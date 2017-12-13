SNL's Leslie Jones almost threw up on live television
- In Saturday's episode of SNL, James Franco performed as a gift wrapper who gets a papercut and proceeds to bleed everywhere.
- During the sketch, James was sucking blood into his mouth from his finger and then spit/spewed it all over Leslie, and some of the "blood" went in her mouth.
- She said, "Some blood went in my mouth and then I threw up in my mouth, and I had to swallow it so I wouldn’t throw up on national fucking live TV!”
- Kate McKinnon and James Franco had difficulty keeping straight faces by the end of the sketch.
On her Instagram, she says she's all better now...
