Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Explains Her Iconic Music Video Looks | PART 1: 2013-Now | Allure

unless you're part of the hive i'd say less than a dozen of her music video looks are singular let alone iconic

nevermind the fact that a lot of the more memorable ones steal other people's imagery~~~

I loved her eye makeup in Telephone

so tacky!

love her but she is super tacky

Occasionally I still think about Derion or whatever her fashion line was called and how my mother got me a coat from there when I was in middle school and it had sequins on the back. I felt cheated. I love Bey but no.

speaking of bey, happy birthday to self-titled! lol remember: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/84153267.html

such a great album

"Yes" is one of her more underrated songs.

Don't really care too much about Beyonce's make up but watching these videos all I could think about is how fucking pretty she is.



She is like really fucking pretty....she's basically been beautiful her whole damn life....even in pics of her as a child...lucky heaux



Reply

I can't help but feel some type of way when people tell me she's only pretty bc she has good weave

Her weave is horrible, though. Shit is dry and looks like straw. I don't get it.

This is exactly what I was thinking. Even with the terrible 2000s makeup, she is stunning. WTH.

For real she's never had an awkward stage in her life just ugly weaves and shitty taste.

iconic makeup of all things? & iconic videos? aside from crazy in love & the proud family theme song, bish where? 👀😴😁✔️

All of this is telling me is that eyebrows in the early 2000s were a mistake. Well, at least it wasn't X-tina level of bad.

Also, Beyonce is sooo pretty.

I always loved her makeup in the Mine mv.

This one is my favourite as well. I just love how that shade of blue looks on her, it's beautiful.

same

that dry ass wig

Iconic is a bit of a reach for her most recent videos except for Formation... Most people weren't able to even watch them as they came out.



She's always been beautiful and she basically looks the same as she did 15 years ago, but she was especially gorgeous in that Deja Vu section, god.

And the Superpower makeup is my favorite:

ugh this is one of my faves too. soooo gorgeous. and she looks just like shakira here lol

Is he the one responsible for this?

LITERALLY MFTE LMAO

Who is even looking at her makeup when her dress has a bad case of cystic acne?

I'm still ready to start swinging over this like I can't believe she really did this shit to me

I'm p sure

cackling

lmao

Aw no...

I just realized this dress has a floral print..

nnnnn ikr, bey is beautiful but this was nagl

what kind of tim burton cartoon teas

i liked the makeup in blow.

I wish she'd ditch the blonde

same, i wanna see her with dark hair again a la green light:



Reply

i like this post. this would be an awesome ONTD original for other (pop) stars!

