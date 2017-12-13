Josh Homme Apologizes For Violently Kicking Photographer In The Head
If you missed the original story, you can catch up on ONTD here.
Josh Homme took to the Queens of the Stone Age instagram account to post 2 videos of an apology to photographer Chelsea Lauren:
-In the apology videos, he's still claiming that he kicked the camera of the photographer, and not the photographer herself - distancing himself from the perceived intentional act of kicking a woman in the head (it's on video, Josh, stop lying).
-"I would just like to apologize to Chelsea Lauren. I don't have any excuse, or reason to justify what I did. I was a total dick and I'm truly sorry and I hope you're okay," Homme says in video 1.
-In video 2, Homme continues, " I wanna be a good man, but I think last night I definitely failed at that." (nooooo, you think!?)
-Goes on to apologize to his family and bandmates as well.
-Photographer Chelsea Lauren has not posted on her twitter account since December 10 (before the apology was released) but has been retweeting and thanking QOTSA fans for being supportive of her.
Can we revoke his tag and give it to the Gallaghers instead, please?
Sources: QOTSA Video 1 / QOTSA Video 2
2. I HATE whoever it was that said he looks like Trump because now I cannot UNSEE
he looks just like him
like he looks giddy? trash. i hope brody and their children are safe and he's not that way at home
I feel bad for Brody. All of her boyfriends/husbands seem to be creeps
I hope she sues.