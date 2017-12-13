Selena and Karlie celebrate Taylor's Birthday

Happy birthday Queen! 🎂🎉🎁🎈 Reply

I never figured out if you actually love her or were doing it ironically and I've realised I don't want to know. You're one of my fave posters on here so I'll just go with that. Reply

the kaylor picture is so cute and i’m glad karlie posted it bc now i don’t have to read tweets of fans saying they’re not friends anymore because karlie’s name wasn’t on a t-shirt Reply

I baked my friend an insane cake the other day when the bakery couldn’t do it in time. I’m talking 2 different buttercreams, ganache, candy on top... Reply

good friend!



I made cupcakes for my friend who has like 6 food allergies once a couple years ago. I was sooo careful to order the right ingredients and make sure nothing could be cross-contaminated. she was still too anxious to eat them lol so I got to do something nice for my friend AND eat a bunch of cupcakes, works for me Reply

happy birthday princess <3 mommy loves u



i took my friend to red lobster for her bday and thats about as good as it gets from me Reply

I hope Karlie Kloss Kushner, Komplicit Kush, #TOE , Wendy Deng and Vladimir Putin do a triple date birthday celebration in Taylor's honor tonight! Reply

Its circles of proximity to hell Reply

Karlie Kloss truly is the new Kevin Bacon. Reply

have selena's teeth always been so jack city?? Reply

no, recently they want all over probably cause she stopped wearing her retainer or something. but she had them fixed recently, this vid is older Reply

1. this video is new, her hair is blonde

2. none of this is true, her front teeth have always been angled inward like that, it's just not as noticeable all the time Reply

The idea of not wearing my retainer is terrifying Reply

they've always been like that, it's just her two front teeth Reply

lol i also noticed selenas teeth. i kind of like it when celebs have the money and dont care and embrace their teeth! Reply

its making me so uncomfortable wow wth lol Reply

Her and Nick were teeth compatible Reply

has karlie eaten taylor's kitty or what? Reply

yes Reply

yes, she's eaten her or what and a bunch of other models' or whats, too Reply

Kaylor always looks cute but I don't like either of them anymore lol Reply

LOL Reply

lol and Karlie is still my default icon Reply

LMAO Reply

There goes people on here’s baseless theory that Karlie doesn’t like Taylor LOLL Reply

how old is this bitch? 30? Reply

Too old. Reply

how could you forget she was born in #1989 Reply

28 Reply

69 Reply

one time for my fathers birthday i went through tons of old photo albums and hard discs and scanned photos of our family history featuring my late mom(fuck cancer), and had them printed, and made a new photoalbum with one "happening" on every page(like one for each vacation, christmas and so on) and wrote individual poems for each page.



i have never seen my dad cry like that before. Reply

what the fuck this so beautiful omg slay my norwegian sis



rip to your mum 🌹 Reply

thanks you babes! <3 Reply

awwww this is so cute Reply

you're a good daughter, bless Reply

this is really beautiful Reply

We did something similar for my uncle's birthday, not that he deserved it, but made and second copy for us, so at least we have all the awesome old photos, some from like the 1920s from the grandparents, in a nice book. Reply

That's so sweet. Reply

My mom did this for me and my brother! She's a big scrapbooker so she made a book for each of us and each page layout was a new year. She got like all the years between 1-14 then she said I got too cool for photos haha. Reply

Aw, damn :,)



After my first modeling trip, I made enough money to take my friend shopping. I let her buy whatever she want, we walked out there with like 10 outfits. I had to push her to get more stuff lol she was being too modest!



I love her. Strongest woman I know. I feel like what I do for her will never be enough. Reply

damn that karlie girl and taylor look way too similar in that pic. what the clone is going on?! lol



Edited at 2017-12-13 10:38 pm (UTC)

selena writes and speaks like shes 12. this wasnt apparent to me til recently damn.



also props to karlie for not posting a pic of herself with taylor in the background like she did for her bday Reply

haha with her boyfriend standing awkwardly off to the side looking like he just farted Reply

that pic was all calvin lmao i woulda been super petty if i was karlie Reply

I was just thinking that while reading her caption. It’s like she’s writing to sound smarter than she actually is. Reply

