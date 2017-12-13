Disney to announce purchase of Fox on Thursday

yikes Reply

Thread

Link

doesnt the government exist to stop these super-mergers?? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes but good luck trying to get this administration to do anything about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://deadline.com/2017/12/donald-trump-disney-fox-deal-bob-iger-rupert-murdoch-fox-news-election-2020-1202222118/ Apparently according to Deadline, Trump is going to come out a big winner in this deal so probably not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not Republicans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Capitalism free market boot straps something something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol but 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes.



And the government also exists to stop unqualified candidates from running our country, but... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS. All these large mergers is what our fucking forefathers tried to stop. But apparently we will never learn from history Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It isn't a monopoly, so no reason the government should get involved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're asleep. also, they're getting paid to not care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They only get involved if CNN is included in the deal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pedophiles buying republican creeps.

Makes sense. Reply

Thread

Link

disney isn't getting fox news Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe this is really happening Reply

Thread

Link

This is obscene Reply

Thread

Link

So, if they own a bunch of Hulu, that’s why they’re pulling shit from Netflix?



Mess. Reply

Thread

Link

They're putting up their own Netflix, that's why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were planning on starting their own streaming platform but if they are a majority holder in Hulu I wonder if they will scrap that and just use Hulu instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I remembered that...but why go through the trouble of creating their own platform, if they just got the majority share in an already successful streaming service? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped giving my money to hulu once I found out it was partly owned/funded by media networks and film companies. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No thank you. We really do not need a monopoly growing in these trying times. Reply

Thread

Link

Soon, we're just gonna have Entertainment brought to us by our benevolent corporate overlords. Reply

Thread

Link

i cant wait for the disney re-education entertainment centres Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You always have. Dont get all up in arms. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This sounds like hell Reply

Thread

Link

DNW 🛑✋ Reply

Thread

Link

This is very bad. Disney does not need to own everything. Reply

Thread

Link

Trustbust that shit, Teddy Roosevelt! Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this doesn't screw stuff like Legion or the Dr. Doom movie. Reply

Thread

Link

Priorities in place, as usual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cancel all the crap.



TIME FOR RETCONS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's the point of getting some of the greatest comic book villains if they're just going to be wimped out and underdeveloped if made by Marvel? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link