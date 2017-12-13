Oprah to receive the 2018 Golden Globes' Cecil B. de Mille lifetime achivement award





Lmao I love this gif Reply

she deserves it for the gifs she's given us alone Reply

still a great performance from jennifer hudson. oprah was really giffable during this. Reply

Oprah has given us so many great gifs lol and the TIMELESS CLASSIC gif "they just have to die" thank you queeen! Reply

the giphy page for this gif links to ontd. the giphy page for this gif links to ontd. Reply

this and "they just have to die" are my all-time faves lmao Reply

Congrats!!! I think i'm going to skip the GG next year -__- i hate NBC *that much* Reply

also is it just me or has morgan freeman been the same age for 30 years...dude looks the same as he did in shawshank redemption Reply

i think its just u bc to me he looks like a corpse Reply

Congrats to Oprah. Reply

i'm trying to think of who'll present it to her - maybe spielberg, or whoopi or something? watch it be reese witherspoon or some shit Reply

It would be great if it was a black elder like Cecily Tyson or one of her contemporaries like Debbie Allen. But my guess is they'll want it to be someone she is super close to. I hope it isn't Speilberg. I am sure there is a black woman who she is close to could present it. I doubt Sidney Potier and Morgan Freeman are hella close, so I think my first two guesses are possibilities.



Edited at 2017-12-14 05:21 am (UTC) Reply

I'm going to be crying so much watching the GG this year. Reply

nothing but respect for MY president Reply

