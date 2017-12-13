Harvey Weinstein doesn't recall pressuring Salma Hayek to do sex scenes in Frida
Harvey Weinstein “Does Not Recall” Pressuring Salma Hayek To Do Sex Scenes In ‘Frida’ https://t.co/0VI5CMx5e4 pic.twitter.com/L4D82hbBGh— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 14, 2017
- Earlier today, Salma Hayek wrote an op-ed for the NYT detailing her experience with Weinstein. The producer tried to force himself on to her in multiple ways and even threatened to kill her. Weinstein constantly berated her and physically dragged her out of party. Hayek frequently rejected Weinstein's advances in which he would ask to shower with her or watch her shower, give her a massage or give his friend a massage, asked her for oral sex, and also asked her to get naked with another woman.
- Weinstein can't recall pressuring Hayek to do sex scenes in Frida. Weinstein seems to have a sudden case of amnesia any time a woman of color accuses him of assault and harassment.
I also read his entire statement. Interesting he doesn't deny getting violent with Julie Taymor (in Hayek's op-ed she said he actually threw balled up screening comments in her face and was acting so threatening towards her that her partner had to physically get between them):
By Mr. Weinstein’s own admission, his boorish behavior following a screening of “Frida” was prompted by his disappointment in the cut of the movie—and a reason he took a firm hand in the final edit, alongside the very skilled director Julie Taymor.
I hope Taymor, Ed Norton, and the other Frida actors step forward to back up Salma.
“I had extraordinary experiences with him — not illegal ones, just brutal ones,” she explained. “But what I’ve read and what I’ve heard, that’s criminal. And there are many others, right up to the top, who I think have to be taken to task for that kind of behavior. He’s getting his just desserts. What can I say?”
