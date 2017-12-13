PoA - trio backs

'Lady Bird', 'Get Out', CMBYN honored by 2017 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards





For a bit of reality and less insanity from this morning's fucking mess of SAG award nominations, here are the winners (and nominees) of the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards (winners in bold):

BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
Lady Bird - winner
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR
Guillermo Del Toro (-) The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig (-) Lady Bird
Luca Guadagnino (-) Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan (-) Dunkirk - winner
Jordan Peele (-) Get Out

BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins (-) The Shape of Water
Vicky Krieps (-) Phantom Thread
Frances McDormand (-) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie (-) I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan (-) Lady Bird - winner

BEST ACTOR
Timothee Chalamet (-) Call Me By Your Name - winner
Daniel Day-Lewis (-) Phantom Thread
James Franco (-) The Disaster Artist
Gary Oldman (-) Darkest Hour
Harry Dean Stanton (-) Lucky

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige (-) Mudbound
Holly Hunter (-) The Big Sick
Allison Janney (-) I, Tonya
Lesley Manville (-) Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf (-) Lady Bird - winner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe (-) The Florida Project - winner
Armie Hammer (-) Call Me By Your Name
Jason Mitchell (-) Mudbound
Sam Rockwell (-) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michael Stuhlbarg (-) Call Me By Your Name

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Blade Runner 2049 (-) Hampton Fancher & Michael Green
Call My By Your Name (-) James Ivory - winner
The Disaster Artist (-) Scott Neustadta & Michael H. Weber
Logan (-) Scott Frank, James Mangold & Michael Green
Mudbound (-) Virgil Williams & Dee Rees

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick (-) Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanijani
Get Out (-) Jordan Peele - winner
Lady Bird (-) Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread (-) Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water (-) Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (-) Martin McDonagh

BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Breadwinner
Coco - winner
The LEGO Batman Movie
Loving Vincent
Your Name

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
City of Ghosts
Ex Libris: New York Public Library
Faces Places
Jane - winner
Kedi

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
Loveless
Raw
The Square - winner

BEST ART DIRECTION
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049 - winner
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water

BEST EDITING
Baby Driver (-) Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss - winner
Call Me By Your Name (-) Walter Fasano
Dunkirk (-) Lee Smith
The Florida Project (-) Sean Baker
Get Out (-) Gregory Plotkin

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Blade Runner 2049 (-) Benjamin Walifisch & Hans Zimmer
Dunkirk (-) Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread (-) Jonny Greenwood - winner
The Shape of Water (-) Alexandre Desplat
War For the Planet of the Apes (-) Michael Giacchino

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049 (-) Roger Deakins - winner
Dunkirk (-) Hoyte Van Hoyteme
The Florida Project (-) Alexis Zabe
Mudbound (-) Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water (-) Dan Laustsen

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name - winner
Dafne Keen, Logan
Jessie Pinnick, Princess Cyd
Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
Florence Pugh, Lady Macbeth
Bria Vinaite, The Florida Project

MOST PROMISING FILMMAKER
Kogonada, Columbus
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird - winner
John Carroll Lynch, Lucky
Julia Ducournau, Raw

