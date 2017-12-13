Anderson Cooper's Twitter account speaks truth to Donald Trump after it got hacked

Anderson Cooper's Twitter account, which is normally only used to promote business stuff and devoid of anything remotely personal, finally got a little spicy earlier today:



I mean, that's pretty much how we all reacted to Trump's ridiculous sore loser Tweet. But naw:





We return to our regularly scheduled robot newscast.

Sources: Anderson Cooper Twitter, The Hill article, Anderson Cooper Tweet, CNN Tweet

Tagged: , , , , ,