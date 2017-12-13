Jimmy Fallon Jumps on the Riverdale Parody Train with "Peanuts"

Made it through about half. Not his best



I miss the jersey shore skits with Tina and Amy Reply

Thread

Link

Arthur's was funnier. Reply

Thread

Link

Way funnier. Although if you were to make an Arthur show, Muffy would not be the character you kill off in the beginning. Muffy is the STAR. Kill off Prunella. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





MTE you can't kill Muffy she's the Cheryl Blossom of the Arthurverse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Urgh, Jimmy Fallon. Reply

Thread

Link

Someone here said he was going away. Why is he still around?? Reply

Thread

Link

Bc people repost this shit. This post is why he’s still around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis don’t shoot the messenger I posted this so we could all complain together Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jimmy Fallon and James Corden were hired so they could get viral clips like this shit. They’re so awful.



Edited at 2017-12-13 08:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i will never understand how he has his own show. he is just mediocre imo Reply

Thread

Link

Trash. Get cancelled already. Reply

Thread

Link

I made it through 53 seconds. Reply

Thread

Link

his existence is an embarrassment Reply

Thread

Link

ew, we really needs to acknowledge that he completely stole this Reply

Thread

Link

can Higgins take over the show tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Not going to watch. Jimmy has never been anything but cringy. That being said a campy/teensoap/dark Charlie Brown show could totally work. Reply

Thread

Link

For a second, I thought Jimmy Fallon was Cole Sprouse in that thumbnail.



The resemblance is there tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

they’re both racist pigs so yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you could not pay me to click Reply

Thread

Link