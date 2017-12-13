Selena and Karlie celebrate Taylor's Birthday
I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift
Happy happy birthday @taylorswift! 💫
Taylor hasn't responded yet but chances are theories about This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things being about Karlie are out the door. KaylorNation going on strong.
What's the nicest thing you did for a birthday ONTD ?
I made cupcakes for my friend who has like 6 food allergies once a couple years ago. I was sooo careful to order the right ingredients and make sure nothing could be cross-contaminated. she was still too anxious to eat them lol so I got to do something nice for my friend AND eat a bunch of cupcakes, works for me
i took my friend to red lobster for her bday and thats about as good as it gets from me
i have never seen my dad cry like that before.
rip to your mum 🌹
After my first modeling trip, I made enough money to take my friend shopping. I let her buy whatever she want, we walked out there with like 10 outfits. I had to push her to get more stuff lol she was being too modest!
I love her. Strongest woman I know. I feel like what I do for her will never be enough.
also props to karlie for not posting a pic of herself with taylor in the background like she did for her bday