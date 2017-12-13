Harvey Weinstein doesn't recall pressuring Salma Hayek to do sex scenes in Frida

Ooop, other users called it in the original post about this.



I also read his entire statement. Interesting he doesn't deny getting violent with Julie Taymor (in Hayek's op-ed she said he actually threw balled up screening comments in her face and was acting so threatening towards her that her partner had to physically get between them):



By Mr. Weinstein’s own admission, his boorish behavior following a screening of “Frida” was prompted by his disappointment in the cut of the movie—and a reason he took a firm hand in the final edit, alongside the very skilled director Julie Taymor.





I hope Taymor, Ed Norton, and the other Frida actors step forward to back up Salma.



Julie Tamor basically already did back in October



“I had extraordinary experiences with him — not illegal ones, just brutal ones,” she explained. “But what I’ve read and what I’ve heard, that’s criminal. And there are many others, right up to the top, who I think have to be taken to task for that kind of behavior. He’s getting his just desserts. What can I say?”



http://ew.com/movies/2017/12/13/salma-hayek-harvey-weinstein-sexual-harassment/?utm_campaign=entertainmentweekly&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&xid=entertainment-weekly_socialflow_twitter&__twitter_impression=true&__twitter_impression=true Some of Hayek’s claims align with what Down and Dirty Pictures author Peter Biskind and New York magazine writer Seth Mnookin, who recounted Weinstein’s public explosion at a Frida test screening on March 4, 2002, in New York City. When Taymor told Weinstein “the film succeeded,” he reportedly screamed in response, “You are the most arrogant person I have ever met. Go market the f—ing film yourself.” Weinstein blamed the incident, which also included aggressive tirades against Taymor’s agent and Miramax executives, on “spiked glucose levels and poor nutrition.” Reply

He responded?! I thought he was hiding in a fucking cave somewhere, as he should be. Amazing that he's only popped his head out for Lupita and Salma. Be more fucking transparent. Reply

mte he's revolting and absolutely blatant about whose accusations he won't let stand Reply

ikr??? who cares if a thousand white women come forward about his crimes, gotta make sure no one thinks he'd ever assault brown women too



what a garbage Reply

Lmao he is garbaaaaaage Reply

Walking, talking garbage. Does he think he still has any credibility at this point? I guess it shows what years of money and power will do--make you think people will still believe the garbage you spew, even when you've been totally discredited. I want to see him locked up. Reply

she's too brown for him to remember huh?



his fat, sloppy ass can burn in hell now Reply

Despite Salma being an Oscar nominated actress, she is married to one of the richest people in the world. Harvey is not scared of that?, she's powerful women and married to a mega billionaire and he has the audacity lol. Her husband will decimate him lol



Her husband seems like the type who could get away with hiring a hitperson. He should get on that. Reply

Ngl I'd love to see this. Destroy him. Reply

he has to deny every time that he would ever lay a pinky on a brown woman, huh. Reply

Of course he responds to another WOC's account. Fuckkkkk him. Reply

So he only came out to discredit 2 POC women experiences.



Hope you die a painful death, you hellspawn Reply

why is this useless sack of fat still breathing? Reply

The old story where he overdosed on sugar, nearly died & got back up was so disappointing. Fingers crossed he doesn't wake up next time that happens. Reply

Is he really gonna deny every claim a WoC makes??? I mean, wow.



I hope he rots. Reply

