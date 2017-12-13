December 13th, 2017, 09:01 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Tomato Basil Soup[The National Enquirer][Us Weekly]Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal CookiesSources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Tagged: tabloid cover wednesday Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3838 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-12-14 01:58 am (UTC)
I need a plot twist where she and broken hearted Angie ~bond tbh.
Now Kate is old enough (will turn 36 in a couple of weeks) to be on Closer Mag lol
Dying @ the Globe trying to blame the Obamas when Idiot Boy has been in the WH for over a year.
As for the cookies... eh, probably.
Edited at 2017-12-14 02:39 am (UTC)
We'll get headlines like "JEN AND BRAD: LOVE AGAIN IN THE AFTERLIFE".
Oh please, Cheeto and the filth he brought to the White-house are responsible for the mess it is now. The Obama's are nothing but class. Cheeto never takes responsibility for the mess he brings wherever he flops down. He always looks as if he smells of cologne, sweat and piss in that dumpy suit he wears.