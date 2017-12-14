friends

DJ Earworm releases United State of Pop 2017 (How We Do It)



DJ Earworm - United State of Pop 2017 (How We Do It) is a mashup of the 25 biggest U.S. hits of 2017.

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug - Havana
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Charlie Puth - Attention

DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
French Montana Featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Future - Mask Off

Imagine Dragons - Believer
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
Kendrick Lamar - Humble.
Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert - Bad And Boujee
Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar

Post Malone Featuring Quavo - Congratulations
Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road
Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay

Lyrics at the Source
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,