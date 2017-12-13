It's a shame Jennifer's marriage is over but at least she can get back together with Brad, huh?



Edited at 2017-12-14 01:58 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I need a plot twist where she and broken hearted Angie ~bond tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The tabloid people might EXPLODE if Jen and Brad got back together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Now Kate is old enough (will turn 36 in a couple of weeks) to be on Closer Mag lol lmao @ that US Weekly cover. Please tell us how Melania is 'interesting' US Weekly...Now Kate is old enough (will turn 36 in a couple of weeks) to be on Closer Mag lol Reply

Thread

Link

Wow...I'm Closer age now since I'm about 3 months older than her. Wow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is the state of Jennifer Aniston's relationship/marriage always a thing? Reply

Thread

Link

Idk but In Touch is fucking OBSESSED with thinking that she wants a baby and is still hung up on Brad. They're like Larries - delusional and stubborn about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see you Cheeto trying to claim Obama broke that toilet! Reply

Thread

Link

Poor T. Swift gains some (much needed) weight and suddenly she's pregnant. Poor dat. Reply

Thread

Link

i want to fight the editor of the globe for that story on the Obamas Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me three Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm jumping in too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll hold them down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think I'll buy or make any type of tomato soup since I'm not big on tomatoes but...I had tomato soup at a wedding earlier this year and I have to say it was quite delicious. Reply

Thread

Link

If I was Jennifer Aniston I would find a way to sue tabloid magazines for making me look like a desperate woman who can't get over her ex. Damn, just give up already. Reply

Thread

Link

That soup looks amazing!



Dying @ the Globe trying to blame the Obamas when Idiot Boy has been in the WH for over a year. Reply

Thread

Link





smh @ this post not including mexican tabloids! Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the soup was salsa until I read the fine print. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the soup was chili, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Cookies & the Star cover were previously posted. Reply

Thread

Link

Star's covers don't show up online till Thursday or Friday, so they're always a week late.



As for the cookies... eh, probably. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OTish but PCD2009 is back on twitter! Reply

Thread

Link

Brad and Jennifer will be dead 25 years and the tabloids will still be going on about how their ghosts are back together. Reply

Thread

Link

🤣 true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Bradley! It's me, it's Jennie, I've come home. I'm so coo-oo-oo-old! Let me in your windoo-oo-oow!"



Edited at 2017-12-14 02:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People will be claiming to be mediums and say that they contacted their spirits through rituals and ouija boards.

We'll get headlines like "JEN AND BRAD: LOVE AGAIN IN THE AFTERLIFE". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link