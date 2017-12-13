Loki will be pansexual and genderfluid in upcoming Marvel project
Loki will be pansexual and genderfluid in Marvel's new YA novel: https://t.co/OihRv3jHxe pic.twitter.com/An8yS4HWua— The Daily Dot (@dailydot) December 13, 2017
Loki, a Marvel character played by Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, will be pansexual and genderfluid in an upcoming novel.
Canonically, Loki has always been pansexual and genderfluid, so author Mackenzi
Source: Twitter
Edited at 2017-12-14 04:25 am (UTC)
Oh god. Tumblr just exploded, didn't they?
Edited at 2017-12-14 04:32 am (UTC)
He'll turn you into glass and smash you to pieces for even suggesting it.
One of those examples is Loki stealing a woman's body and robbing her of autonomy. The other is Loki pretending to be a woman of color so he could do shit and have her be blamed for it.
I'm not saying Loki isn't genderfluid, but those examples are, in fact, awful. A female character having her body overtaken by someone else should not be reframed as a progressive moment.
They may also be referring to Norse Loki who changed sexes frequently, as did Thor from time to time.
Edited at 2017-12-14 05:08 am (UTC)
Ps: "Lady" Loki is hot.
Never 4get when he changed into a (female!) horse, had sex in horse form, and gave birth to his dad's eight-legged steed Sleipnir that Odin rides around in the movies.
Those were some wacky Asgardian nights.