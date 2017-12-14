Sufjan Stevens Nearly Played The Narrator In Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name”
- On why he's never contributed original music to a film before: “I think it’s because I’m always a little suspicious of the role of music in cinema. But Luca is an exception, because he’s one of those rare directors who uses music and sound so fiercely and with such mastery that you cannot imagine the films without the music.”
- Luca wanted him to be the older voice of Elio as the narrator of the film, and to play a bard whose song interrupts the narrative of the film. Sufjan told Luca that he didn't think either of these aspects worked, and they both ended up being cut.
- It was Luca's idea to create a new version of Futile Devices, and it was just a happy accident that the lyrics of the song fit so well with the content of the movie.
- He wrote Mystery of Love and Visions of Gideon having only read the book and the script, and Timothée was listening to the latter with an ear piece while filming the credits scene.
- He first talked to Luca while he was on tour for Carrie & Lowell, and the songs for the film very much come from the same emotional space as the album.
- He typically uses music as a way of understanding certain situations and relationships, but with Carrie & Lowell, it was the act of touring and sharing the music that was a cathartic experience for him.
- On taking different approaches and crossing different genres with his music: "I think it’s important to stay open to new things, and stay curious. I don’t know, I think I’m always interested in writing the perfect song, and sailing towards that. Rather than be disappointed by not doing that, or feeling disillusioned by that, I just continue onward, steadfast, trying to make it work."
