NFL Team Redskins Deny Name Change To "Redhawks"
Native American activist group the "Rising Hearts Coalition" flooded the internet with fake news articles proclaiming the Redskins had changed their NFL team name to the "Redhawks".
An elaborate hoax fooled some into thinking the Washington Redskins had changed their name https://t.co/3lOn01Fq1C pic.twitter.com/Uv0CzUFXgh— Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 13, 2017
Statement from the Washington #Redskins pic.twitter.com/u3DQJFiFXi— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 13, 2017
This is a long time in the making, and the work of powerful visioning and our community fighting back against erasure and dehumanization. #GoRedhawks https://t.co/tPtJHstu1Q pic.twitter.com/5A9rk9ENmU— Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) December 13, 2017
Edited at 2017-12-13 10:27 pm (UTC)
only time they got it right.
still pathetic as ever
Edited at 2017-12-13 11:02 pm (UTC)
Because Blackhawks is still racist right, since it references a Chief?