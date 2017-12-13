Dazed names Arca's eponymous album the best of 2017
Dazed shared its list of the 20 best albums of the year on Wednesday, 12/13, and the self-titled third album by Venezuelan producer Arca took the top spot.
Of the album, Dazed wrote: "['Arca' is] an album about chaos, love, and longing, a collection of songs that both represent the time we live in and act as an antidote to it." Notable as the first of the 28-year-old's LPs to feature his own vocals, 'Arca' was released in April to near-universal acclaim.
"A fan recently put a vinyl copy of Melodrama up in the Louvre – because pop at its best is fucking art."
7. Bjork, 'Utopia'
"After the saddest album of her career, Björk rebounded... Utopia teems with life, from the bird calls that punctuate its compositions to the flutes that mimic them to Björk’s indestructibly expressive voice."
10. Rina Sawayama, 'RINA'
"At once futuristic-fresh and deeply nostalgic, 'RINA' marks one of the year's most exciting, super-charged pop efforts."
16. Mabel, 'Ivy to Roses'
"Mabel stingingly sings of her own autonomy, evading painful relationship cycles and telling people to back the hell off when she wants them to."
What is/are your album(s) of the year, ONTD?
KWAYE - Solar
Tom Tripp - RED
Majid Jordan - The Space Between
Tayá - Tayá
Chase Atlantic - Chase Atlantic
Rationale - Rationale
Oliver - Full Circle
SZA - Ctrl
LANY - LANY
Hey Violet - From the Outside
THEY. - Nü Religion: Hyena
that album cover is a choice though...
my fave albums/eps: yours conditionally by tennis, take me apart by kelela, ctrl by sza, number 1 angel by charli xcx, choir of the mind by emily haines, melodrama by lorde, and only the first half of humanz by gorillaz. overall, I liked more songs than entire albums this year.
Kendrick or SZA’s album for AOTY for me.
Lola Marsh- Remember Roses
Natalia Lafourcade- Musas
Feist- Pleasure
Any list without Feist on it (after a 6 year hiatus) is basically invalid to me!
My other favorite albums were Semper Femina- Laura Marling (after 6 albums she’s FINALLY been nominated for a Grammy! 😭) and After Laughter- Paramore.
Edited at 2017-12-13 11:20 pm (UTC)
SZA
Lorde
Kendrick Lamar
Arca
Sufjan Stevens (Carrie & Lowell Live and The Greatest Gift)
Japanese Breakfast
Kesha
Laura Marling
Daughter
Jens Lekman
Perfume Genius
The National
London Grammar
Rostam
Valerie June
Moses Sumney
Angel Olsen
Anyway, liked Mabel's "Come Over"
Kelela - Take Me Apart
TOPS - Sugar At The Gate
Natalia Lafourcade - Musas
SZA - ctrl
Fever Ray - Plunge
I should include Lorde, but I am high-key embarrassed bc it was rly good. LMFAO.
Arca's album is ok. Bjork's is ok. Lana's was meh. Toro Y Moi's Boo Boo was really boring? I only truly like Mirage and Inside My Head.
Idk, such a meh year for music.
But it's been an overall weak year for me.
Edited at 2017-12-13 11:45 pm (UTC)