All of the presenters for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be women

knowing our membership, I’m sure our men will embrace the opportunity to honor women



considering the segment of your male membership that's made headlines this year, i wouldn't be so sure, kathy Reply

All that needs to be said right there. Reply

Okay?!



Some of those dudes are probably rollin their eyes at this. Reply

I can almost feel the seismic shift from a bunch of actor-dudes falling on the ground in a floor-fit about it, honestly. Reply

Well yeah I could see that. Cause a lot of woman today always say how strong, independent and free willed they are but still constantly need to be praised and propped up by the masses - ESPECIALLY woman in Hollywood. Reply

I know it's a gimmick, but I am always here for more women. Curious to see who they choose. Reply

emma stone and viola davis should be expected to present the actor/supporting actor since they won it this year, i reckon



Edited at 2017-12-13 09:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Lena Dunham : ) Reply

amy schumer Reply

I like the effort. At least for today I choose to be optimistic and regardless of gimmick it’s all good. Reply

White women. Reply

kristen bell is the worst part of the good place



there i said it

are you going to say tahani and chidi are the best things from the show? Reply

Ummmm Chidi is delightful. What are you on? Reply

tahani and janet* Reply

Manny Jacinto is the best thing lol and D'Arcy too.



Edited at 2017-12-13 10:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Fuck Kristen Bell though. Reply

wait what happened? is she racist or smtg? Reply

She and her hubs bought a place in a neighborhood they're definitely playing a part in gentrifying. Reply

she and dax bought an apartment and rented it out for more than the people in that area earn, contributing to gentrification of that la area Reply

She and her husband were on Ellen's show talking about Riz and it went like this...



*Photo of Riz is shown on the screen*



Kristen: I find Indian men irresistible!



Dax (her husband): She does! She has a real fetish for Indian men. Reply

she's kinda insufferable in all of those videos.



edit: shit. idk how to embed, here's the link:



edit: shit. idk how to embed, here's the link:

Edited at 2017-12-14 03:30 am (UTC)

She loves Indian men, tho! Reply

I thought she was Bridget Jones for a second. Reply

Ban men from the award show as a whole. Really though, just get rid of the actor categories, they're always the most boring.



You sure about that, sis? Reply

I thought she was being facetious or whatever. Reply

lol no they'll whine about it Reply

Too bad I hate her! Reply

i love how all the comments here became about hating kristen bell, lmao, even though the story's not even about her Reply

the first line of the post is that she's hosting? Reply

i mean i had to start it off with that, but the story's really about the presenters Reply

mte. Never miss an opportunity for misogyny. Reply

I like Gossip Girl. She’ll be good imo Reply

holy shit, i will only accept her as host if she does it as gossip girl Reply

It's not a lot but it's a nice gesture, especially for the SAGs since they're split 50/50 between men and women. This would never work at the Oscars though, since it would just be women presenting the overwhelming majority of awards to men. Reply

I was pretty happy with the nominations this year for SAG. I noticed though that Jessica Chastain was not nominated and I wondered if it was backlash for being so vocal. She said recently that a famous male actor told her to calm down. Reply

Hadn't thought about that angle. Has anyone seen Molly's Game? Is it any good? Reply

lol i love being pandered to yES Reply

This seems hollow, since they are supporting Gary Oldman. And they have supported past abusers with nominations. Reply

Hopefully this will show Hollywood that men really were a mistake. Reply

will this be before or after they give gary oldman best actor? Reply

