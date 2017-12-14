Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Explains Her Iconic Music Video Looks | PART 1: 2013-Now | Allure
Sir John, Beyoncé's makeup artist since 2010, explains in this video how he created Beyoncé's makeup and hairstyles in some of her most iconic music videos, including "Partition," "Pretty Hurts," "Haunted," "Blow," "Formation," "Sorry," "6 Inch," and "Daddy Lessons."
Music video looks in this video: "Bug A Boo," "Say My Name," "Survivor," "Bootylicious," "'03 Bonnie & Clyde," "Crazy in Love," "Lose My Breath," "Check On It," "Deja Vu," "Irreplaceable," "Get Me Bodied," "Single Ladies (Check On It)," and "Run the World (Girls)."
She is like really fucking pretty....she's basically been beautiful her whole damn life....even in pics of her as a child...lucky heaux
Also, Beyonce is sooo pretty.
She's always been beautiful and she basically looks the same as she did 15 years ago, but she was especially gorgeous in that Deja Vu section, god.