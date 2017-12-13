H - okay babe

Selena and Karlie celebrate Taylor's Birthday


I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift



Happy happy birthday @taylorswift! 💫

Taylor hasn't responded yet but chances are theories about This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things being about Karlie are out the door. KaylorNation going on strong.

source: 1 2
What's the nicest thing you did for a birthday ONTD ?
Tagged: , , ,