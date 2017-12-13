It (literally) pays to be friends with George Clooney; actor gifted $1 mil in cash to friends

Besides donating a shit ton of money to charity, funding schools and sustainability programs as well as pro-Women/LGBT/Diversity groups, this is what I would do if I were filthy stinkin' rich. I'd be like "What's up, fam? Here's a mil I don't need it"



I love giving people gifts so I'd love to pay for like annual trips somewhere bomb as fuck or something.

one of my friends did this. he grew up middle class like the rest of our friend group but invented something and made money. he funded a big friend trip to cabo a few years back for all of us. he's still a sweet and humble dude.

That's so generous!

I know for my 2 closests friends, my money would be there money, I legit would just give them money for fun and take them everywhere hahaha

Dang.

I would pay off my debt, the debt of some friends, pay for some cousins to get quality schooling, and help my mom out.

ONTD what would you do with $1 mil in cash?

mte, i can finally get a life and a fun de-stress activity

you'd be back

With 900k to spare

lmfaoooo same

lol ikr

Hahaha, in the end you'll be back

I've always wanted a rich friend but sadly I've only made friends who are as broke as me or broker.



I found someone who's richer than me but he doesn't like to share. So typical.

My SIL is loaded and she's always inviting me to things on her dime. Love her.

same lol. i'm really poor, but my cousin invites me to places with her sometimes. Usually when it's my birthday or hers. also she invited me to stay in her condo one time and that was nice. she works at a chain that her BIL owns. Idk if shes filthy rich but she's upper middle class

all my friends are successful except me

I have a friend who married rich and she basically turned into a Republican / Ayn Rand, it's disappointing.

Pay off any debts keeping me around, leave, and never look back.



Then buy a tiny house somewhere remote and away from people. Reply

this right here is the dream

yeah actually wait this is kind of legit



maybe i'd buy a NYC apartment, rent it out on airbnb and vrbo to pay for the maintenance and earn a lil extra, and then live in a tiny house myself most of the time and come into the city apt when im feelin it Reply

Me, too. Except before settling in the Adirondacks for a lifetime of hiking and swimming in pristine lakes, I would get a travel van/small RV and tour North America with my dog.

lmao goals tbh

This

Donate 1/3 but not all at once, dole it out over time to different causes, which is after I give some gifts cash or otherwise to some close family and friends



Invest 1/3 because that’s not that much over a lifespan, gotta make it last



Play with 1/3 treat myself a little



life goals

same lol. I don't have a lot of debts, but the whole living in a city and paying 2k a month for rent is not that appealing to me. Also people in the city are annoying, and the whole going out to try new/hip/overpriced restaurants is not that fun for me.

If I were really loaded I'd definitely do things like this. Pay off the loans and debts of family and friends, vacations, etc. I'd also be on twitter paying attention to gofundmes of people and donating the entire amount.

I realize I didn't answer the "What would you do with $1 million question".



I would just move. I hate where I live. I'm blessed to not have any debt, but my town is boring and the job opportunities are awful and it feels impossible for me to save any real money. I want to move to SoCal really badly, but honestly, I'm down for anywhere that's more exciting than Olympia, WA. Reply

I liked olympia just fine when I lived there in middle school but I don't think I would like it as an adult lol :(

It's so boring and it feels like all my friends are moving away from me and I'm semi-stuck here :(



I have a phone interview coming up for a job in the Bay Area though! It's not in SoCal but it's still gonna be so much fun if I get it! Reply

I'd pay off my student loans, my parents' mortgage, and donate to crisis centers

i'd get all the medical treatment i can't afford rn and prob wipe out that million in a month! thnx america!

I wish I had that type of money.





I would save a lot of it tbh. Pass some of it down to my kids, travel the world. I'd like to be charitable, but I'm picky bout charities coz I'd want to make sure my money goes to the cause, not in ppl's pockets. Reply

that kind of money would have me set for life :( i'd set aside what i need so i never need to worry again, and invest the rest in a business and travel.

If I had 1 million in cash I would rent a nice luxury apartment and splurge on a brand new car, maybe blow through about 25,000 on fun shopping, and then I would hit the breaks real fast and live off the rest of the cash while I went back to school and figured out what I want to do for the rest of my life.

that's a tacky ass gift to give people who are also rich



hopefully all the recipients aren't like the gerbers Reply

it literally says that in the post

it's 2017, no one should still expect ontd to read anything

Ikr 🙄

If it’s not 140 characters or less = the new downfall of society Reply

agreed. and i bet most recipients were like the gerbers. as if george clooney still has contact with poor people at this point of his life.

This sounds like someone who did get a cash gift complaining about the paper cut they got opening the envelope.

i would pay off my student loans, pay off my credit card bills, give some to my parents for any debt they have, and then buy property in a up-and-coming area or just invest it.

