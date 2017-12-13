NFL Team Redskins Deny Name Change To "Redhawks"

Native American activist group the "Rising Hearts Coalition" flooded the internet with fake news articles proclaiming the Redskins had changed their NFL team name to the "Redhawks".

  • The articles appeared to be from reputable sports-focused sites such as ESPN & Sports Illustrated

  • The stories had quotes and reactions from teammates, staff and well known activists involved with the name change movement as if a real change had happened

  • All the articles now have disclaimers above them that explains the coalition's intent, they insist that they just want four letters changed. They apologized but asserted the right for Native folks to demand diginity




