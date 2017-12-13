Jimmy Fallon Jumps on the Riverdale Parody Train with "Peanuts"
-Fallon spoofs Riverdale but with Charlie Brown characters
-Linus is murdered (why Linus?!) sparking a mystery/investigation
-Charlie Brown is sleeping with his teacher Miss Othmar
-Fallon remains corny and unfunny
-Cameo at the end from Riverdale cast members KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and
Please refer to OP's other post for a funnier Riverdale parody:
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108681134.html
I miss the jersey shore skits with Tina and Amy
