What Will It Take to Get a Gay Character in Star Wars?

Lucasfilms wants the movie do well in a countries that are unfriendly to L.G.B.T.Q. people.



fuck those countries tbh

Reply

Thread

Link





It’s true that Chinese censors are notoriously strict, and that the nation as a whole is not particularly L.G.B.T. friendly. But in 2015, China accounted for just six percent of The Force Awakens’ global gross. Had the film never opened in China, it still would have earned $2 billion—a total surpassed only by Avatar and Titanic. And Avatar, for the record, earned its $2.7-billion gross despite being banned in China soon after its release; leaders reportedly feared the film’s alien uprising might instigate a popular revolt. the article actually talks about that: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lucasfilms wants the movie do well in a countries that are unfriendly to L.G.B.T.Q. people.



They mean the US right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imagine the outrage lol. people buying tickets and then ripping them up to protest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get that you're trying to be cute sis but run along Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You really should read the article (and OP should've summed it up better). Key paragraph:



"In recent years, the Chinese government has also blocked the release of Deadpool, due to nudity; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, for depicting ghosts; and World War Z, because lead Brad Pitt once starred in Seven Years in Tibet. Regardless, plenty of Hollywood blockbusters still include sex scenes and brushes with the paranormal—and Pitt, who was formally forbidden from entering China and didn’t return for 17 years, clearly isn’t considered box-office anathema. Yet some corners of Hollywood still deploy the threat of foreign censorship to justify constant, consistent exclusion of gay themes, even though there are various other areas in which the film industry isn’t afraid of risking foreign censorship."



Hollywood has no problem including elements and actors that gets movies banned in major foreign markets. Hollywood is just plain homophobic by itself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fuck the usa. death to satan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disney would have to sell the franchise Reply

Thread

Link

There's probably going to be a background character.



If you squint, you could make Amilyn to be one. Reply

Thread

Link

The groundbreaking Star Wars LGBTQ moment will be two background male aliens holding hands for about three seconds that causes a thinkpiece frenzy while overseas censors clip it out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this is too accurate! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of the dude in Frozen. It was so brief and intentionally ambiguous, and still people got their panties in a twist over it and jumped through mental hoops to assert that it was a hetero family.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Disney sucks Reply

Thread

Link

btw i know it wasn't handled in the best way (and i see both sides of that argument) but you see this stuff, and then you see sulu being shown as a happily married gay man with a family, and you see kirk looking on approvingly, and it's like, star trek >>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

Thread

Link





ia. i'm over the excuses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yasss bb! my faves :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was great but I wish they made this LESS subtle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trek deserves zero cookies for their gay representation imo. Okay, better than sw, but it should have aspired to more than that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that was a last minute thing to the point where they couldnt find an asian actor willing to do it so the director had to step in. im still pissed at it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

straight people, straight white men especially are not allowed to get their conniving little hands on star wars ever again. Reply

Thread

Link

I read this article and of course reddit nearly went dehydrated from the white male tears they were pissing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're so threatened lol. side eyeing rian considering he just took on a whole new trilogy from lucasfilm though, among other things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It makes me sad when cis straight male redditors infect what should be even the purest of reddit threads. I was on the animal crossing pocket camp and this guy posted his rainbow outfit saying he was doing his best to rep LGBTQ pride. It was cute. This one dude said he looked obnoxious/who cares if you’re straight or gay/i’m sick of people flaunting their preferences blah blah blah. To be fair he got downvotes and so did another negative nelly but it just made me sad to something so mean spirited on what should be a cute fun corner of a cesspool. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So they’re greedy fucks. George Lucas, you have enough money. Put a gay character in your movies that isn’t a robot. Reply

Thread

Link

It's never going to happen, they can talk about it all they want but they'll never do it. Star Wars is a cash cow and there are too many fanboys that'll boycott or countries abroad that'll censor or not show it. It's great PR for them, saying how they want to be inclusive without actually having to follow through... rmfe. Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler ] There is a Rey/Poe moment as Finn/Rose get together. Leakers have already said this about the Last Jedi: Reply

Thread

Link

Of course there is. Because they have to rebuild the older guy/younger guy/only girl dynamic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

idk how the rey/poe moment plays out on screen but for the rest of the tlj... rian went full hetero.



idk how the rey/poe moment plays out on screen but for the rest of the tlj... rian went full hetero. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This has been my ship prediction from ever since I've seen the last movie. Betting on that hunch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just came back from it I dont think either is as obvious as they say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never its disney lol



next Reply

Thread

Link

Disney is actually famously gay-friendly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come on, SW, you know Poe will do anything with a pulse! He's the Captain Jack Harkness of A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Oscar Isaac's beautiful bedroom eyes have told me this. Reply

Thread

Link

I can’t even rant because the common answer is some tiny gay cameo. I’d rather push for fresh material that includes gays in science fiction without being pressured to do so Reply

Thread

Link

People really should read the article! This paragraph right here:



"In recent years, the Chinese government has also blocked the release of Deadpool, due to nudity; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, for depicting ghosts; and World War Z, because lead Brad Pitt once starred in Seven Years in Tibet. Regardless, plenty of Hollywood blockbusters still include sex scenes and brushes with the paranormal—and Pitt, who was formally forbidden from entering China and didn’t return for 17 years, clearly isn’t considered box-office anathema. Yet some corners of Hollywood still deploy the threat of foreign censorship to justify constant, consistent exclusion of gay themes, even though there are various other areas in which the film industry isn’t afraid of risking foreign censorship."



Hollywood uses foreign censorship as an excuse when they're really just homophobic themselves, because clearly they have no problem including many elements and people that they know would get their movies censored in other major markets. Reply

Thread

Link

I liked that bit. Enough with the "We can't bc literally everyone on the planet except us is a homophobe!!!!!!" excuse already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So Threepio is straight? Reply

Thread

Link