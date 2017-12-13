Finn Wolfhard to star in "The Turning"
#StrangerThings actor Finn Wolfhard will star in the haunted house film 'The Turning' (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/j3FTwikbvs pic.twitter.com/mr2vaOxzLv— Variety (@Variety) December 13, 2017
An adaptation of Turn of the Screw, a nanny to two orphans is convinced they live in a haunted mansion. Finn will be playing one of the orphans. Mackenzie Davis also stars.
