #3 so far this year