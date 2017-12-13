.@badgalriri teases new #MATTEMOISELLE lipsticks
Fenty Beauty is adding 14 shades of lipstick to its permanent collection, which currently only features a nude lip gloss and red liquid lipstick. The MATTEMOISELLE line drops on December 26th wherever Fenty is sold.
Candy Venom
Clapback
Spanked
SZA models Midnight Wasabi
beauty post imo
I was hoping we were finally moving away from matte lips.
We don't even have to go full gloss. Just like a nice satin creme lipstick would be good imo.
(I lowkey stan the Bite Beauty amuse bouche lipsticks)
I've also been using a retinaldehyde product from Avene at night just on my forehead to see if it'll help with the some of the fine lines that developed after my last eczema flare. I figured retinol would be too irritating so went with retinaldehyde instead. It's too early to tell if it's doing anything, but it's not making things worse so that's a positive.
sephora
I spent DAYS trying to figure out what to buy bc I felt like I HAD to use it lol
I started using coconut oil when I developed dermatitis on my face and it was sensitive to EVERYTHING. I didn't feel a thing with coconut oil and it worked really well
korres greek yogurt
And here's a list of retinoid products, it's not complete, but it's mainly to show you strength of them since there is a lot in the family: http://www.skinacea.com/products/retinoids.html
The Ordinary's 2% Retinoid is prob a good place to start, since you say you're interested in TO. I know I've used it and found it a great starter for retinoids. I did experience sun sensitivity and white heads coming up, but it's all part of it. Also make sure you have a good sunscreen. Neutrogena and Roc both have drugstore versions that will be gentle, since it's mixed with a moisturizer.
Whatever you get just keep in mind: you don't need to use it nightly. Every other night is fine. And make SURE you use sunscreen. Don't use it with any other harsh acids.