All of the presenters for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be women





Kristen Bell will be the first-ever host of the SAG Awards, and the guild announced around the time of this morning's nominations that all of the presenters for the ceremony, on Sunday Januay 21, 2018, will be women. There will be 13 awards given out during the show, plus the two stunt categories that aren't televised.

Said SAG executive producer Kathy Connell: 'How many times has a woman walked into a room of predominately men? We thought, maybe for one night, it’ll be more than 50/50 [onstage]. We don’t want to slight the men who have given great performances this year — knowing our membership, I’m sure our men will embrace the opportunity to honor women.'

Source: https://twitter.com/THR/status/940972854027337728
