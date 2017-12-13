The Last Jedi Cast Competes in a Compliment Battle | Teen Vogue



The cast of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" read beautiful, positive tweets to each other. Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran try their best to read complimentary tweets without bursting out laughing.

Daisy to Domhnall: He is beautiful, perfect, talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, spectacular, totally unique, stunning, prodigious, legendary, awesome, breathtaking, majestic, phenomenal, fantastic, magnificent, extraordinary, iconic. I love Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall to Daisy: The new Star Wars trilogy is fantastic, but not as fantastic as Daisy Ridley's face.

Laura to Mark: After all these years you're still my hero!

Mark to Laura: You are the sun and planets around you.

John to Kelly: YOU ARE THE CUTTEST THING EVER, I WANT TO HUG YOU SO BAD AND THEN BE FRIENDS WITH YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Kelly to John: I CANNOT keep scrolling every day and seeing some picture of FINNEEE JOhn Boyega. It's literally not good for my heart. I just rolled my eyes so hard. Like God, Why? Why would you make such a beautiful creation as this? I'm being dramatic. Lol. But, seriously. You're Good at what you do. May God continue to bless you in ALL that you do as you remain faithful to Him. To God Be the Glory!

source
Tagged: , , , ,