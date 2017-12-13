NFL Team Redskins Deny Name Change To "Redhawks"

The fuck? Redhawks is a way better name anyway (and also not racist but they clearly don't gaf about that). Reply

Dan Snyder would never



Racism aside, it's a boring name. Same with Cowboys and Patriots. They're just humans. Seahawks, Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, Jaguars. Those are fun names. Makes for better mascots too. Reply

I was just thinking this at work when talking to a woman who teaches at an elementary school where they're the Penguins. My elementary school was the Patriots, and I'd much rather have been the Penguins. Reply

what about the Browns. they're not even a person. just a color. Reply

my embarrassing asf home team 🤦🏽‍♀️ Reply

Same sis smh Reply

too many redneck fans for them to try this right now Reply

Change it to red necks then... watch how mad they get Reply

lmao mte Reply

Imagine the pride of being racist sh*ts. Reply

Now they should be forced to change it to something lame like the Crimson Hippos™️ or the Red Shits™️ and it’s a symbol with just a butt shitting everywhere. Reply

only time they got it right. I actually liked PETA's suggestiononly time they got it right. Reply

And because it’s PETA that’s probably actual blood. Reply

I would not have trusted the news knowing Snyder



still pathetic as ever Reply

i kind of like the audacity of this - if you can't get the actual team to do the sensible thing, just loudly insist it's been done and ignore all denials. seems fitting for trump's america.



Edited at 2017-12-13 11:02 pm (UTC)

Such a smart and well thought out campaign by the women. Forcing the team to deny it like this makes them look like even bigger assholes. Reply

I agree, it's guerrilla social media use. It's amazingly smart and provocative. Reply

they probably will never change the name, especially now that NFL ratings are going down and they're blaming it on anthem protests (which may be true but ratings having been declining a couple of years) Reply

lol they'll never change it. their racist ass founder refused to integrate the team for almost 20 years until the govt threatened to revoke their stadium lease. being racist trash is part and parcel of their organization Reply

smh @ them doubling down on their clownery when they have missed this GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY to play this at every game. bald eagle hew? (ps lower your speakers)



Link

10/10 bird call Reply

OFFICIAL RAPTOR OF LAST WEEK TONIGHT Reply

lmao for how birdlike he is, John was sooooo uncomfortable being so near the hawk. Reply

Parent

...of course they kept the name, smdh. Reply

Is Redhawk just referencing a bird? And no Native American connotations?



Because Blackhawks is still racist right, since it references a Chief? Reply

