Loki will be pansexual and genderfluid in upcoming Marvel project

I’m totally convinced he participated in those orgies just saying. Reply

If you mean Loki with the grandmaster, he did and he's not ashamed. Reply

Yes I did :) Reply

Edited at 2017-12-14 04:25 am (UTC) Reply

Oh god. Tumblr just exploded, didn't they? Reply

Makes sense, considering that the Loki of Norse mythology turned himself into a horse and then got pregnant. Reply

I think thats just a tad different than pansexual and gender fluid lol Reply

I am in tears omg Reply

he also turned himself into a woman Reply

LMAO

Reply

Are they going to have a love interest then?



Edited at 2017-12-14 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

Jeff Goldblum’s chatacter. Reply

Most of ONTD won't read and realize this is for a novel and not a film. Reply

the title deliberately says "project", too. i'm hmmmm-ing. Reply

LMAO, yup. The picture threw me off... Reply

the source using a still from one of the movies is misleading lol Reply

look at the comments lol Reply

sis don't call us out like that Reply

I wiiiish it was the films. Reply

God, I get so much secondhand embarassment from movie Loki Reply

Did tumblr just shit itself Reply

who's reading Marvel books, though. Reply

Loki should hookup with Thanos in Infinity War. Reply

Thanos would never betray his true love, Death!



He'll turn you into glass and smash you to pieces for even suggesting it. Reply

There have been bisexual, lesbian, and pansexual canon characters in marvel movies but they’ve yet to acknowledge their sexuality on film once. There are WLW characters in the new Black Panther movie. What are the chances there will be a kiss? Or even an acknowledgement of their sexuality? Slim to nil? Reply

They’ve already said that Ayo won’t have a romantic relationship with a woman in the movie. Which is bullshit. Reply

for fuck’s sake Reply

can't lose out on that Chinese $$$ Reply

Second, in the comics, Loki is reborn as a woman & uses female pronouns & often takes on female forms like the Scarlet Witch and Lady Sif.



One of those examples is Loki stealing a woman's body and robbing her of autonomy. The other is Loki pretending to be a woman of color so he could do shit and have her be blamed for it.



I'm not saying Loki isn't genderfluid, but those examples are, in fact, awful. A female character having her body overtaken by someone else should not be reframed as a progressive moment. Reply

Yeah, that held me up too. I guess she might've just wanted to use familiar names to make her point...? Reply

They may also be referring to Norse Loki who changed sexes frequently, as did Thor from time to time. "Agent" Loki, so starting from about five years ago when he's in his early twenties, is in fact genderfluid and doesn't just steal people's bodies. Loki: Agent of Asgard makes that clear.They may also be referring to Norse Loki who changed sexes frequently, as did Thor from time to time. Reply

Yeah, I don't mind and do support a gender fluid Loki but those are really bad examples to use. Reply

Wanda doesn't need Loki to make herself look bad. Reply

Thanks for focusing on what's really important: hating fictional women of color who have the misfortune of being written by white men. What an essential contribution.



Edited at 2017-12-14 05:08 am (UTC) Reply

Are you talking about house of M because that is how to NOT write mental illness 101 Reply

Wanda is a woman of color?? What?? Reply

I adore loki's black nails when I see them in a panel. Umm... Random..



Ps: "Lady" Loki is hot. Reply

Lady Loki was actually Loki in Sif's body for a long time. I think they changed that in Agent of Asgard, to him just shifting into any gender. Reply

Ah. All I remember when Loki or Sif whoever is eating that chicken with doom. Love that part. Reply

I mean... that's canonical going back to the NORSE canon. Those Bronze age social justice warriors and their forced diversity!



Never 4get when he changed into a (female!) horse, had sex in horse form, and gave birth to his dad's eight-legged steed Sleipnir that Odin rides around in the movies.



Those were some wacky Asgardian nights. Reply

you're overshooting the time frame by about a thousand years there, no? Reply

