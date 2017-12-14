last romeo

"The Last Jedi" cast plays "Would you rather?" @ MTV International



[Questions!]- Would you rather have BB8 or a porg as a side-kick?

- Would you rather fight 50 duck-sized Snokes or one Snoke-sized duck?
- Would you rather be bffs with Rey or Kylo Ren?
- Would you rather go on a date with Finn or Poe? (crying @ Daisy's answer and Kelly ships it!)

- Would you rather wear Phasma's armor or the Slave Leia outfit to the Oscars?

Source: MTV International

Have you seen TLJ yet, ONTD? I have, and I am SHOOK
