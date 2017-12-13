my boo

What Will It Take to Get a Gay Character in Star Wars?




- a man, who lost his boyfriend in an attack on Orlando gay club, petitioned Lucasfilm to introduce a gay Star Wars character,

- the head of Lucasfilm heard of his petition and said she would consider putting a gay character in Star Wars,

- the Star Wars films have failed to introduce a single L.G.B.T.Q. character so far,

- journalists point out that television has more power for people to 'get used to it',

- Lucasfilms wants the movie do well in a countries that are unfriendly to L.G.B.T.Q. people.

source: twitter
