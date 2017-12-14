Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Explains Her Iconic Music Video Looks | PART 1: 2013-Now | Allure



Sir John, Beyoncé's makeup artist since 2010, explains in this video how he created Beyoncé's makeup and hairstyles in some of her most iconic music videos, including "Partition," "Pretty Hurts," "Haunted," "Blow," "Formation," "Sorry," "6 Inch," and "Daddy Lessons."



Music video looks in this video: "Bug A Boo," "Say My Name," "Survivor," "Bootylicious," "'03 Bonnie & Clyde," "Crazy in Love," "Lose My Breath," "Check On It," "Deja Vu," "Irreplaceable," "Get Me Bodied," "Single Ladies (Check On It)," and "Run the World (Girls)."

source: 1 2
