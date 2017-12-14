DJ Earworm releases United State of Pop 2017 (How We Do It)

2009's was the best imo lmfaoo Reply

It can never be topped Reply

That's everyone's opinion lol. Reply

He can't top that. Reply

I'm gonna listen to that rn, i dont think i ever heard it Reply

Oh wait yes! I am listening now, I remember this one. So good Reply

so many good bops from 2009.







what happened to you jay sean?!!!!! Reply

2009 is perfection. Makes me some type of way Reply

came in here to say the same. that one plays so much like a regular song, it's so good. i feel like since then, he's picked the wrong song/beat as the base playing throughout, but i got a feeling was the perfect that year Reply

that mix is so euphoric every time i listen to it tbh Reply

yep Reply

I was so obsessed with that one, I know it by heart! Bopping rn. Reply

That gets me in the feels for some reason. Reply

watching it makes me realise how far streaming video has come since then Reply

yassss!! that's the only one i know, never realised it was actually considered his best Reply

All these comments and no one posted it so I can reminisce *youtubes* Reply

true facts Reply

Accurate 1st comment. The minute I hear Gaga's voice, I am transported back to HS. Reply

A lot of good music came out this year but top 40 sucked. Yikes. Or maybe now that I’m 33 I’m just turning into one of those people who think “songs on the radio suck now / my coming of age generation was better” lol Reply

Nah, it's not just you. A lot of the best-reviewed albums of the year never had singles that cracked the top 40. Reply

ooo been waiting for this Reply

This used to be straight heat back in 2009. Reply

I love that! Dont recognize most of the songs lol but that was cool Reply

FLOPZ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 15, 2017



This is honestly the worst one ever. Really speaks to the sorry state of pop music in 2017. Reply

Lol at that tweet a+ Reply

right? i listened to this year's and couldn't even finish it, it was so bland. bleh. Reply

2009 was the one I had to download when it came out.



Reply

This is so fucking nostalgic omg



Reply

Watching this is like looking into a different world. It's crazy how much things have changed in less than 10 years. What happened? Where did it all go wrong?



Edited at 2017-12-14 03:20 am (UTC) Reply

i feel so old lol wtf Reply

Wow what a masterpiece!



Edited at 2017-12-14 03:27 am (UTC) Reply

yas Reply

so fucking good. a happier, simpler time. Reply

for real. I just re-listened to it and felt so so so nostalgic. Fuck lmfaooooo Reply

This is the one I could hear in my head when I came into this post. Reply

Love this so much. <3 My favorite mashup of his along with this one:



Reply

wahhh this was my freshman year of college when i was most active on ONTD, so many memories <333 Reply

Ugh I still love it. Reply

best time of my life tbh Reply

Everyone looks so young. Reply

lil baby miley lol!!! this one is so good.



8 years ago christ Reply

i still listen to this one in my workout playlist! Reply

alot of these songs are iconic obvs but lmao this is not that good tbh Reply

they used to play this on the radio Reply

its not awful but honestly it just makes me wanna listen to despacito Reply

same lmao Reply

for the first time since these started, i cannot subject myself to hearing so many shit songs mashed together. this was a good year for music but that's barely represented on the charts. Reply

this is not good.



oblig 2009 was the best one comment Reply

I don’t think Despacito was the right song choice to build the entire mashup around. Other songs just don’t sound as good built around that tempo/speed. Reply

Dam. Im usually just whatevs every year, but this one not good. at all. Reply

Out of that list, the only songs i legit like are That's What I Like and Humble. Reply

this is just plain awful lmao. relistening to 2009 and 2011 rn Reply

