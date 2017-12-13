'Lady Bird', 'Get Out', CMBYN honored by 2017 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards

Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood coming for that Oscar! Reply

SAGs made some kind of sense.



Hopefully the Oscars wont disappoint..

steve carell made sense to you? and denzel for a movie that got critically shat on?? Reply

They mean that CMBYN hardly got anything Reply

They're just glad CMBYN didn't get much love. Reply

denzel is still good even in the worst films lol Reply

some ontd members are so transparent when other ppl start stanning things they have to be there to shit on it. Reply

denzel always gets nominated for sag awards - he's someone that's well-respected and beloved in the acting community Reply

Is Saoirse pretty much locked for a Best Actress win at the Oscars? Reply

weirdly enough, frances is still the frontrunner (and all the SAG nods probably helped this further): http://www.goldderby.com/odds/combined-odds/oscars-nominations-2018/

Not really. She, like Timothee, is handicapped by her age, although the Academy is more willing to award a young starlet (see Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone) than a young actor. Reply

apparently meryl is great in the post - people have been theorizing that frances and saoirse might split the vote Reply

It's nice seeing young actors being the frontrunners for lead performances Reply

Right? I feel like I am so used to seeing the same faces in these categories over and over, and they are usually 40+. It's refreshing to see younger actors with immense talent getting acknowledged. Reply

Yass slay gen z / millenials Reply

Yep

Also lol that the people who commented all have the Timmy icon from CMBYN lol.



Edited at 2017-12-13 10:09 pm (UTC)

I still really need to see Lady Bird. It especially intrigues me because I think her character is supposed to be my age? Graduating HS circa 2003. I think it'd be really interesting at this point in my life to look back on that era. Reply

Yes, see it asap! I am the same age and it spoke to me directly. Reply

I think she’s supposed to be Greta but I haven’t seen it I’m just assuming bc they live in Sacramento Reply

i graduated 2002 and it was seriously a trip to watch, they did an amazing job capturing that time. Reply

I graduated in 2003 and some of the moments were so reminiscent of my own life it was freaky. Reply

I would not be mad if all of these were the Oscar winners



except Faces Places > Jane Reply

at this point i just don't want to see gary oldman win tbh. i wish one of the other contenders would bring up his past in the media again cause i think in the current climate it might actually hurt his chances Reply

which one of his competitors would do it, though? DDL and hanks would never do that to their well-respected peer. timothee's too young and already knows he's in deep shit for the allen movie, so he's not gonna push his luck if he has any damn sense.



and franco, with all the underage girls rumors going around about him? not likely. if oldman gets outed, it's gonna have to be from one (or more) of the wives he abused over the years. here's to you, uma thurman.



i am also with you on not wanting oldman to win, for so many reasons, top of which being that chalamet was better and gary was a bit too OTT and hammy/chewy as churchill (and good god hollywood JUST awarded john lithgow an emmy for playing churchill three months ago, do we need to do it AGAIN so soon???) Reply

Link

I agree that it can't be one of his competitors but I do wish someone with a voice would say something. This piece of shit deserves to be dragged and have his Oscar snatched from him. I will be so sad if I have to watch another piece of shit win Best Actor for the second year in a row. Reply

tbf they don't need to do it publicly lol, just subtly make sure a few well-placed articles get written Reply

Its weak spot is the presumed selling point: the stunt casting of Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill. The performance is artificial and largely prosthetic (he might as well have “For Your Consideration” tattooed on his forehead in close-ups), almost a cartoon.



https://www.avclub.com/gary-oldman-struggles-to-lead-joe-wrights-eye-catching-1820610600 I liked this review:

yaaaaas Timothée go get that Oscar now <3 Reply

I want that cherry sweater. Reply

me too! I thought it'd be YSL but I didn't find it anywhere Reply

I watched Lady Bird yesterday and I really liked it! Saoirse and Laurie were fantastic. Reply

I really love these choices.



I agree with all four of the acting choices (and they actually nominated Michael Stuhlbarg, THANK YOU), the screenplay choices, the cinematography, and animated film. For best picture I would have went with CMBYN personally, but I am not mad about Lady Bird.



If I can only see one should I see Lady Bird or Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri? I've enjoyed McDonough's other stuff. Reply

3 billboards is getting great critical reviews, but there's an arc in the movie that's angered a lot of people that aren't top critics*



*not white men.



i'd see lady bird. Reply

Lady Bird, without a doubt. Reply

3 Billboards isn't very good. If you saw Manchester by the Sea, it has a lot of the same problems that movie had plus racism and minus Casey's off-screen issues. Reply

Three Billboards feels like his usual work. Personally, I liked it. It can be violent but again, McDonagh's work usually is. Reply

lady bird is so fun to watch and it's short! just about 90 minutes Reply

'three billboards' is in my top 3 worst films seen in 2017, 'lady bird' is in my top 3 faves. go support saiorse! Reply

definitely lady bird. Reply

My mom never knows about movies or what’s playing or the actors but she told me she wants to see lady bird. I was like how? Let’s go Reply

Take her!! Cry together! Reply

i like seeing saoirse and timothee win together. it's nice because they're younger and just so talented. and they were both in lady bird!



i feel like kids timothee's age get stuck in that ~YA adaption~ or big series thing for a few years before they start churning out good movies and it seems like timothee has skipped it, so far. Reply

i'm unfortunately anticipating timothee to go the jennifer lawrence route, and get some huge high-profile blockbuster role after their first breakout, just like she did years ago Reply

apparently, he on the shortlist for spiderman.



i just don't see him playing a huge blockbuster role like spiderman. i hope he makes wise choices! Reply

I’m really interested in that opioid movie with Steve Carell Reply

I just listened to an interview he did on a podcast, and they talked about this exact thing, and how he realizes how lucky he is to have become a name without having to do YA/superhero stuff like that.



I think it helps me as an audience member immensely for a role like that to see an actor who I don't already know as Spiderman or the kid from Even Stevens. Reply

I read somewhere that he could be up for the lead in All the Bright Places opposite Elle Fanning, but I hope not. Reply

I love all of this! Reply

