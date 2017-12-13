kpage

.@badgalriri teases new #MATTEMOISELLE lipsticks



Fenty Beauty is adding 14 shades of lipstick to its permanent collection, which currently only features a nude lip gloss and red liquid lipstick. The MATTEMOISELLE line drops on December 26th wherever Fenty is sold.



Candy Venom


Clapback


Spanked


SZA models Midnight Wasabi


