Schitt's Creek Season 4 Extended Trailer

Patrick 😍

He kind of won me over in his confession in the car. I was meh on him before. Reply

This is the one of the few times where ONTD has shown they have taste!



I looooved this show, it's so cute. I need it now! Reply

Last season was so pure. The ending made me cry. Reply

I hate that it takes forever to get to netflix in the US. Reply

mte, this will probably be on us netflix in what a year Reply

Same. Wish they would speed it up. Reply

Moira cracks me up every time she acts~~



Also IS THAT ELLIE NASH. What was that one user w/ the icon that was not 100 x 100 pixels Reply

hotfuss is always with us, even when you can't see her Reply

That’s the one! Reply

YUP IT IS. The second she came on screen I shrieked. Stacy and Dan are irl friends so it makes sense. UUUGHH <3 Reply

WHY ISN'T SEASON 3 ON CANADIAN NETFLIX YET??? Reply

It is.... I’m watching season 3 in Canada on Netflix right now! Reply

It is?!

They added it 1 or 2 weeks ago, but it was available on CBC.ca for free all year Reply

it finally got added last week Reply

You can watch it on CBC's website (where you can also watch kids in the hall fyi) Reply

it's getting taken off at the end of the year so hurry! Reply

I’m currently rewatching this series for about the tenth time (at least). Such a gem of a show with great performances! And proudly Canadian! Did anyone else watch Dan on MTV Canada back in the day!? He rocked those The Hills after shows haha! Reply

Dead and fucking gone at Moira's "this is a hold up, nobody move but MEMEMEMEMEMEMEME!" Reply

im ready Reply

Yessss ready for this!!! Reply

this scene in particular killed me.

Alexis and David's interactions are my favourite part of the show. Plus Moira of course. Reply

also I read that the show is leaving Canadian Netflix in the new year? Because of stupid CBC? DONT TELL ME I CAN WATCH IT THERE, I DONT WANT TO. Reply

k, im gonna go to bed but wanted to share some more gifs because they're all gold Reply

I love you! 😘 Reply

amirite



amirite

He's liked a few of my tweets so yes. Reply

my king omg Reply

The hairstyle change and facial hair made a world of difference, he is so hot Reply

Love him! He's great in Dirk Gently too. Reply

I've crushed on him since he was on that shitty 90210 reboot lol

Reply

Unf Reply

I love David and Patrick! I am so ready for this new season! Reply

If they got rid of Roland, this show would be perfect. Reply

ugh yes please Reply

They can't though, the point is that these super judgemental assholes have to flee to this shit hole town and no one from the town judges them, meanwhile they judge everything about the town. It's an important dichotomy in the show and it's the moments where you are seeing them become accepting of the people who have accepted them all along that gives growth in character and story. One of the best scenes ever was when Johnny defended Roland while having dinner with the Roses' rich "best friends." Reply

I get the moral of their story completely... I just think the character is gross and off putting in a Frank from Shameless kind of way.



Edited at 2017-12-14 04:24 am (UTC) Reply

