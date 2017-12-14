Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid split
Exclusive: Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid split https://t.co/UGBYV4jVfe— Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 13, 2017
Halle and Alex confirmed their relationship in September.
But now an eyewitness saw Alex with another woman on December 8 at Catch LA.
"It looked like they were there together as a couple" says the eyewitness.
source
I know I am like the only fan of hers that liked her as Storm so I am still bitter I never got that Storm movie.
Halle hit n run Berry a hot mess with relationships. Quelle surprise.
lol @ this rando ellipsis usage.
I want better for my black women.
She's just not lucky in love. She got shitty taste in men.....like most of us.