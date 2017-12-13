wentworth no

give me stoker 2 instead Reply

idk if you can call it desperate if the network is renewing it lol Reply

Conjecture: Someone's trying to sabotage Disney before the TV division gets sold off to The Mouse. Reply

Well they gotta work fast it’s already done and will be announced tomorrow. Reply

omg i literally forgot they put another season out o m f g



can hollywood just stop rebooting literally everything Reply

why Reply

Sounds like we could all use a break... from Prison Break. Reply

I rather break free. Reply

this show had one good season



way to kick a dead horse Reply

I wonder if this will actually happen now that Disney owns Fox’s tv production. Reply

this show did not need to come back. dominic looks so busted Reply

all i know about this show is that there were origami paper cranes because my friend wouldn't stop making them, writing 'hidden messages', and giving them to people.



this was in high school... 10 years ago.

y tho Reply

I cannot imagine the viewing public is truly clamoring for more Prison Break.

Normally I'm down for any excuse to keep Wentworth Miller on my TV screen, but more Prison Break is not the answer, especially when he could continue kissing boys and being sassy on Legends of Tomorrow. I cannot imagine the viewing public is truly clamoring for more Prison Break.

love this video sfm Reply

Their characters in the Arrowerse have ruined them both for me. Their scting is so bad in it. Its all i see now Reply

The ratings were steady and decent for Fox

Why? Season 5 was not good Reply

With the creator? Because this is what Paul had to say:



I couldn’t tell you another story about this group of people. Maybe somebody else can, or by accident, I’ll somehow, possibly, dream up another prison escape that’s new and fresh, but I would bet against it.



I guess $$$$$$ bought him a few dreams... Reply

... No thanks.



I loved S1 and 2, S3 was a decline, S4 barely watchable. The new season was boring, annoying and added nothing new, on top of having low ratings. Keep it. Reply

No need Reply

