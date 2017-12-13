Documentarian Morgan Spurlock admits to sexual harassment, rape

What a fucking hero 🙄

Men are so fucking disgusting Reply

This fucking abomination



Is anyone legit shocked at this by this? Reply

No, he's always been a self-promoting asshole with little talent who would do anything to get attention. He's done this now before a story came out exposing him for the predator he is.



"Has cheated on every romantic partner he has ever had." No surprise, he has always come across as a needy loser who couldn't be honest or faithful for five minutes. His excuses are so disgusting. Reply

Ugh his girlfriend in Super Size Me was super cute. I hope she dumped his ass Reply

I'm not reading this but if he's admitting to it can he go to prison? Or is this another statute of limitations thing? Reply

It’s America the shithole. So, probably not. Reply

I feel like he probably consulted a lawyer before posting it so probs not. In addition to the statue of limitations he never identifies the woman so if she actually decided to step forward I guess he could always say it was someone else.



Plus he is very careful to say from his perspective it was consensual. Reply

I think I remember reading on here (or maybe twitter) speculation that someone would preempt being exposed as a rapist and predator by writing an essay where they confess their crimes.



I’m surprised it’s taken this long. Reply

His career better be over now.



He’s just as bad as the others, but he’s hoping to save his career by exposing himself first.



This is all an attempt to save his ass Reply

I thought his career was long over before this. Reply

Naw, I'd bet money on him turning this into some sort of doc. Reply

Can all rapists be put to death now. Like why is that not a thing. Idgaf about a person’s life that chooses to do that shit. Fuck off and die. Leave the earth’s resources for the rest of us. Reply

you want a fucking gold star for coming forward about being a predator? Reply

solve his issues by being more open with the public?? I mean he could just die instead Reply

Therapy would have been a better answer than being more open. Jeez. What help is being more open with the public going to be to the next woman he rapes? Reply

Morgan logging onto twitter a month from now: whoopsie guys, harassed another woman :( Reply

Lmaoo srsly Reply

Oh great. Didn't he direct that One Direction movie? He was around a lot of girls and women :/ Reply

Yup :(

I mean, the bar is so goddamn low now, but I'm hoping his shittiness was limited to adult women, at least. Reply

I had no idea he directed anything other than Supersize Me. Reply

Yeah I looked it up. He directed This Is Us and followed them on tour. Reply

Parent

lmaoooo Reply

I'm reading his twitter mentions and it's full of people thanking him and calling him brave.



I just feel so angry right now, none of this is brave it's faux self-flagellation mastubatory nonsense. He never once apologizes to any of the women he's hurt, he just says he's part of the problem goes into detail on his crimes and then lists all the things that hurt him in his life that made him that way.



I’m going to be more honest with you and myself. I’m going to lay it all out in the open. Maybe that will be a start. Who knows. But I do know I've talked enough in my life ... I'm finally ready to listen



THAT'S NOT A START. GO TO FUCKING THERAPY AND LEARN ACTUAL TECHNIQUES FOR NOT BEING A PREDATOR YOU ASSHOLE. Reply

mte. i can't remember who said it (on here or Famous and Online) but someone pointed out how it was the same thing with louis ck, how he did all those skits and jokes and episodes about predatory men and misogyny and then made a movie airing out his guilt and shame, and it was all self-flagellation. it was part of his glutton for punishment and forgiveness. Reply

what... that last line is literally copied from louis ck.'s apology lol. Reply

There's a few ppl here who think we need to begin the forgiving process every time one of these mother fuckers confesses. Like nah Reply

Also sadly many people have been molested in their childhood/past. Doesn’t mean you can use it as an excuse to do whatever. Actions start with thoughts. If you’re having thoughts of sexually assaulting someone, seek fucking help before you act on them. Reply

Meanwhile, Kentucky State Rep Dan Johnson, who was accused of raping a teenaged girl, has killed himself! Yay!



Johnson also called the Obamas apes…



He was repeatedly arrested for arson where he tried to set his properties on fire to collect insurance…



After he raped the girl (a friend of his daughter's) he sent her a Facebook message "apologizing" to her for being "mean" and blaming it on him being drugged. He ended the message by signing "your future husband".



He claimed to be a chaplain at WTC when 9/11 happened and performed last rites on people. It was a complete lie, no one else corroborates his account. But he kept it up: he cites 9/11 PTSD as a reason for his suicide in his suicide note.



There are so many other fucked up things about him…



But I thought I'd share here 'cause I'm just happy he's dead! Reply

Wild ride from start to finish Reply

Right? Wtf Reply

wow fuck him straight to hell Reply

He ended the message by signing "your future husband".



Reply

Bye bitch Reply

Men are an abomination Reply

that poor girl :( hope he rots Reply

Ugh this is so fucked up.



The guy who raped me also messaged me on Facebook later that night apologizing for “being a little rough, because it had been awhile...” And then I ended up comforting him while begging him not to tell my friend what happened, because I was convinced she’d be mad AT ME. (He was a high school friend of hers that I’d met that very same night while visiting her hometown.) Reply

Parent

Glad the shit is dead. The happiest noise came out of mouth reading your first line Reply

It’s gross how ky politicians are reacting to his death though.



Edited at 2017-12-14 03:59 am (UTC)

Parent

Ewwwww, at the future husband thing, wtf.



I was wondering about the 9/11 mention in his suicide note. How weird and gross. Reply

Fuck him!! Rot in hell u piece of shit!!! Reply

I’m happy that POS is no longer with us. Reply

May he rot in hell. Reply

His suicide note was disgusting but I'm glad he's dead. Reply

One less scumbag Reply

Good riddance. Others like him should take heed Reply

I saw this on twitter earlier and a lot of people were praising him and saying how “brave” he was for coming forward. Fuck off. Reply

And that’s exactly why he did this. He gets to get ahead of the story and manipulate people’s feelings. Reply

"According to him even though she said "no" to sex from his perspective it was consensual and they made out on and off until they started having sex



At one point when they were having sex she started crying so he stopped so he could comfort her"



What. The. Fuck. I feel sick. Reply

