Joan Smalls, Yoncé

It (literally) pays to be friends with George Clooney; actor gifted $1 mil in cash to friends


  • Rande Gerber (Cindy Crawford's husband) revealed that in 2013 George Clooney gifted 14 of his friends with $1 million in cash in a luxury suitcase

  • Also paid everyone's taxes for the year

  • The cash went out to friends he had known since he was a struggling actor who had let him crash on their couches and supported him

  • Gerber tried to decline the money but George said that either all the friends would accept it or he would take it back

  • Gerber is already rich af so he donated all the money to charity

  • Some of the other friends were not rich so they were able to pay off mortgages and put their kids in school

source

ONTD what would you do with $1 mil in cash?
Tagged: