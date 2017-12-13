FIRE

Loki will be pansexual and genderfluid in upcoming Marvel project



Loki, a Marvel character played by Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, will be pansexual and genderfluid in an upcoming novel.

Canonically, Loki has always been pansexual and genderfluid, so author Mackenzie Lee confirms that Loki will be pansexual and genderfluid in the novel as well.

Source: Twitter
