What Will It Take to Get a Gay Character in Star Wars?
There’s still one bridge the famously progressive #StarWars franchise won’t cross—but why? https://t.co/W6za4MI7fv— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 12 grudnia 2017
- a man, who lost his boyfriend in an attack on Orlando gay club, petitioned Lucasfilm to introduce a gay Star Wars character,
- the head of Lucasfilm heard of his petition and said she would consider putting a gay character in Star Wars,
- the Star Wars films have failed to introduce a single L.G.B.T.Q. character so far,
- journalists point out that television has more power for people to 'get used to it',
- Lucasfilms wants the movie do well in a countries that are unfriendly to L.G.B.T.Q. people.
fuck those countries tbh
It’s true that Chinese censors are notoriously strict, and that the nation as a whole is not particularly L.G.B.T. friendly. But in 2015, China accounted for just six percent of The Force Awakens’ global gross. Had the film never opened in China, it still would have earned $2 billion—a total surpassed only by Avatar and Titanic. And Avatar, for the record, earned its $2.7-billion gross despite being banned in China soon after its release; leaders reportedly feared the film’s alien uprising might instigate a popular revolt.
They mean the US right?
"In recent years, the Chinese government has also blocked the release of Deadpool, due to nudity; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, for depicting ghosts; and World War Z, because lead Brad Pitt once starred in Seven Years in Tibet. Regardless, plenty of Hollywood blockbusters still include sex scenes and brushes with the paranormal—and Pitt, who was formally forbidden from entering China and didn’t return for 17 years, clearly isn’t considered box-office anathema. Yet some corners of Hollywood still deploy the threat of foreign censorship to justify constant, consistent exclusion of gay themes, even though there are various other areas in which the film industry isn’t afraid of risking foreign censorship."
Hollywood has no problem including elements and actors that gets movies banned in major foreign markets. Hollywood is just plain homophobic by itself.
If you squint, you could make Amilyn to be one.
[Spoiler]There is a Rey/Poe moment as Finn/Rose get together.
idk how the rey/poe moment plays out on screen but for the rest of the tlj... rian went full hetero.
Hollywood uses foreign censorship as an excuse when they're really just homophobic themselves, because clearly they have no problem including many elements and people that they know would get their movies censored in other major markets.