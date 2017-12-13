i dont necessarily care about Ashley, but why do I get this sinking feeling the f3 is gonna be my personal nightmare of Ben/Chrissy/Ryan?? Fuck that Reply

Thread

Link

chrissy's internalized misogyny is unreaaaaaallllll. Reply

Thread

Link

Can you give some examples? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her complete contempt for every other woman she's come in contact with this entire season for starters... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this episode was so predictable. just give ben the million bucks and let's get this over with. Reply

Thread

Link

Fucking Ben. And Chrissy is so stupid, she thought he was looking and was just gonna bank on him not finding it? How about going out there and looking too?



I’m still wanting Devon to win but I have a feeling Ben is gonna win, bleh. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just laughing at them bitching and moaning over Ben going off to look for an immunity idol. DUH. He knows y'all want to vote him off, what's he supposed to do? Sit in camp and weave a basket? Braid his hair? Come on, man. You're playing Survivor, he's just trying to survive. Get up 45 minutes early and go look for your own immunity idol.



I'm not a fan, I don't particularly like anyone on this season. I just enjoy the blindsides at tribal council. Reply

Thread

Link

I legit though Ben's idol was fake. It looked so pitiful. Reply

Thread

Link

Still rooting for Devon, but they are really setting up a Ben win. I mean he's played a great game but I was so frustrated that they just let him look for the idol.

Reply

Thread

Link

I was feeling the potential of a Devon win up until this week, but still rooting for him. Plz do not be Ben aka Mike Holloway 2.0 Reply

Thread

Link