It (literally) pays to be friends with George Clooney; actor gifted $1 mil in cash to friends
George Clooney Gifted Each of His 14 Best Friends $1 Million, According to Rande Gerber https://t.co/Pxgil49vqh pic.twitter.com/IiYbxJPx7B— TheWrap (@TheWrap) December 13, 2017
- Rande Gerber (Cindy Crawford's husband) revealed that in 2013 George Clooney gifted 14 of his friends with $1 million in cash in a luxury suitcase
- Also paid everyone's taxes for the year
- The cash went out to friends he had known since he was a struggling actor who had let him crash on their couches and supported him
- Gerber tried to decline the money but George said that either all the friends would accept it or he would take it back
- Gerber is already rich af so he donated all the money to charity
- Some of the other friends were not rich so they were able to pay off mortgages and put their kids in school
ONTD what would you do with $1 mil in cash?
Edited at 2017-12-13 06:58 pm (UTC)
I would pay off my debt, the debt of some friends, pay for some cousins to get quality schooling, and help my mom out.
Then buy a tiny house somewhere remote and away from people.
maybe i'd buy a NYC apartment, rent it out on airbnb and vrbo to pay for the maintenance and earn a lil extra, and then live in a tiny house myself most of the time and come into the city apt when im feelin it
Invest 1/3 because that’s not that much over a lifespan, gotta make it last
Play with 1/3 treat myself a little
Edited at 2017-12-13 11:04 pm (UTC)
I would just move. I hate where I live. I'm blessed to not have any debt, but my town is boring and the job opportunities are awful and it feels impossible for me to save any real money. I want to move to SoCal really badly, but honestly, I'm down for anywhere that's more exciting than Olympia, WA.
I have a phone interview coming up for a job in the Bay Area though! It's not in SoCal but it's still gonna be so much fun if I get it!
+1
I would save a lot of it tbh. Pass some of it down to my kids, travel the world. I'd like to be charitable, but I'm picky bout charities coz I'd want to make sure my money goes to the cause, not in ppl's pockets.
hopefully all the recipients aren't like the gerbers
If it’s not 140 characters or less = the new downfall of society