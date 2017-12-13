Oprah to receive the 2018 Golden Globes' Cecil B. de Mille lifetime achivement award
Morgan Freeman announced the winner of this year's Cecil B. de Mille Golden Globe Award, Oprah Winfrey. The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, January 7 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-m8krIpbm8
still a great performance from jennifer hudson. oprah was really giffable during this.
the giphy page for this gif links to ontd.
Hopefully they won't show any clips from Beloved? Idk what her worst film is.