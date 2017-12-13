.@badgalriri teases new #MATTEMOISELLE lipsticks

omw for that green, it's beautiful! I love wearing green lip shades tbh

Matte? nooooooo



I was hoping we were finally moving away from matte lips.

God, I hope so. I haaaate the way that matte liquid lipsticks look so much.

I hate how they look and how they feel.



We don't even have to go full gloss. Just like a nice satin creme lipstick would be good imo.



(I lowkey stan the Bite Beauty amuse bouche lipsticks)

i was moving away from my matte lipsticks but then i started applying them with my finger to create a gradient lip and put a little balm on top. it helps.

I love matte stick lipsticks but haaate liquid lipsticks. They never work out for me no matter the brand.

Matte liquid lipsticks are amazing and turn on your location tbh

i think the all matte everything trend is starting to wane, but itll be a few more years before it dies down

I hate matte it feels awful to me and makes my lips so fucking dry.

Just chiming in to say I finally started using a product with hyalauronic acid before moisturizing, and my skin is thanking me for that in this windy wintery weather.

Last month I started using hyalauronic acid AM and PM and it's been doing WONDERS for my skin.

which HA are you using?

what product is it?



Edited at 2017-12-14 12:07 am (UTC)

Hydraphase Intense Serum from La Roche Posay. I wash my face, put the serum on and let it soak in a bit, and then moisturizer on top. I use a pretty heavy moisturizer because I have eczema, but my skin has been 100% better with the serum than without.



I've also been using a retinaldehyde product from Avene at night just on my forehead to see if it'll help with the some of the fine lines that developed after my last eczema flare. I figured retinol would be too irritating so went with retinaldehyde instead. It's too early to tell if it's doing anything, but it's not making things worse so that's a positive.



Edited at 2017-12-14 12:16 am (UTC)

I mean, I guess.

Here for a beauty post. I just bought an RMK grey squirrel brush and it's so damn soft. I'm just gonna slowly replace all my shitty brushes with good ones. Anyone know the best way to clean grey squirrel brushes though?

sza's new chin is distracting. and where are her freckles? and her marine biology degree?

lmao omg

Lol. She really swept that under the rug.

who cares tbh

Mte

omg I didn't know Sza was the marine biology girl!

……she lost weight?

I know she lost a lot of weight but I'm curious what she did to her face.

mte every time i hear love galore i think about her fake hair, freckles, and marine biology degree scandals

I need the green. I'm almost out of my Plan 9 and I never want to give KVD money again, so.

You're on ONTD and don't know how messy KVD is?

If you like darker greens, bite has a great one!

if you're into liquid lips, it also looks similar to Juniper by Makeup Monsters which is my favorite green ever.

I think I had my fun with spending a lot on lipsticks last year. Now I just have 3-4 diff ones I like and I refuse to spend more. Wonder how the matte on these will be tho.



Edited at 2017-12-14 12:02 am (UTC)

I got her lipstick and I am OBSESSED

please tell me about it! is it drying like other liquids?

It's not drying at all! It's super long lasting!

Kylie Jenner in the Colourpop factory trying to recreate the new products Fenty Beauty dropped. pic.twitter.com/zMBY5SBrNy — Wanna (@WannasWorld) December 8, 2017

Has anyone done a direct comparison between the ColourPop concealers and the Kylie concealers yet?

I think all of the YouTubers who got them are too busy kissing her ass to stay on her PR list.

ik jackie aina made an joke on her insta story with color pop concealers but put paper over them w/ kylie's name on them, but i haven't rly heard anything else about it

lmaoooo

LOL

crying

I have a Sephora coupon that expires today and i feel like I should use it, this is how they get you!!

Do it!! I got a Prada perfume set I've been drooling over for a while now. Its $$ off and they don't give that to you too often.

i just used a coupon and got a birthday gift and redeemed a bunch of points and got the typical online samples. i'm totally got.

I spent DAYS trying to figure out what to buy bc I felt like I HAD to use it lol

Parent

do you have any recs for drug store no-transfer lipsticks?

I was always a fan of the Revlon Colorstay Ultimate Liquid Lipsticks -- they appearaed long before the trend got crazy and always stuck around for forever. They don't seem to get good reviews, though.

do you know if it's similar to the revlon colorstay overtime 16hr?

If you're good with liquid lips, I love Maybelline's SuperStay LipInk. It's honestly my favorite liquid lip formula and I'm not even a little sorry.

Wet N Wild's liquid catsuit is pretty amazing

Can someone recommend a good cleanser for normal-dry skin?

Coconut oil tbh. I use a hot cloth with it and it takes off all of my makeup in one go.

I use coconut oil as a moisturizer at night

Ohh this sounds nice

This. Or even dip a Q-tip in there and run it along your eyelid to get rid of that eyeliner.



I started using coconut oil when I developed dermatitis on my face and it was sensitive to EVERYTHING. I didn't feel a thing with coconut oil and it worked really well

glossier milky jelly

korres greek yogurt

boots no7 melting gel cleanser

the glossier milky jelly cleanser or the cerave hydrating facial cleansers are my current faves rn

Fresh's soy face cleanser is really nice and gentle.

I really like "angels on bare skin" from Lush. I find that it reduces redness, is mild, non-drying and smells nice.

Cerave Hydrating Cleanser Reply

La Roche Posay toleriane gentle cleanser is perfect for winter and drier skin Reply

Chiming in with more love for Cerave. I've used it for about 3 years now with no complaints. Reply

the rice milk line from the face shop is really good..cleansing milk & foaming cleanser. Reply

cosrx low ph cleanser Reply

thirding the cerave hydrating cleanser. same skin type, normal-dry and this stuff works like a dream. you get so much product for the price, too. Reply

I want to incorporate a retinol into my skincare but I'm worried about how my skin will react. Any tips? Or recs for products? Reply

I used The Ordinary's Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion. It did cause me to break out a little bit at first (they warned me this could happen), but it's fine now. I use it every other night instead of every night which I also think helps? idk. Reply

omg tell me more please. i have been reading into retinol and have heard great things about the ordinary Reply

I've had no luck with stuff from The Ordinary :( Reply

this is my experience from using Tretinoin. make sure your skin is completely dry before putting it on. use about a dime size. wait about 15 minutes after application before starting your next step. start using it 1-2x a week and see how your skin reacts. Reply

use it at night! i used to use neutrogena's anti wrinkle night, now i'm using roc's deep wrinkle night. like everyone's saying, start with every other night to see if you get irritated. use a sunscreen all of the times always once you start.



Edited at 2017-12-14 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

Retinaldehyde is less irritating. You could always try that if your skin doesn't do well with retinols. Reply

And here's a list of retinoid products, it's not complete, but it's mainly to show you strength of them since there is a lot in the family:



The Ordinary's 2% Retinoid is prob a good place to start, since you say you're interested in TO. I know I've used it and found it a great starter for retinoids. I did experience sun sensitivity and white heads coming up, but it's all part of it. Also make sure you have a good sunscreen. Neutrogena and Roc both have drugstore versions that will be gentle, since it's mixed with a moisturizer.



I will always rec this post: http://www.skinacea.com/retinoids/use-retinoids-right-part-one.html And here's a list of retinoid products, it's not complete, but it's mainly to show you strength of them since there is a lot in the family: http://www.skinacea.com/products/retinoids.html The Ordinary's 2% Retinoid is prob a good place to start, since you say you're interested in TO. I know I've used it and found it a great starter for retinoids. I did experience sun sensitivity and white heads coming up, but it's all part of it. Also make sure you have a good sunscreen. Neutrogena and Roc both have drugstore versions that will be gentle, since it's mixed with a moisturizer. Reply

I've been using Make Up Artist's Choice Belle Evolve .50% retinol lotion for about three months now and definitely see improvement in my most noticeable fine lines. MUAC also offers a .30% version that has really great ratings if you wanted to start a little lighter, though I've never used it.



Whatever you get just keep in mind: you don't need to use it nightly. Every other night is fine. And make SURE you use sunscreen. Don't use it with any other harsh acids. Reply

I LOVE that green, I've been looking for something like that for a while-most of the greens I come across lean more teal. Reply

