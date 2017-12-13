SNL's Leslie Jones almost threw up on live television

I remember watching this and wondering if she was going to be able to keep it under control. But I was thinking, "omg imagine if she pukes on live tv!" Reply

I thought she looked physically ill during that sketch... Reply

Also can't say I blame her, tbh - the idea of someone spitting something (especially fake blood) and it landing in your mouth like that is nasty af. Reply

She looked really uncomfortable during once the blood got on her face (I don't blame her). Reply

so that wasn't acting ffff Reply

Probably because he spit it from his mouth into her mouth. Reply

MTE, that was gross. Reply

Right after he does it, he looks at someone off camera nervously for a second hahaha... Reply

MTE Reply

Oh fuck that! She better than me cause I would've snatched him. Reply

Damn could he have aimed any worse? lol Reply

Well it was disgusting so I can't blame her Reply

i would have just thrown up because it was james franco tbh. Reply

For real. Reply

Wow, I didn't realize the retching was real. D: Reply

i'm kind of gagging just reading the comments, i'll be skipping this vid ty Reply

I almost threw up watching lol I was like how the fuck are they doing this Reply

Fucking gross. Jesus Christ. Don't blame her. Reply

its just corn syrup tho right Reply

Mostly, but I imagine it doesn't taste very good, and James Franco basically spit it into her mouth when she wasn't expecting it. Reply

out of Franco's mouth Reply

idk they make cast members do gross shit all the time. like the vogelcheck skits or that baby bird feeding skit. Reply

Oh my god I kind of lived this skit!! I worked in a copy center that also did gift wrap and shipping type stuff and sliced myself pretty good on one of our machines. I was bleeding everywhere and a customer demanded I finish up her gift like...as I am bleeding profusely. I started to and then I was like what the fuck am I doing. I sent an emergency message to a manager and then thankfully someone saw what happened and came over so I ran.



Anyway, one of those awful bitches reported me with something about leaving customers waiting who needed help or something and it was a man, so I know it wasn't the same person who wanted me to literally finish her gift while bleeding.



ANYWAY I HATED WORKING RETAIL AND I HATED CUSTOMERS





(This happened over 10 years ago now and I still think about it :p ) Reply

I was ringing up someones wire cat sculpture (we sold some quality stuff at that store) once and one of its whiskers stabbed me. I was doing my best to continue the sale, but the customer yelled at me for bleeding on her purchase. Did she want me to have someone else step in? Nope, ring her up right NOW, just magically stop bleeding.



It does not surprise me at all that people would complain about you bleeding or demand you keep wrapping. The entitlement some customers show is astonishing. Reply

