The 10 (5) most overlooked, underrated and unfairly dismissed movies of 2017

THELMA Reply

Thread

Link

justice4thelma if you really thought so, you'd change your username to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis justice4thelma just sounds like shes someone who died an unworthy death in a TV show or something lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YESSSS BB Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm watching it tonight!, yay! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. Deserves all the awards. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

coming in here to say thelma but i'm happy to see that a bunch of ppl beat me to it with the first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm seeing that this weekend and I can't wait oh man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ngl, I only came to see this answer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my date and i already decided to see star wars this weekend but thelma comes out this weekend in nyc too and one of the screenings is followed by a q&a with one of leads. thinking we should be good lesbians and see that instead... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i know it made money but i genuinely think logan lucky deserves a nom or two. Reply

Thread

Link

That was a fun movie! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daniel Craig is a riot in that movie. Oh my god. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

craig needs to stop playing morose characters and do more stuff like this. he was fantastic. i expected adam to slay and he did but in a surprisig and quiet performance. channing and riley surprised me as well. i love soderbergh but this was special Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it lost $ at the box office Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed, it was so fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That movie was amazing until the ending, I hate when shit like that happens lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also Logan and PatStew's performance in particular Reply

Thread

Link

YES! I want him to be nominated so much. He brought me to tears. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore. Both Lynskey and Wood are faves, and though it was really weird, it was funny and intriguing, too. I don't know if it was award-worthy, though.



I never got around to watching T2, glad to hear it was good. And I have heard nothing but great things about Good Time.



For the first time in ages, my tastes align with the critical picks! For the most part, anyway. My favorite films this year (Lady Bird, Get Out, CMBYN) are all getting the recognition they deserve. Reply

Thread

Link





1. Good Time: “After spending their early films exulting in freedom from employment, buoying and buoyed by a kind of boho-anarcho amorality, the Safdies made a film dunked in the gasoline of white privilege, and they lit a match.” Eric Hynes, Film Comment



3. “Good Time,” starring Robert Pattinson, streaks and smears and shreds the screen with a sense of furious subjectivity. As Connie he is bright, resourceful, and daring. He sees a step ahead in schemes... and when things go awry, he improvises solutions with a remarkable boldness… and his swagger, his air of cool wavers iridescently between seeming and being... it’s the device by which he can charm the skin off a snake and it’s also the knowledge, the confidence, that he can do so. That charisma of performance that serves Connie so well in his sordid life is given onscreen allure by Pattinson. -- Richard Brody, New Yorker



Trailer or stream: Good Time has to be one of the best films of the year not enough people have seen, and at least Pattinson has a Best Actor nomination from the Independent Spirit Awards. Film Comment has it as their #1 Best of 2017, and the New Yorker has it at #3 1. Good Time: “After spending their early films exulting in freedom from employment, buoying and buoyed by a kind of boho-anarcho amorality, the Safdies made a film dunked in the gasoline of white privilege, and they lit a match.” Eric Hynes, Film Comment3. “Good Time,” starring Robert Pattinson, streaks and smears and shreds the screen with a sense of furious subjectivity. As Connie he is bright, resourceful, and daring. He sees a step ahead in schemes... and when things go awry, he improvises solutions with a remarkable boldness… and his swagger, his air of cool wavers iridescently between seeming and being... it’s the device by which he can charm the skin off a snake and it’s also the knowledge, the confidence, that he can do so. That charisma of performance that serves Connie so well in his sordid life is given onscreen allure by Pattinson. -- Richard Brody, New YorkerTrailer or stream: https://www.amazon.com/Good-Time-Robert-Pattinson/dp/B074Q43FM9 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sold! I will probably watch it this weekend, I think my husband would like it, too.



I love that the Independent Spirit Awards often recognize films that wouldn't get their due otherwise. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesssss. me and my friend watched this movie when it came out. it has one of the coolest soundtracks of the movies that came out this year~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my happy family (netflix original) should have received some noms tbh one of the best films i've seen all year Reply

Thread

Link

Omg i completely forgot to watch this! Thank you! I know Bilge Ebiri has it as his #1 of the year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks just read his review and it’s spot on i do wish i could have seen it on the big screen tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Curious about TS2 Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh yes I watched both I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore and Lost City of Z and loved both of them. Elijah Wood needs to play more ~oddball characters like he did in that. Reply

Thread

Link

Um he has, he's been playing oddball roles ever since LOTR ended to not be typecasted. But really, who could resist those baby blues, dude is ageless #Frodo4Evah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weird movies and shows yeah, but idk, I used to stan him/his acting and just want him to ~push himself more and go all out with the craziness lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wasn't completely won over by The Lost City of Z - something about the pacing didn't connect with me - but it was one of the most visually stunning movies I saw all year. Every shot was beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God’s Own Country is getting recognition in the UK but nowhere else. It certainly deserves some awards love, particularly for the actors and for sound Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone were fantastic but the guy who played the dad was a revelation. This stuff is how British actors got their good rep. Reminded me of my fave era of Brit (or any tbh) filmmaking, yer Leigh, early Jordan. Naturalist and raw. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Z was so long. Not bad, I didn't think King arthur could act that well, but just long. Reply

Thread

Link

James Gray got the best performance out of Charlie Hunnam that he's ever given. Then he followed it up with the dreadful King Arthur, showing what a lousy director Guy Ritchie is with actors. Some actors always bring it, and others need it to be pulled out of them by a great director. We know which kind Charlie is. I've very interested to see Papillon (mostly for Rami's sake, but also to see if Charlie can be good again). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here's the thing though, I actually quite liked King Arthur! And if anything, Charlie was a highlight in it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the lost city of z was so fucking beautiful, but it truly does not have the mental staying power for some reason. i always forget about it even though it was one of the best movies i watched all year.



thelma feels overlooked by design and it deserves better. everyone go see it, please! Reply

Thread

Link

They need to release Thelma on digital asap. It’s only playing in 40 theaters in the US right now. :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. waiting until february or whenever the fuck to release it digitally is a mistake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you all talked me into going to see it and it's not playing anywhere near me, womp womp. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If you do not care about subs then you can purchase it via google movies with whatever credit card as long as you use Norway zip code. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yah I hope they do a wider release in England too. i only found one cinema where it’s showing in London for 2 nights in January... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, it was a ride. Also A Ghost Story, despite Casey Affleck being in it. Reply

Thread

Link

T2 was garbage.

Columbus, Cat Fight, and Ingrid Goes West are my underrated choices for the year. Reply

Thread

Link

was cat fight good? reactions scared me off even though initially i was feeling it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think its a sly, comedic take on the current economic landscape and upper class NY’s. It might not be for all but Sandra Oh is FABULOUS in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I forgot Columbus, gorgeous movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated ingrid goes west. couldn't even finish it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

T2 was so good - it had zero distribution in the US which was a shame. Reply

Thread

Link

If yr gonna watch T2 i highly rec rewatching Trainspotting right before, because it feels like part two of a miniseries.

I love it, i've seen it twice.



God's own country's been winning indie films awards but deserves more mainstream recognition, a masterpiece imo. I loved it so much. Reply

Thread

Link

I heard really good things about GOC but it left theaters before I had a chance to see it.



Ty for the Trainspotting advice, gonna have to make a day of it this winter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Makes for a hilarious movie watching day trust me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP, many of the actors that are in these movies have tags. >__> Reply

Thread

Link

its late and i read this as "have legs" lmao and was like "yes, we know?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link