9 more women step forward to accuse Russell Simmons of rape
Four women spoke on the record with The New York Times about a pattern of violent sexual behavior by Russell Simmons from 1988 to 2014. Three of the women say that he raped them. https://t.co/1cFH1oC8xG— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2017
- Two women including screenwriter Jenny Lumet and model Keri Claussen Khalighi had previously accused Simmons of sexual assault
- 4 more women went on the record with the NYT to talk about rape and sexual assault they had suffered because of Simmons
- The 4 women's accusations run from 1988 to 2014
- Their names are Drew Dixon, Toni Sallie, Tina Baker and Christina Moore
- Simmons denies the latest accusations saying any sexual encounters were consensual and he has "respect" for the women's movement
- Drew Dixon who worked for Simmons as a music executive at Def Jam records in 1995 says he regularly sexually harassed her by exposing himself before finally raping her
- Simmons exposed himself to her so much that she gave a copy of her office key to a male colleague and told him that any time she buzzed him he was to come directly into her office because Simmons had locked himself inside the office and had taken out his penis
- She says she was later sexually harassed by L.A. Reid
- In 2002 she left the music industry because she realized she would not be able to advance without sleeping with a powerful man
- Singer Tina Baker says that Simmons raped her in the early 90s when he was her manager. He took her to his apartment where she had been several times without anything happening and he raped her
- Toni Sallie is a music journalist who dated Simmons in the late 80s. She said that their relationship didn't go anywhere but they remained on cordial terms until he invited her to a "party" that turned out to be a meeting in his apartment with no one there where he raped her
- A year later Simmons attacked Sallie and tried to rape her again by forcing her into a bathroom but she managed to escape
- Christina Moore said she and a friend bumped into Simmons at a hotel in 2014. He offered to show them where the bar was and instead brought them to his suite where he groped Moore before and and her friend managed to escape
- Most of the women explained they did not come forward earlier because they felt their jobs were already precarious since they were black women in the music industry
- After Weinstein they felt they might finally be believed
- All are backed up by friends, co-workers and therapists they told of the assaults contemporaneously
Five more women -- including @amandaseales -- accuse Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct, one alleging rape. Our new story: https://t.co/RLk6yuXYNC— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) December 13, 2017
- Actress Natashia Williams-Blach who appeared in a film he produced was forced to perform oral sex on him when she was 18
- He exposed himself to massage therapist Erin Beattie
- Two employees of his yoga centre Tantris said he would use the centre to hit on women
- Hip-hop artist Sherri Hines says he raped her in 1983
- Lisa Kirk, who dated one of Simmons friends, said he tried to rape her in a nightclub in 1988 by shoving her into a bathroom and tearing at her clothes
source 2
I don't doubt there are more of them out there.
They have delusions about being a person with good intentions toward others, when in reality they intend to do whatever they regardless of how others are impacted.
Liars lie to themselves more than anyone else, and the biggest lie they tell is that they don’t enjoy it.