The 10 (5) most overlooked, underrated and unfairly dismissed movies of 2017
Phantom Thread, Call Me by Your Name, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are on every critic's Top Films list of the year.
The Globe and Mail compiled its Top 10 list of the most overlooked, underrated, and unfairly dismissed films of 2017 (listed alphabetically):
American Made
Brawl in Cell Block 99
I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore
The Lost City of Z
T2 Trainspotting
What's your favorite overlooked/not nominated for any awards film this year, ONTD?
I never got around to watching T2, glad to hear it was good. And I have heard nothing but great things about Good Time.
For the first time in ages, my tastes align with the critical picks! For the most part, anyway. My favorite films this year (Lady Bird, Get Out, CMBYN) are all getting the recognition they deserve.
1. Good Time: “After spending their early films exulting in freedom from employment, buoying and buoyed by a kind of boho-anarcho amorality, the Safdies made a film dunked in the gasoline of white privilege, and they lit a match.” Eric Hynes, Film Comment
3. “Good Time,” starring Robert Pattinson, streaks and smears and shreds the screen with a sense of furious subjectivity. As Connie he is bright, resourceful, and daring. He sees a step ahead in schemes... and when things go awry, he improvises solutions with a remarkable boldness… and his swagger, his air of cool wavers iridescently between seeming and being... it’s the device by which he can charm the skin off a snake and it’s also the knowledge, the confidence, that he can do so. That charisma of performance that serves Connie so well in his sordid life is given onscreen allure by Pattinson. -- Richard Brody, New Yorker
Trailer or stream: https://www.amazon.com/Good-Time-Robert-Pattinson/dp/B074Q43FM9
I love that the Independent Spirit Awards often recognize films that wouldn't get their due otherwise.
thelma feels overlooked by design and it deserves better. everyone go see it, please!
Columbus, Cat Fight, and Ingrid Goes West are my underrated choices for the year.
I love it, i've seen it twice.
God's own country's been winning indie films awards but deserves more mainstream recognition, a masterpiece imo. I loved it so much.
Ty for the Trainspotting advice, gonna have to make a day of it this winter.
do they</>