Anderson Cooper's Twitter account speaks truth to Donald Trump after it got hacked
Anderson Cooper's Twitter account, which is normally only used to promote business stuff and devoid of anything remotely personal, finally got a little spicy earlier today:
I mean, that's pretty much how we all reacted to Trump's ridiculous sore loser Tweet. But naw:
We return to our regularly scheduled robot newscast.
Sources: Anderson Cooper Twitter, The Hill article, Anderson Cooper Tweet, CNN Tweet
just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017
This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We're working with Twitter to secure the account.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 13, 2017
Edited at 2017-12-13 06:59 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-13 07:28 pm (UTC)
J/k knowing Cooper he's probably on some elite gays only dating app :(
Lol
Wtf is our world turning into lmao
I tried to read a Fox News article a few days ago, jfc it’s like it was written by a 14 year old who had to do it for class. And a lot of them are like that!
Refinery29 and Buzzfeed have better written articles. That’s just sad tbh.
if i actually hacked into a celeb's account, i wouldnt even do anything...i'd just read their dms for months and collect the tea
x battleforthenet.com
x Call the FCC at 202-418-1000
x Text 'RESIST' to 50409
FIRE HIM FROM NEW YEARS
OFF WITH HIS SILVER HAIR