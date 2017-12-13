Dazed names Arca's eponymous album the best of 2017

My fave albums of the year (by artist): Sylvan Esso, Priests, Pile, Big Thief, Daughter, Chelsea Wolfe, Grizzly Bear. Reply

Omg Priests' Nothing Feels Natural is SO GOOD! I totally forgot to include it in my list. Great find! Reply

Big Thief, yassssssss. Reply

omg your icon! I thought it was Barbara Streisand at first, but then I noticed the nose was off. Reply

STAN HA Reply

Tove Lo - Blue Lips

KWAYE - Solar

Tom Tripp - RED

Majid Jordan - The Space Between

Tayá - Tayá

Chase Atlantic - Chase Atlantic

Rationale - Rationale

Oliver - Full Circle

SZA - Ctrl

LANY - LANY

Hey Violet - From the Outside

THEY. - Nü Religion: Hyena Reply

it honestly makes me sad when people say they don't like blue lips Reply

same Reply

aww, i didn't know mabel released a full album! i've only listened to her singles from last year, oop @ me. that album cover is a choice though...



my fave albums/eps: yours conditionally by tennis, take me apart by kelela, ctrl by sza, number 1 angel by charli xcx, choir of the mind by emily haines, melodrama by lorde, and only the first half of humanz by gorillaz. overall, I liked more songs than entire albums this year. Reply

love love loved tennis’s album. I still have to listen to the ep tho. Reply

yay! there's only one song on the ep that I didn't vibe with but the rest is beautiful like everything else they've done Reply

Rina is really good. Reply

Meh at their Arca choice... I just can’t get into his stuff. I like the stuff he’s produced for other ppl like Bjork, Kanye and FKA Twigs. But his own stuff is too out there for me... maybe I’m getting old lol.



Kendrick or SZA’s album for AOTY for me. Reply

The album that he released this year is completely unlike any solo material he put out before that. There are vocals, song structure, even choruses sometimes. Reply

Top 3 albums of the year (top two are not in order)



Lola Marsh- Remember Roses





Natalia Lafourcade- Musas







Feist- Pleasure







Any list without Feist on it (after a 6 year hiatus) is basically invalid to me!

My other favorite albums were Semper Femina- Laura Marling (after 6 albums she’s FINALLY been nominated for a Grammy! 😭) and After Laughter- Paramore. Reply

Musas is everything. Soledad y el Mar gets me through my day. Reply

I never listened to Natalia until last year (Hasta la Raíz is such a good album!) but I instantly loved this album when I first heard it. I need Ximena Sariñana and Julieta Venegas to release new albums next year too!



Edited at 2017-12-13 11:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Soledad y el mar is so good. Reply

Hmm, I'm definitively going to check Musas soon. I've been listening to more Spanish music this half year (probably my favorite album so far has been Los Mesoneros' Caiga la Noche) and I discovered some great songs from the Latin Grammy playlist, so I'm always up for recs. Reply

some of my 2017 faves:

SZA

Lorde

Kendrick Lamar

Arca

Sufjan Stevens (Carrie & Lowell Live and The Greatest Gift)

Japanese Breakfast

Kesha

Laura Marling

Daughter

Jens Lekman

Perfume Genius

The National

London Grammar

Rostam

Valerie June

Moses Sumney

Angel Olsen Reply

Moses 💕 Reply

angel released an album? gasp Reply

yes, last month Reply

Welp, the only album I've listened to on this list is Lorde's. I'm way behind in music. I was looking for a good break up album for a while, but I wanted something about time and drifting apart and not being right for each other. But found cheating albums.



Anyway, liked Mabel's "Come Over" Reply

The XX - I see you

Kelela - Take Me Apart

TOPS - Sugar At The Gate

Natalia Lafourcade - Musas

SZA - ctrl

Fever Ray - Plunge



I should include Lorde, but I am high-key embarrassed bc it was rly good. LMFAO.



Arca's album is ok. Bjork's is ok. Lana's was meh. Toro Y Moi's Boo Boo was really boring? I only truly like Mirage and Inside My Head.



Idk, such a meh year for music.

Plunge is such a bombastic record, The Knife stan in me is pleased 100%. Reply

Lust for life has been The One. Perfume genius, Allie X, cupcakke and Charli all released good stuff too.



But it's been an overall weak year for me. Reply

finally some justice for Kehlani and Vince Staples! Reply

aint no way that manbeast arca album is better than ctrl Reply

lmao you should have a sza icon Reply

It is. Reply

Big Fish Theory is one of my top picks this year. So many layers of greatness. Reply

are we still pretending these werent the best albums of the year Reply

also shout out to crack up Reply

Love Rina. Mabel is dry as shit though. Reply

seconding your mabel comment Reply

no Reply



omg I forgot Gorillaz! Humanz really grew on me after a few listens. Reply

I wish it grew on me. Seems like such a messy compilation of songs Reply

