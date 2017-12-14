Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid split

She has such terrible taste in men Reply

I thought she was still with the father of her son. Reply

She has two kids? Wow, I had no clue. Reply

Same. I know there were rumours they were divorcing but I don't remember them ever being confirmed so I thought they were still going. Reply

Her taste in men is tragic. Reply

at least her two baby daddies were handsome. this dude is an amphibian. Reply

Handsome and violent, I'd take ugly over someone who could hurt me. Reply

Does this guy have a violent streak? If not, I’m not seeing how “at least they were hot” applies. Reply

lmfaoo he is legit a frog-face Reply

poor halley. unlucky in love Reply

I bet she thought since all her exes were beautiful assholes she'll change it up.

If you do what you always did, you'll get what you always got. Reply

I love Halle but I watched that movie where her son gets kidnapped I swear it was just like that one where she's a 911 dispatcher...She needs better roles man Reply

yeah, she's so talented and her career has been so weird. i wonder how much it has to do with her choices vs her being a successful black actress in the 21st century. Reply

I would like to believe that after her Oscar win she would have been offered better roles and that she'd have the pull to get better roles for herself. I have no clue. Reply

It's probably more the latter but also attributed to age, she's 51 which is Ancient by Hollywood standards. Reply

Whoever her agent is...needs to get fired.



I know I am like the only fan of hers that liked her as Storm so I am still bitter I never got that Storm movie. Reply

She should have never agreed to Catwoman Reply

The more I learn about women like Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd, etc., etc., the more I wonder how much the behind-the-scenes power plays are affecting the careers of these women. Weinstein alone could make or break someone and I know he's not alone. There is something systemic going on. Reply

Good, now she can date Eric Andre. Reply

I had no idea this was a thing Reply

👀

Halle hit n run Berry a hot mess with relationships. Quelle surprise. Reply

The couple confirmed their relationship in September, when Berry, 51, posted a black and white Instagram photo snuggling up to him and captioned it “My balance.” The music producer, whose real name is Alexander Grant, also posted the photo to his Twitter account, similarly writing: “My…..balance…”



lol @ this rando ellipsis usage. Reply

Woof, he is... not cute. And please no one come at me with any "he has a beautiful soul" comments like in that Kirsten Dunst post Reply

Halle and Mel B have the worst taste in men and are too old to be making the same choices.

I want better for my black women. Reply

