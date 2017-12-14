Sufjan Stevens Nearly Played The Narrator In Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name”

Thank fuck they didn't add a narrator. It's very hard to pull off a narrator in a movie like this without making it feel cheap. I hated the narration in the beginning of Mudbound.



and Timothée was listening to the latter with an ear piece while filming the credits scene

bitch same



Edited at 2017-12-14 04:25 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What's up with that bard idea? I'm just picturing him as the troubadour in Gilmore Girls. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still angry he was snubbed for the Golden Globes >:/



The Academy better delivers, istg!! Reply

Thread

Link

half the GG best song nominations were some of the biggest piles of shit, like nick jonas wtf, and i didn't even know mariah did a song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They probably just wanted them to show up to the ceremony because they're bigger names than Suf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loathe the hfpa and their constant ass-kissery Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Mystery of Love will still get an Oscar nod. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it fucking better or i'll be so damn angry. when it comes to this movie, as long as that song, james ivory, and timothee get nominations, i'll be pleased



anything else would be icing on the cake (except editing - it should absolutely NOT get a nod for editing, that's the movie's major flaw) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, those are the three I care most about too. And a picture nomination, obviously. I agree about editing though, I need to see it again to tell properly but I definitely remember some pretty jarring cuts in there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i skimmed an article where luca tried to defend the deliberate cuts in editing and was like 'ummm no this just looks bad, dude' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank goodness that didn't happen. I love him tho Reply

Thread

Link

i wouldn't have liked this.



i did a book swap with a bunch of girl friends tonight and found out that 3 of them had seen it over the weekend! i've been sitting on this move since september, so it was great to talk OUT LOUD with people. they all 3 looooved it and said it was gorgeous. i felt the same. and they all thought timothee was incredible. Reply

Thread

Link

since people here noted how ridiculous stevens is, this quote at the end cracked me up:



Do you think the perfect song is out there, then?

Yeah, I’m waiting for it to descend upon me like some religious experience. Reply

Thread

Link

He is hella ridiculous but I love his ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo. i don't think he's being totally serious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“Luca wanted him to be the older voice of Elio as the narrator of the film, and to play a bard whose song interrupts the narrative of the film. Sufjan told Luca that he didn't think either of these aspects worked, and they both ended up being cut.”



GIVE HIM AN EP CREDIT HE SAVED THE MOVIE SUFJAN IS THE BEST GIVE HIM AN OSCAR LOVE HIM





im so sad my sufjan fever shirt ripped all on the side its a good shirt Reply

Thread

Link

Lol he really did save it. I'd also like to shake the hand of whoever decided to axe Oliver quietly singing Love My Way to Elio at the train station. James, honey, no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love him <3 Reply

Thread

Link

“The process of writing Carrie & Lowell was devastating. And it really offered no catharsis or resolution or reconciliation for me.”



Wow I bet. That album is still so hard to listen to even though I’ve heard it a million times Reply

Thread

Link

I have straight up cried while walking around in public listening to Fourth of July and gotten some weird looks. I can't even imagine what writing it must've been like. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I saw him on the Carrie & Lowell tour, everyone around me (myself included) sobbed for like 90% of the show. C & L is so beautiful but it’s hard to listen to sometimes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link