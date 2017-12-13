Finn Wolfhard to star in "The Turning"

Does his team not worry about him being typecast? He needs to branch out from horror Reply

depends who he plays? IT and stranger things are both horror properties but his characters were opposites of each other Reply

i think that's what they mean, tho. people only seeing him/getting used to seeing him in horror films. Reply

If he enjoys horror, he should do horror. Horror is easier to break out of than, say, comedy. Reply

he's 15, i'm sure he has plenty of time to try other things at some point Reply

he just filmed a movie about dogs. like similar to NY I love you and thoat new years eve movie, where it focuses on an ensemble cast. so no.



Edited at 2017-12-13 09:15 pm (UTC)

This sounds fun and Finn is a great actor. I'm in! Reply

i found him so annoying in stranger things when he said "now memories." I don't even know why lol Reply

Lmao! I think that's good though and I mean what else was the kid supposed to come up with? I'm doing a rewatch and every time I hear him repeat himself I just think about the video someone posted on twitter that was his character repeating himself for 2 whole minutes. It's like, "yes I'm going to shout it a second time because no one heard me" Reply

lol you're right, but it was just lol idk... Reply

What scene was that? Reply

Don't get typecast, kiddo!!



That being said, I am hft. Reply

Isn't he exhausted? He does so much. Reply

I mean, would it be bad if he was typecast though? Horror makes anlot of money, and it's not like he'd be Robert Englund Reply

fuuuuck, i love mackenzie davis. still need to watch s4 of hacf.



everyone needs to chill w/finn and give noah some more work. Reply

i mean sure, but finn getting work isn't harming noah. i think the other kid is focusing on school rn. Reply

i know! only here for mackenzie. i miss cameron. Reply

Noah is sf talented Reply

noah just filmed a movie actually! Reply

Tbf, I'm glad that Noah's parents seem to prioritize school and being a normal kid. Reply

stan ha! i've been binging HACF for a few weeks and i'm on the last episode of season 3 i'm still shook @ the time jump Reply

I feel like he’s too old for this role. Reply

Same. I'd cast from like 8-11. Reply

The boy could be 12 or 13. If they're adapting it to just be a haunted house story (and having them be orphans) I guess they could change it around. Reply

mte. Finn’s tall for his age too. In the bbc adaptation recently the boy was about 7 Reply

Same Reply

Mackenzie Davis is my tall wife.



Edited at 2017-12-13 07:37 pm (UTC)

let's hope that one creepy finn stan stays out of this post Reply

Oh no. :( He's literally a child. Reply

what the fuck Reply

seems like this kid is getting the wrong kind of attention atm. from grown ass people booing at him at the stranger things premiere to people harassing him. Reply

from grown ass people booing at him at the stranger things premiere



What? Reply

dont summon ha like that! Reply

Ugh what Reply

say her name three times and she'll appear Reply

Okay... and why isn't the governess mentioned first? Since she is by far the main character? Reply

I fuckin love Turn of the Screw Reply

He's one of the weakest from the kids but the most popular so I guess he'll get the most roles. Reply

I fucking hate The Turn of the Screw because my teacher and I were about to throw hands arguing over it lol Reply

lmfao, i want to read it! Reply

