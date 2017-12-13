Documentarian Morgan Spurlock admits to sexual harassment, rape
Morgan Spurlock posts lengthy sexual harassment mea culpa: "I am part of the problem" https://t.co/451hK51ujN pic.twitter.com/DGCEwXokvs— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 14, 2017
- Supersize Me director Morgan Spurlock wrote an essay detailing that as the Me Too movement gained steam he wondered when it was coming for him
- He found out in college that a girl he had sex with wrote a story about their encounter saying it was rape and calling him by name
- According to him even though she said "no" to sex from his perspective it was consensual and they made out on and off until they started having sex
- At one point when they were having sex she started crying so he stopped so he could comfort her
- 8 years ago he paid a financial settlement to a female assistant he had called "hot pants" and "sexy pants" the entire time she was employed there
- Has cheated on every romantic partner he has ever had
- Ponders reasons why he turned out that way including the fact that he was molested as a young boy, his own father disrespected his mother, he's an alcoholic
- Has decided that he will solve his issues by being more open with the public
source
He's disgusting and this is self-pitying nonsense.
Men are so fucking disgusting
Is anyone legit shocked at this by this?
"Has cheated on every romantic partner he has ever had." No surprise, he has always come across as a needy loser who couldn't be honest or faithful for five minutes. His excuses are so disgusting.
Plus he is very careful to say from his perspective it was consensual.
I’m surprised it’s taken this long.
He’s just as bad as the others, but he’s hoping to save his career by exposing himself first.
This is all an attempt to save his ass
I mean, the bar is so goddamn low now, but I'm hoping his shittiness was limited to adult women, at least.
I just feel so angry right now, none of this is brave it's faux self-flagellation mastubatory nonsense. He never once apologizes to any of the women he's hurt, he just says he's part of the problem goes into detail on his crimes and then lists all the things that hurt him in his life that made him that way.
I’m going to be more honest with you and myself. I’m going to lay it all out in the open. Maybe that will be a start. Who knows. But I do know I've talked enough in my life ... I'm finally ready to listen
THAT'S NOT A START. GO TO FUCKING THERAPY AND LEARN ACTUAL TECHNIQUES FOR NOT BEING A PREDATOR YOU ASSHOLE.
Johnson also called the Obamas apes…
He was repeatedly arrested for arson where he tried to set his properties on fire to collect insurance…
After he raped the girl (a friend of his daughter's) he sent her a Facebook message "apologizing" to her for being "mean" and blaming it on him being drugged. He ended the message by signing "your future husband".
He claimed to be a chaplain at WTC when 9/11 happened and performed last rites on people. It was a complete lie, no one else corroborates his account. But he kept it up: he cites 9/11 PTSD as a reason for his suicide in his suicide note.
There are so many other fucked up things about him…
But I thought I'd share here 'cause I'm just happy he's dead!
here's a recent local story of a heroic deer sacrificing its life to kill a rapist for anyone else wanting to smile
The guy who raped me also messaged me on Facebook later that night apologizing for “being a little rough, because it had been awhile...” And then I ended up comforting him while begging him not to tell my friend what happened, because I was convinced she’d be mad AT ME. (He was a high school friend of hers that I’d met that very same night while visiting her hometown.)
Edited at 2017-12-14 03:59 am (UTC)
I was wondering about the 9/11 mention in his suicide note. How weird and gross.
At one point when they were having sex she started crying so he stopped so he could comfort her"
What. The. Fuck. I feel sick.