Anderson Cooper's Twitter account speaks truth to Donald Trump after it got hacked

My "turn Trump photos into pictures of kittens" Google Chrome extension isn't allowing me to see the tweets lmfao just kitties everywhere



Can you share photos of said Kitties Reply

lol Mine is doing the same. I got in tub messing with a sponge kitty and kitties on turn tables.



I need this Chrome extension ASAP. Reply

me too! I love this plugin Reply

Well damn Reply

the hacked excuse is so old Reply

Omg, if he was hacked... I wonder if they read through his DM's :o Reply

It doesn’t seem like Cooper uses Twitter much of a daily basis, so his DMs are probably devoid of tea. But he probably uses other apps to hookup… What do you think he uses? Reply

LMAO! If you can find Andy Cohen on Grindr...



J/k knowing Cooper he's probably on some elite gays only dating app :( Reply

I don’t think he wrote it, Anderson is not that kind of sissy. He’s spineless as fuck. Reply

it's called being professional and separating personal from business. but i guess resorting to homophobia is easier Reply

Lol Reply

Exactly. I’ll never forgive him for indulging trump during the debate Reply

wtf is this homophobic comment Reply

this is really a bridge too far for antifa Reply

I only just found out that the guy who replaced Sessions was actually named Luther Strange. His name is LUTHER STRANGE and he's 6'9. He was legit destined to be a comic book supervillian. Reply

His last name is Strange? Like Doctor Strange?



Wtf is our world turning into lmao Reply

between his last name and Jared Kushner's 666 Park Avenue I'm waiting for a giant disembodied pencil to show up and erase the storyline for being too hokey Reply

damn coop, the world won't hate you for owning up to the tweet for speaking the truth Reply

it was probably kathy Reply

I saw Trump supporters lose their minds over this like they don't watch Fox News state sponsored propaganda that says worse on air. Reply

For real



I tried to read a Fox News article a few days ago, jfc it’s like it was written by a 14 year old who had to do it for class. And a lot of them are like that!



Refinery29 and Buzzfeed have better written articles. That’s just sad tbh. Reply

I'm just offended at their bad grammar. That intermittent capitalization Thing, and the incorrect use of commas, Tr*mp does That. Because he's a moron! Sad! Reply

why do hackers always play such anodyne pranks lol? they either tweet porn which quickly makes it obvious its not them, or do something lame like this



if i actually hacked into a celeb's account, i wouldnt even do anything...i'd just read their dms for months and collect the tea Reply

Yeah, I would never do it, but I think that'd be the most interesting approach for sure. I'm nosy af. Reply

Like that's nothing compared to what Olberman tweets on a regular basis lol Reply

right lol Reply

I'm CONVINCED he's going to have a sex scandal soon. Reply

Yeah I feel his abrupt announcement had a pre emptive tone. I used to follow him but had to mute him because he’s so ott so maybe he just got too exhausted. Reply

Stressed out about the Net Neutrality vote tomorrow. Please speak out if you can.

x battleforthenet.com

x Call the FCC at 202-418-1000

x Text 'RESIST' to 50409 Reply

