The Last Jedi Cast Competes in a Compliment Battle | Teen Vogue

OT: I was reading a Vulture article ranking the Star Wars movie and this made me laugh when they talked about Adam Driver: Driver's actual visage — a Modigliani portrait come to life...what a backhanded compliment. Oh, not so OT after all.

gwendoline and john are so cute together

They really are. I'd love to see them act in something else together.

All the promo videos they're doing are so darn cute! I thought bae was just babe w/o the 2nd b too, oops.

I smiled so hard at the bae one XD

i adore Mark and John.



i'm getting so anxious about TLJ. for people who saw it, was it REALLY that terrible? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] From what I've seen, that is directly dependant on whether or not you like Kylo Ren lmfao

I enjoy the character, so I loved it.





I enjoy the character, so I loved it.



Edited at 2017-12-13 11:06 pm (UTC)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i hate him, but because of who his parents are, i grudgingly accept and understand he will get a lot of focus in these movies. without spoiling anything can you tell me whether finn gets more to do than it seems in the promos, and if leia gets any good scenes?

I love Kylo but I love Finn and Rey more. I hate reylo and ship finnrey. So I'm livid about the spoilers, lmao. I'm not even sure I'll watch it, I'm so pissed off.

it's not about whether or not someone likes him, i do as a character and villain. it's what tlj did with him and how that affected everyone else.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Mmmm, it's hard to say tbh, opinion seems to be kinda split when it comes to the audience vs the critics who seem to be loving it. It depends what you're expecting and what you're after, and it's veeery different from TFA which is a big thing that threw me. I also feel like they didn't follow through on a few plot points from TFA that seemed to be leading somewhere but then totally didn't, so that's a big mark against it for me.

It's not terrible. I didn't enjoy it the way most critics/general audience did but that's me I guess. The acting is AMAZING.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I said that this movie would age like the Empire Strikes Back, people will be divided on it in the beginning, but it will be considered one of the better SW movies in time. It' exceptionally made and takes some unexpected turns. Mark is fantastic.



I've seen one major spoiler before the film and I thought it was terrible, but it played completely different on screen. Best to judge for yourself. Reply

I thought it was awesome

it was a fun movie. idg the hate.

It's funny how Disney hooked people back into Star Wars by introducing a cool and diverse trio only for them to be demoted for the true lead Kylo Ren. Like legit these movies have taken off the veil, dropped the bullshit and revealed itself to be about his story arc.

Luckily I really love kylo ren/Adam driver but people are extra madT lol.

Edited at 2017-12-13 10:43 pm (UTC)



Luckily I really love kylo ren/Adam driver but people are extra madT lol.



Edited at 2017-12-13 10:43 pm (UTC) Reply

I will never understand the hardcore stanning for Kylo Ren pre-this movie (which I haven't seen so please no spoilers). Like there was nothing likable in the character itself...? I get wanting to know his backstory but people just thought he was a misunderstood bb to stan and I never got it.

For a lot of people I guess it's the villain with the ambiguous moral code appeal. It seems similar to someone like snape who even early on had so many stans even though he was a giant dick but in the end there was more to him. Plus he has the aesthetics tumblr teens love like dark hair, eyes, he's yt, wears black and he's sooo dark and mysterious lol idk I'm reaching maybe.

Idk I'm a sucka for the redeemable villian trope and that's it for me plus I'm here for Adams talent.

Edited at 2017-12-13 10:57 pm (UTC)



Idk I’m a sucka for the redeemable villian trope and that’s it for me plus I’m here for Adams talent.







Edited at 2017-12-13 10:57 pm (UTC) Reply

They always do that with the ~~~tragic~~~~ manchild characters. This one just happens to be a genocidal Nazi.

Idg either. I am not going to but sometimes I question my grasp on reality/people. They read stuff better than me? They are more and win?

have u seen it? is rey still the lead re: screen time and story etc? i'm bummed by the sidelining of finn and as much as i wanted poe to have a bigger sl i've resigned myself to him basically being a side character but if kylo is the new lead over rey then i'll be mad irritated (tho i like kylo as a character so if he's still lead villain then that's w/e)

It is all Rian Johnsons work. He is a kylo fanboy. It will be his story through and through. Count me in the extra mad peeps.

the OTT angry reactions in the would you rather post from ppl who haven't seen it are making me cackle, i'm so exited to watch it tomorrow!!

I think I'll be forever bitter that nobody thought to cast Daisy Ridley as Belle.

And yaasss, laura my queen



And yaasss, laura my queen Reply

Nope, Emmy Rossum deserved to be Belle, has the look/acting/vocal chops to boot!

I'm still furious that Emmy lost that role to Emma Watson, of all actresses.......

Edit: nevermind, I found the video. She seemed a bit shy about singing but it would've been interesting to see.

Edited at 2017-12-13 11:03 pm (UTC)







Edited at 2017-12-13 11:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Domhnall is popping up in the promos for TLJ more so than TFA, hmmm...

Domhnall has more free time this time around. He was doing press for The Revenant (and Brooklyn) during TFA.

Yay for me!

I need some more of this Ginger bussy/bae in my life!! Reply

Because he has a bigger role and, if you would believe it, some funny moments too.

i love this cast so much



omg i'm seeing TLJ tomorrow night and i'm trying to stay away from spoilers but it's so damn hard. especially when people have said they weren't happy with the leaks. i just wanna see it now! Reply

Go in blind if you can. Whether you love it or hate it, you will be surprised.

Mark and Laura were really cute together. And Mark's the middle child of SEVEN? No wonder he went into acting. That sort of family makes you desperate for attention.

Just came back from watching.



I dont know why some people said it was the most darkest, I mean yeah kinda I guess in terms of Luke and Rey's stuff but the rest was kinda slapstick in parts to me (But Im a casual watcher and not heavy in Star Wars fandom) Still not sure if I thought it was great, there was aspects of it I think peope might hate

I thought one character in particular was wasted when they could have been in the next film and there was one shocking moment and surprised they did it. Also, not sure the villians are intimidating in this but ok.

I thought Finn got to do much more this round so thats a plus



Edited at 2017-12-13 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

It is really entertaining to see the opinion split on TLJ between the critics/general audience (who seem to largely think that overall it's a decent-to-good movie) and the fanboys on reddit (who are currently shitting themselves in apoplectic rage).



I don't see it myself until tomorrow so idk how I feel about it yet but by-and-large I'm not opposed to the spoilers I've read? So we'll see lol Reply

There is a quite a divide when it's coming to reactions for this film so I'm waiting to see how that plays out when everyone gets to see it. I'm dying at the fanboys on reddit having meltdowns though. If I could bother going to the board I'd go and laugh at them, but eh, I'm not really a reddit person. What exactly are they shitting themselves over? Is it a specific thing that happens, or just the film overall?

Have you read the spoilers and/or seen the film yet? There's some criticism of the humor being "Marvel-like" but the true fanboy ire is aimed at specific things.

wait do fanboys like or hate kyle ron as much as the ladies do here on ONTD? or are they raging for other reasons (no spoilers)?

I love this cast sfm <3

It is a crime that they didn't let John Boyega use his regular accent

