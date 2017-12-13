December 13th, 2017, 10:42 pm babarsuhail Another season of Prison Break is in the works Per star Dominic Purcell, season 6 of Prison Break is in the works, despite the mediocre performance of season 5 earlier this year. Talk about being desperate.source Tagged: pilot / in development, television - fox, who asked for this Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
give me stoker 2 instead
can hollywood just stop rebooting literally everything
way to kick a dead horse
this was in high school... 10 years ago.
I cannot imagine the viewing public is truly clamoring for more Prison Break.
Normally I'm down for any excuse to keep Wentworth Miller on my TV screen, but more Prison Break is not the answer, especially when he could continue kissing boys and being sassy on Legends of Tomorrow.
I couldn’t tell you another story about this group of people. Maybe somebody else can, or by accident, I’ll somehow, possibly, dream up another prison escape that’s new and fresh, but I would bet against it.
I guess $$$$$$ bought him a few dreams...
I loved S1 and 2, S3 was a decline, S4 barely watchable. The new season was boring, annoying and added nothing new, on top of having low ratings. Keep it.