All of the presenters for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be women
#SAGAwards to feature all-female presenters https://t.co/1nBcuhI7IP pic.twitter.com/TVEsrMma2s— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 13, 2017
Kristen Bell will be the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, and the guild announced around the time of this morning's nominations that all of the presenters for the ceremony, on Sunday Januay 21, 2018, will be women. There will be 13 awards given out during the show, plus the two stunt categories that aren't televised.
Said SAG executive producer Kathy Connell: 'How many times has a woman walked into a room of predominately men? We thought, maybe for one night, it’ll be more than 50/50 [onstage]. We don’t want to slight the men who have given great performances this year — knowing our membership, I’m sure our men will embrace the opportunity to honor women.'
Source: https://twitter.com/THR/status/940972854027337728
considering the segment of your male membership that's made headlines this year, i wouldn't be so sure, kathy
Some of those dudes are probably rollin their eyes at this.
Edited at 2017-12-13 09:25 pm (UTC)
there i said it
Edited at 2017-12-13 10:42 pm (UTC)
*Photo of Riz is shown on the screen*
Kristen: I find Indian men irresistible!
Dax (her husband): She does! She has a real fetish for Indian men.
she's kinda insufferable in all of those videos.
edit: shit. idk how to embed, here's the link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yj0YdutFCQ0
Edited at 2017-12-14 03:30 am (UTC)
knowing our membership, I’m sure our men will embrace the opportunity to honor women.
You sure about that, sis?