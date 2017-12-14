"The Last Jedi" cast plays "Would you rather?" @ MTV International

No, and I can't see it til Saturday. So I guess the internet is gonna be a real minefield for me. Reply

Be careful - clips from the film are already appearing on Tumblr and Reddit!

I caught a glimpse of a screenshot but luckily it was something that had already been mentioned in a tweet review. I won't be able to see it until Thursday night

If you're trying to go spoiler free, wtf are you doing on a TLJ post?



Get out of here, this is the place that spoiled Deathly Hallows to me. First and only time I've tried going spoiler free, thought I was save because there was still a ways to go and some asshole posted caps of the crapilogue on a Madonna post.

Would you rather be bffs with Rey or Kylo Ren?



Lmao...

lmao like

lol you never know with some people

Kylo Ren



lol omg

kylo ren has a shitload of stans like why

I loved it too! I was actually surprised a couple times and there are a few things they did that I was impressed with!

My jaw dropped so many times, I loved every second of it <3



well okay maybe not every second but pretty close to

I haven't read the spoilers but based on the reactions of people who have I have a pretty good idea of how it will go.

John needs an intervention, his Keeeeeeeeeeelo support is is troubling.

MTE

lmfao, the dialogue in this movie....just why?

lmao mte

Ew @ that ginger fuggo central in the still.

BB8, idk what this means but i generally prefer to fight 1 thing at a time so one-snoke sized duck, Rey (why anyone would choose kylo is beyond me), Poe, Phasma's armor is prettier

I bought my ticket for Friday, I can't wait!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Date Poe or Finn?



Oh come on now that's not fair... drink with the boys



MARRY LUKE SKYWALKER my bb Reply

Q: Where do you think Finn would take you on a date?



Oscar: Ummm... Olive Garden?



Laura: Yeah, I was gonna say Chile's.



Oscar: Yeah, or the Macaroni Grill if he was feeling a little bit fancy.



, the image of them bickering over where to eat while co-piloting an x-wing or s/t.



lmaoooo , the image of them bickering over where to eat while co-piloting an x-wing or s/t.

i haven't seen it but i read all the spoilers and so now i will definitely not see it. i've already gone through the five stages of grief so this sequel trilogy is now dead to me.

Part of me just wants to wait until Ep IV and pretend TLJ never happened. But I also feel like I need to see it with my own eyes.

imo there's too much damage done with this film that ep ix can't hope to fix.

Spoil me!

I'm seeing it Friday with a friend but I cancelled my ticket for tomorrow night and got a refund. I'll see it once to see how it plays out and that's it.

right there with you



Imma watch the frigging prequels to make me feel better that's how much I can't stand it Reply

This scares me tbh, i've tried to stay away from reviews but from all the hints in posts here i'm going to be pressed.

I really really want to scream about the movie but.....spoilers, etc etc

IT'S SO GOOD!



IT'S SO GOOD! Reply

oop @ my comment following the one above, lmfao

I'll scream with you tomorrow, when I watch it! djhskdjhhgdsjdgsjhdg

SIS YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE IT, Adam is a m a z i n g

UGHHHHH I dont see it until after the weekend

Edited at 2017-12-13 07:55 pm (UTC)

john is so cute and gwen is a delight

John and Gwen have the best personalities lol. I want to be friends with them.

LMAO this is so cute

omg this is by far my favorite promo. this is amazing.

i would never put my hand there lmao

Parent

omg lmao but i always feel bad 4 the animals

omg they are fantastic

John with this haircut is doing it for me damn

"I THINK IT'S SOMEONE'S INTESTINE!!!" dyyiinnggggg lmao

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm getting mader by the day that all my faves' purpose in this move was either to further Kyle Ron's manpain or they have no purpose at all and are relegated to dumbass storylines that ppl didn't even bother paying attention to. not even the consolation that Reylo's confirmed shit is helping tbh. like did Rian's hack ass really have to make us watch Rey suffer for being compassionate and trying to see the good in people? is this the message they want to send with the first woman "protagonist" of this saga?

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I watched some of the leaked scenes & there's one where Klo is so fucking awful 2 Rey (again) & she's crying (again) & it's hard 2 watch man, others who have been in abusive relationships have shared similar sentiments, & then there's ppl who think that shit is romantic dfhgjhjflh

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I think you're talking about the scene where he's telling her the truth about her parents, which warrants tears on her part tbh

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] taking into account the age difference as well it's just gross. and what message are they even trying to send with this shit? that being compassionate and trusting is only gonna get you suffering? lmao such a brave statement from Rian

This scene in the movie THO

my entire theatre CRACKED UP, i couldn't stop grinning tbh

MTE

THE BEST! The winks weren't bad either. :)

Lmao yes, that was great :)

