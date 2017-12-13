Barbara Streisand Sia with & Kate Hudson
With Kate Hudson and @Sia last weekend. pic.twitter.com/05MDK2ij2Q— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 13, 2017
Barbara Streisand Sia with & Kate Hudson attended Amazon's Christmas party this past weekend. The star studded event was also attended by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who drew criticism for not giving his amazon prime drivers breaks.
source= https://twitter.com/BarbraStreisand/status/941012375385276418
Edited at 2017-12-14 02:01 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-14 02:02 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-14 01:57 am (UTC)
I am screaming!
She's giving me Jocelyn Wildenstein vibes, though
How dare you?! I am dying
Edited at 2017-12-14 02:04 am (UTC)
looks like she finally pulled the plug lol
I saw her on what's happening or w/e that bravo show is called and her face looked super botoxed out
Edited at 2017-12-14 02:13 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-14 06:06 am (UTC)