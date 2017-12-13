The Last Jedi Cast Competes in a Compliment Battle | Teen Vogue
The cast of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" read beautiful, positive tweets to each other. Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran try their best to read complimentary tweets without bursting out laughing.
Daisy to Domhnall: He is beautiful, perfect, talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, spectacular, totally unique, stunning, prodigious, legendary, awesome, breathtaking, majestic, phenomenal, fantastic, magnificent, extraordinary, iconic. I love Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall to Daisy: The new Star Wars trilogy is fantastic, but not as fantastic as Daisy Ridley's face.
Laura to Mark: After all these years you're still my hero!
Mark to Laura: You are the sun and planets around you.
John to Kelly: YOU ARE THE CUTTEST THING EVER, I WANT TO HUG YOU SO BAD AND THEN BE FRIENDS WITH YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Kelly to John: I CANNOT keep scrolling every day and seeing some picture of FINNEEE JOhn Boyega. It's literally not good for my heart. I just rolled my eyes so hard. Like God, Why? Why would you make such a beautiful creation as this? I'm being dramatic. Lol. But, seriously. You're Good at what you do. May God continue to bless you in ALL that you do as you remain faithful to Him. To God Be the Glory!
i'm getting so anxious about TLJ. for people who saw it, was it REALLY that terrible?
I enjoy the character, so I loved it.
I've seen one major spoiler before the film and I thought it was terrible, but it played completely different on screen. Best to judge for yourself.
Luckily I really love kylo ren/Adam driver but people are extra madT lol.
Idk I’m a sucka for the redeemable villian trope and that’s it for me plus I’m here for Adams talent.
They always do that with the ~~~tragic~~~~ manchild characters. This one just happens to be a genocidal Nazi.
And yaasss, laura my queen
I need some more of this Ginger bussy/bae in my life!!
omg i'm seeing TLJ tomorrow night and i'm trying to stay away from spoilers but it's so damn hard. especially when people have said they weren't happy with the leaks. i just wanna see it now!
I dont know why some people said it was the most darkest, I mean yeah kinda I guess in terms of Luke and Rey's stuff but the rest was kinda slapstick in parts to me (But Im a casual watcher and not heavy in Star Wars fandom) Still not sure if I thought it was great, there was aspects of it I think peope might hate
I thought one character in particular was wasted when they could have been in the next film and there was one shocking moment and surprised they did it. Also, not sure the villians are intimidating in this but ok.
I thought Finn got to do much more this round so thats a plus
I don't see it myself until tomorrow so idk how I feel about it yet but by-and-large I'm not opposed to the spoilers I've read? So we'll see lol
