Disney to announce purchase of Fox on Thursday
A mega deal between Disney and Fox will reportedly be announced on Thursday https://t.co/aG31rOlkYL pic.twitter.com/EA0i59tp1J— Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2017
*Even though the deal was rumored to be dead, it’s happening
*Disney paid $60 billion to acquire Fox’s film and tv production studios
*Fox News, Fox Broadcast Network, and Fox Sports 1 will form a new company.
*Disney will now own a 60% stake in Hulu.
http://deadline.com/2017/12/donald-trump-disney-fox-deal-bob-iger-rupert-murdoch-fox-news-election-2020-1202222118/
