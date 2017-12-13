Dazed names Arca's eponymous album the best of 2017


Dazed shared its list of the 20 best albums of the year on Wednesday, 12/13, and the self-titled third album by Venezuelan producer Arca took the top spot.

Of the album, Dazed wrote: "['Arca' is] an album about chaos, love, and longing, a collection of songs that both represent the time we live in and act as an antidote to it." Notable as the first of the 28-year-old's LPs to feature his own vocals, 'Arca' was released in April to near-universal acclaim.

4. Lorde, 'Melodrama'

"A fan recently put a vinyl copy of Melodrama up in the Louvre – because pop at its best is fucking art."

7. Bjork, 'Utopia'

"After the saddest album of her career, Björk rebounded... Utopia teems with life, from the bird calls that punctuate its compositions to the flutes that mimic them to Björk’s indestructibly expressive voice."

10. Rina Sawayama, 'RINA'

"At once futuristic-fresh and deeply nostalgic, 'RINA' marks one of the year's most exciting, super-charged pop efforts."

16. Mabel, 'Ivy to Roses'

"Mabel stingingly sings of her own autonomy, evading painful relationship cycles and telling people to back the hell off when she wants them to."


