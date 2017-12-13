9 more women step forward to accuse Russell Simmons of rape

Just saw the news alert, holy shit. And then, you read his statements... TIME FOR THE URN. Reply

I am happy that in this current climate more women feel comfortable (and safe) about relating their experiences and will hopefully see justice. This isn't indicative of just Hollywood though, this is a mirror on all society. Women deserve better. Reply

holy shit Reply

When I lived in nyc, he was in my Soul Cycle classes a few times and he was known as a huge creep. He was super over the top flirty with several women. The ones who knew who he was flirted back but everyone who was 25 and younger had no clue who he was and didn’t give him the time of day. It was gross Reply

what a piece of shit. Reply

GROSS. U should go to monstercycle. Only women and gays. Reply

I had to leave nyc for work :( Reply

Some of the most misogynist men I know are gay men. Reply

Jfc this makes me sick to my stomach. Fuck i hope this gets as much attention as the stories from the white women who have come forward. Reply

It's amazing the entitlement many men have. Russell could have had his pick of beautiful women, but it wasn't enough. He wanted and felt entitled to whomever he wanted, and their wishes didn't matter to him. Disgusting. Reply

tbh, I feel like the idea that any powerful man will have gorgeous women falling all over them is a bigger myth than people want to believe. I think an attractive sports star or actor, sure, but an ugly record producer? And then maybe once they realize that it's a myth, they just start attacking women because they feel like they've been cheated. Reply

Really? I think there will always be women who date ugly men for their wealth/power/etc, I mean, women who already have money still do it, like that hideous billionaire that dated Mariah and Miranda Kerr. It's a mutually beneficial relationship. Maybe if you were talking about some politician but in the entertainment industry or if you are a rich enough businessman I think you can definitely have your pick if people know who you are. Reply

hmm, idk. In my experience like d-level musicians and non-famous wealthy men find a lot of women who are interested in them, so I have to imagine that a famous rich guy with connections to many glamorous people has the same. look at trump who's ugly af with a terrible personality but has married 3 beautiful women. Reply

I mean... he was married to Kimora Lee Simmons so... Reply

Parent

this is just my personal experience but my rapists assaulted me specifically because they'd both asked me out a few times before and i'd rejected them. if i'd actually shown any interest in them they'd probably have left me alone. i wouldn't be surprised if most of these pieces of shit are like that. Reply

All the stories are really awful, but the Drew Dixon one is so disturbing. This went on for YEARS. And then when she thought she had escaped L.A. Reid started in on her. Reply

His "playfulness" comment from the first accusation still haunts me. I'm sure you found the rape fun, asshole. Reply

Wowwwww, take this motherfucker DOWN. Reply

Disgusting.



Sorry to get OT, but please remember that they're trying to repeal net neutrality tomorrow and without it, tons of people won't have access to stories like these or be able to have their voices heard.



PLEASE CALL (202) 759-7597. Give your name, zip code, and tell your reps to vote NO on repealing net neutrality. Reply

Made my call! Reply

What a disgusting waste of life. Reply

i dont think russell thinks he did anything wrong bc he genuinely remembers it differently and doesnt see how it's wrong. i started rewatching jessica jones and the way he recalls these incidents reminds me of kilgrave's flashbacks. in his flashbacks, everything was rose colored and he and jessica were "happy". then we see jessica's flashbacks and she was scared, miserable, and just wanted to escape.



Edited at 2017-12-14 12:56 am (UTC)

I think that's definitely the case for some men which is really unsettling. Reply

Stop. You can't accidentally rape someone. Reply

But some of these statements read like these men don’t realize that what theyre doing is rape though. Like it’s some fucked up thing that some men just don’t understand. It’s just like how men at work don’t realize they’re sexually harassing people, when they think they’re just joking. Reply

Actually in effect you can, and it permeates society more than we would like to think. Both men and women are conditioned to believe acts of sexual aggression, coecion, and assault can be consensual in the 'right' cicumstances. There's a distinct lack or knowledge in what qualifies as a sexual assault or a rape, and it often leads to women questioning and blaming themselves, and men living out their lives guilt free as to their actions/crimes. Reply

The book about the university of Montana rapes does a really good job explaining the issue if you're curious. Reply

it's not so much accidentally, but moreso unknowingly Reply

I know thieves who view stealing as borrowing when they take money or valuables without permission from friends and family (shop lifting is viewed as taking back what’s owed to them or “sticking it to the man”).



They have delusions about being a person with good intentions toward others, when in reality they intend to do whatever they regardless of how others are impacted.



Liars lie to themselves more than anyone else, and the biggest lie they tell is that they don’t enjoy it. Reply

No wonder he was asking others to calm down and forgive other people's sexual deviancy. Reply

Has Kimora said anything? I know they split awhile ago but I would hope she would make a statement. Reply

Ick. Speaking of idiots & creeps: who is else following Warren Sapp's huge sexual harassment fuck up ? He's making it worse with #NotMeToo *facepalm* Reply

Warren Sapp, talking on @940WINZ about sexual harassment allegations against co-worker Marshall Faulk: "My CTE acts up sometimes." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 13, 2017



I just googled, whut is happening... Reply

Warren even posted pics of the vibrators on Twitter. How many concussions lead to THAT decision, Warren... Reply

when you steal your excuse from an svu episode Reply

