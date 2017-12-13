Josh Homme Apologizes For Violently Kicking Photographer In The Head

Fuck this guy, I hope she sues the shit out of him. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if that's why she's silent on social media tbh - lawyer's orders. I absolutely think she'll end up suing him (rightfully so!). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't be surprised if that was the reason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1. Both apologies were trash imo. Love to physically assault someone “in a state of being lost in performance."



2. I HATE whoever it was that said he looks like Trump because now I cannot UNSEE Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, and now you've pointed it out to all of us. It's the blonde eyebrows/hair and ruddy skin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Passing the burden along! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+ the chin and nearsighted squinting, and possibly volumizing hair to hide its thinning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i scrolled past his photo super quickly and thought ew what is diablo naranjo's face doing on ontd



he looks just like him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see it omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the heel wrestler in 2017 after tumblr drags the fuck out of WWE and Vince McMahon realizes he went to far and wants us to forget it ever happened. Reply

Thread

Link

This fucking apology is giving me Cole Sprouse as Jughead monologue-ing teas. Reply

Thread

Link

When is he going to apologize for using the word Faggot?????! Reply

Thread

Link

He called the crowd retards at the same show, if that's what you're referring to. I meant to put in the post how he didn't apologize for that but I forgot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they're talking about this



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

save it, ytboi Reply

Thread

Link

where's matthew daddario? Reply

Thread

Link

the vid of him doing it is scary af

like he looks giddy? trash. i hope brody and their children are safe and he's not that way at home Reply

Thread

Link

Suddenly glad Them Crooked Vultures is postponed indefinitely...



I feel bad for Brody. All of her boyfriends/husbands seem to be creeps Reply

Thread

Link

Sadly she seems into his "manly" thing. I don't think she'll ever leave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just about to ask if Brody was still with this bloated Trump looking trash bag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This man really thinks we'll believe him evrn though it's on tape.



I hope she sues. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck off, trash. You obviously did it on purpose. Reply

Thread

Link

Sue him for everything he has Reply

Thread

Link

Well at least he admits he was a dickhead n doesn't give that "I'm hurt you're hurt". But he's giving that "taken out of context" vibe with sayin he was trying to kick the camera. He didn't care if she got injured otherwise he wouldn't have fuckin kicked it when she was holding it. Reply

Thread

Link