"The Last Jedi" cast plays "Would you rather?" @ MTV International
[Questions!]- Would you rather have BB8 or a porg as a side-kick?
- Would you rather fight 50 duck-sized Snokes or one Snoke-sized duck?
- Would you rather be bffs with Rey or Kylo Ren?
- Would you rather go on a date with Finn or Poe? (crying @ Daisy's answer and Kelly ships it!)
- Would you rather wear Phasma's armor or the Slave Leia outfit to the Oscars?
Source: MTV International
Have you seen TLJ yet, ONTD? I have, and I am SHOOK
Get out of here, this is the place that spoiled Deathly Hallows to me. First and only time I've tried going spoiler free, thought I was save because there was still a ways to go and some asshole posted caps of the crapilogue on a Madonna post.
Lmao...
well okay maybe not every second but pretty close to
Oh come on now that's not fair... drink with the boys
MARRY LUKE SKYWALKER my bb
Oscar: Ummm... Olive Garden?
Laura: Yeah, I was gonna say Chile's.
Oscar: Yeah, or the Macaroni Grill if he was feeling a little bit fancy.
lmaoooo, the image of them bickering over where to eat while co-piloting an x-wing or s/t.
Imma watch the frigging prequels to make me feel better that's how much I can't stand it
IT'S SO GOOD!
I love them doing silly shit together
Edited at 2017-12-13 07:55 pm (UTC)
