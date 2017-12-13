Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Documentarian Morgan Spurlock admits to sexual harassment, rape



  • Supersize Me director Morgan Spurlock wrote an essay detailing that as the Me Too movement gained steam he wondered when it was coming for him


  • He found out in college that a girl he had sex with wrote a story about their encounter saying it was rape and calling him by name

  • According to him even though she said "no" to sex from his perspective it was consensual and they made out on and off until they started having sex

  • At one point when they were having sex she started crying so he stopped so he could comfort her

  • 8 years ago he paid a financial settlement to a female assistant he had called "hot pants" and "sexy pants" the entire time she was employed there

  • Has cheated on every romantic partner he has ever had

  • Ponders reasons why he turned out that way including the fact that he was molested as a young boy, his own father disrespected his mother, he's an alcoholic

  • Has decided that he will solve his issues by being more open with the public



He's disgusting and this is self-pitying nonsense.
