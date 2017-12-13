Schitt's Creek Season 4 Extended Trailer
Amurricans:
Canucks:
Source 12
America! Schitt’s Creek Season 4 extended trailer here 👉🏼 👉🏼👉🏼https://t.co/5FsRQYVeOW— dan levy (@danjlevy) December 13, 2017
Canucks:
Oh, Canada...Here’s your first official look at season 4! 🇨🇦✨ https://t.co/0XoO1kfgmO— dan levy (@danjlevy) December 12, 2017
Source 12
I looooved this show, it's so cute. I need it now!
Also IS THAT ELLIE NASH. What was that one user w/ the icon that was not 100 x 100 pixels
They added it 1 or 2 weeks ago, but it was available on CBC.ca for free all year
Alexis and David's interactions are my favourite part of the show. Plus Moira of course.
amirite
Edited at 2017-12-14 03:54 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-14 04:24 am (UTC)