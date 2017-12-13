kween

Harvey Weinstein doesn't recall pressuring Salma Hayek to do sex scenes in Frida



- Earlier today, Salma Hayek wrote an op-ed for the NYT detailing her experience with Weinstein. The producer tried to force himself on to her in multiple ways and even threatened to kill her. Weinstein constantly berated her and physically dragged her out of party. Hayek frequently rejected Weinstein's advances in which he would ask to shower with her or watch her shower, give her a massage or give his friend a massage, asked her for oral sex, and also asked her to get naked with another woman.

- Weinstein can't recall pressuring Hayek to do sex scenes in Frida. Weinstein seems to have a sudden case of amnesia any time a woman of color accuses him of assault and harassment.

