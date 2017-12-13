Prestigious Film Comment Poll: Top 20 Films of 2017

Yay @ Good Time, Personal Shopper and Lost City of Z



I'm getting excited for Phantom Thread Reply

I knew it was your post when I saw the exclamation marks after BPM Reply

lmaoooo <3 Reply

GAHH I want to watch Good Time again but oh THE ANXIETY it will give me.



Pattinson is brilliant though. Reply

He really is. It's nice to see him getting the kind of recognition he deserves. Not many actors have such a good year, with two films in the top ten on most Best of 2017 lists, and an Independent Spirit Award nom for Best Actor. He's working with the Safdies on another film, but he'll have to finish the 5 other projects he's attached to first.



FILM COMMENT: 1. Good Time: “After spending their early films exulting in freedom from employment, buoying and buoyed by a kind of boho-anarcho amorality, the Safdies made a film dunked in the gasoline of white privilege, and they lit a match.” Eric Hynes, “Urban Legends,” cover story of the July/August 2017 issue



9. The Lost City of Z: “Rather than depict Fawcett’s journey as devolving into a kind of Herzogian madness, Gray and leading man Charlie Hunnam take a matter-of-fact, internalized approach to the character, treating his obsession with the possibility mythical Z as an almost practical means of emotional escape.” Michael Koresky, “The Search” feature and interview from March/April 20 Reply

YALL I WATCHED PERSONAL SHOPPER AND IT WAS GENIUS tbh





Like the plot is so incoherent that there’s a million things that couldve been happening. Inception who??? Reply

lol Reply

ahah mte Reply

idt the plot was that difficult to follow lol Reply

Was she alive? Was she about to die? Was the thing talking to her her brother? Was it that guy who was texting her or a spirit? Who killed the girl? Reply

I still wanna see Good Time.



Is KStew a big deal in France? Or do the French feel the same about her as her countrymen? Reply

you should its good (time). Reply

kstew is a big deal within her industry tbh Reply

She's a big deal with Chanel, which is headquartered in France. They co-financed her two French films in return for product placement. There's even a poster of Lagerfeld on the wall of one of the stores she goes into in Personal Shopper.



No other French filmmakers seem to be knocking her door down, so you can gauge her popularity by that. Reply

I'm still so pissed that she got a Cesar before my French problematic favs. A travesty! Reply

Is Personal Shopper really that good? I was intrigued by the story but... there's her and I don't particularly care for her acting. To put it nicely lol Reply

Yes and features iconic hot IRL DOCTOR anders danielsen lie from oslo august 31! Reply

I'll repeat what I said earlier today. The critics on RT give it an 80 but the audience gives it a 52, so... if you're a Stewart fan you will enjoy watching her walk into deserted rooms in creepy old houses, look bored, and walk out again. If you expect something to happen, you may be disappointed. Some reviews:



Personal Shopper descends into fragmentation and alienation, and not always rewardingly. It also doesn't help that Stewart's fidgety, mechanical performance indulges some of her worst acting tics. The Village Voice



The problem of Stewart's performance is indicative of Assayas's broader weaknesses as a director. In "Personal Shopper," his subject is intimacy and sensuality, but the film offers neither. Richard Brody, the New Yorker



“Personal Shopper” is a disappointment coming from writer-director Olivier Assayas... just what he was attempting to do with this film is something of a mystery. Its debut at last year’s Cannes Film Festival prompted boos from the audience. Stewart has her moments... But there’s little that she can do with an underdeveloped script. About the only shocking thing about “Personal Shopper” is its perverse lack of thrills. St. Louis Post Dispatch Reply

i like the way they formatted the list lol



idek what my fav of the year is, ive been so lazy with watching 2017 movies. Reply

My current top five for the year, in alphabetical order:



1. Baby Driver

2. Blade Runner 2049

3. Good Time

4. Ingrid Goes West

5. Lady Bird Reply

Change the first one to Atomic Blonde please. Reply

ugh i want to see bpm so badly ;__;



this is the first oscars season of my life that i'm not living in los angeles (and am living abroad) and not being able to see shit is taking a toll on me EMOTIONALLY. some things i'm not getting until april. stuff like lady bird i'm not getting at all!!! screeners leak already wtf Reply

yas assayas! from this list i've seen (and would prob include on an eoy list) personal shopper, good time, the death of louis xiv, and lady bird



i still need to watch nocturama, bpm, and on the beach at night alone :( Reply

is bpm available in the non-traditional ways yet???



Edited at 2017-12-14 05:25 am (UTC) Reply

no :( but it easily top 5 of the yr Reply

just saw it comes out here in less than a month thank god Reply

speaking of Top Films~ someone pleeease give me full spoilers for The Shape Of Water





Get Out is hands down my new fave film in a such looong time. Coco is my favorite animated movie! so amazing and so beautiful. Reply

16 On the Beach at Night Alone yas

hong sang soo could feed me 3 hours of kim min hee farting and i'd eat it up tbh Reply

this one tho... that's that good shit. My I would agree but I hated Claire's Camerathis one tho... that's that good shit. My #3 so far this year Reply

oh i haven't seen claire's camera yet :( on the beach basically left me in a haze for 20 minutes after i left the theater Reply

Nocturama is the best movie of the YEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i'm not even mad call me by your pan to window isn't on this list bc nocturama and the death of louis (my #2 last year) AND the human surge are all on it!!!!! #justiceforRatFilm Reply

the death of louis is a master class in so many aspects of filmmaking Reply

I am albert serra troll ass's #1 fan i will FIGHT haters calling him cinemascope shenanigans! Reply

Omfg crying @ Call Me By Your Pan To Window Reply

i hadn't heard of Nocturama but i just read the synopsis and i'm intrigued and excited to see it. also you've made me very interested in seeing BPM Reply

