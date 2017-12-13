The View reacts to Omarosa's departure, Jones' win and interviews Joe Biden

I woke up feeling so damn good today. There is still so much to do and I don't wanna be unrealistically happy about this victory but lawd it was nice to get a real win for once. Reply

Thread

Link

I got a news alert just as I was settling into bed last night and it helped me sleep a little better hahaha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr. I woke up today wondering if I had dreamed it lmfaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God let this be the beginning of the Republicans turning into a fringe party. Reply

Thread

Link

Saw a clip of Meghan and Joe on twitter. Honestly, no sympathy for her or her father. Reply

Thread

Link

I got into a long, obnoxious twitter argument with Michael Ian Black over his defense of her. It really tarnished him for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a fucking joke honestly

it reminded me of when danrad went off on some variation of "ofc i have racist friends!!! i can't stop being friends w/ ppl just because they're disgustingly racist!!!"

associating w/ trash and defending trash makes you trash - not to mention fucking PROFITING with trash, i had zero clue they wrote a book together and felt so repulsed upon that discovery that i unfollowed him asap

just another gross white male opportunist Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





As an American citizen, my focus is on the millions of victims from my own govt around the world, but can also say that Putin is an authoritarian criminal. Do you denounce the war crimes from the US govt or are you too busy planning another book tour with John McCain’s daughter? https://t.co/V77YkkOcXL — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) November 11, 2017





sure she’s a total sweetheart. Did you know her father is a bloodlusting warmongering psycho who pushed policies responsible for mass murder? Can you point me where you called that out (or any US war crimes) while profiting from PR tour w/ his family? Might’ve missed it. Thanks! — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) November 12, 2017





The courage it must take to condemn Putin while remaining “conflicted” about America’s borderless assassination program. pic.twitter.com/mA55v8Fanv — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 11, 2017



Michael Ian Black is a fucking joke. I loved when Abby Martins schooled him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I noticed he didn't have shit to say when someone in that thread pointed out when she called BLM a hate group on Fox News. lol @ calling her inclusive and fighting for a better GOP. She hasn't done shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He has been on a rant lately about the NRA. Meanwhile, his sweet little Meghan, who he must protect at all costs, is a card carrying member who always has to make sure she mentions how much she loves guns and is one of the guys who totally doesn't get along well with other girls because she doesn't do ~drama~ or whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's a horrible person and she's a horrible person who has been riding his coattails her entire career. Fuck them both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't wish cancer on anyone BELIEVE me iv been thru it

they are both shady AF but i don't wish cancer on anyone



Edited at 2017-12-13 08:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let’s get rid of Ted Cruz next. Reply

Thread

Link

I LOVE JULIAN CASTRO! (God, Hillary, why didn't you pick him!?) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Beto O'Rourke has a legit chance. I'm ready. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yuppp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! I hate him and Cornyn so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mika's laugh in this video.



Reply

Thread

Link

First minute it's when Willie is talking to the guy who is on the group in Alabama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Tea <3 — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 20, 2012





April Ryan's tweets about all the drama had me rolling. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too!!!!! I just watched her perform it on cnn, even Wolf Blitzer is gagging. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my good friend is there and won the $1000 vacation, $250 from expedia, and the joe biden book! she was trying to get out of going last night and now she's happy she did lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Hearing the white women on the panel (minus Joy) talk about the black female vote was cringe worthy.

I don't wanna hear white liberals thanking us, I want them to call out their racist relatives and friends. Reply

Thread

Link

I had an argument w some white people on tumblr over this last night, its getting to be really condescending Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or thank us by giving us a seat at the table and actually shutting the fuck up and listening to our issues Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really, really hoping Stacy Abrams stands a chance here in Georgia. We need a huge shake up of the good ol' white boys club. More people need representation considering the diversity found within the state. Hell, Clarkston, Georgia, alone. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't disagree with you but if you saw no one thanking black women today you'd get tweets and stuff asking "Why aren't people thanking black women?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't have anything to say about the McCains other than they better not be totally soulless and try to take healthcare away from the very taxpayers who pay for his own healthcare. Reply

Thread

Link

they will

they are

these ppl wanna boohoo on national tv but her father has it better than a large majority of americans and he's aspiring to make it even worse for us. idgaf. die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, of course they will. they don't fucking give a shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omarosa is still that bougie new black chick that Janice tried to pretend stab on the Surreal Life and she always will be to me

Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, I remember watching this on VH1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need to bring this show back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



A very interesting piece of data from Alabama exit polls: While White women overall voted for Moore 63 to 34, when you break out evangelical vs non you get evangelical white women 76 - 22 Moore; non-evangelical white women 74 - 21 Jones! — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 13, 2017







Edited at 2017-12-13 06:39 pm (UTC) How are these religious people always whining about the moral decay of our country when they're totally cool with being the entire voting base for a pedophile? Reply

Thread

Link

idk i'm done trying to understand the whites, usually the answer to questions about their moral values or lack thereof is something along the lines of "they think poc are bad" or "they think abortion is bad" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Moore election made me so fucking embarrassed to be white, I stg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Did you see this? IT ANGERS ME. LIKE WTF WHITE COLLEGE GRADUATE WOMEN! 52% FOR FUCKING MOORE.



Edited at 2017-12-13 06:50 pm (UTC) Did you see this? IT ANGERS ME. LIKE WTF WHITE COLLEGE GRADUATE WOMEN! 52% FOR FUCKING MOORE. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am so sick of these people being called Christians !!!!! Or supposedly representive of Christian people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The evangelical/non evangelical break down is WILD. And I think it speaks most of women in alabama, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Evangelical white women, almost without exception, are the most hateful people I've encountered in my life. They were my teachers, my babysitters, my friends' mothers. Their influence at school and church when I was a kid account for many of my trust issues today and those of people close to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

honestly i think age probably plays a big role as well, i would like to see the exit polls wrt age Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This has nothing to do with Moore or Omarosa but my mom lives in FL and has been texting me angry all day bc her town/council is talking about free wifi in a park and baby boomers are whining about it being like "well nothing is free!!" So she's going to go to the next local meeting and explain why it's important/worth it. And she wants to explain to them that young people need the internet to apply for school, jobs, housing, etc these days and access should be a right. Now she's telling me she's going to the crafts store to get some poster board and make up a facts sheet about why it's a good idea where she lives. She said it's only her small part but the past year has made her want to be more vocal and thinking about running for council in the next local election. lmao she has been going off on her fellow baby boomers all day. She even have to FaceTime me in anger. Reply

Thread

Link

GO MOM! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your mom is awesome-sauce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is awesome! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's awesome! Access to the internet should definitely be a right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't it a right as defined by the UN? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your mom sounds awesome and she should really considering a run in the local election. People underestimate just how important local politics are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your mom is amazing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GO MOM! [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Your mom sounds awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss. Bless her. This is literally how government is supposed to work you fools.



My grandfather was like this. All his friends bitched that "They didn't want their taxes to go up to pay for the new schools in the area because they don't have kids or grandkids that go there" And he would yell at them and say "This is how society works. We got our schools and jobs and retirement, and now we pay back. Additionally if we don't pay for this shit now, its just going to get more expensive."



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hope your mom runs for council in the next election tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GO MOM! [3] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YASSS MOM! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your mom is amazing, especially for fighting to make our shit state a little better! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that so awesome. I hope your mom runs - that passion will go far. :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://twitter.com/electrolemon/status/940980416118374400

Mood this morning Mood this morning Reply

Thread

Link

I love this video with all my heart and literally watch it once a week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry to be negative but idg how politicians of opposing parties can be friends like lol you ruin ppls lives at 5pm but lets hang tomorrow at lunch xoxo Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t understand this at all. We’ve been way past the “different political opinion” point for a long time. We’re not debating on the role of the federal government, etc. If you support the GOP, you support a party that tries to strip people of their basic human rights. They genuinely believe certain lives are worth more than others, and that’s not simply a different political opinion. I can’t ~put differences aside when those are our differences. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's why when I hear people like Bryan Cranston be like "we should want Trump to succeed" it's like ummmm no? If Trump succeeds and gets what he wants he will literally destroy millions of lives in some way. Saying you want Trump to succeed is basically saying you want suffering. When people say that shit trying to sound all philosophical I just have to rme. I'm actually thankful the GOP is incapable of governing and Trump is too stupid to understand everything or else we'd be even more fucked somehow. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

cuz none of them genuinely care about us lol

like i can't even be friends w trump supporters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This? Can't relate?



This is me and my best friend, Rose.

Rose votes Labour.

I vote Conservative.

However, we have not let our political differences get in the way of our 16 years (and counting) of friendship.

Be more like me and Rose. pic.twitter.com/VBwFhIbMG2 — Sophie Warrener (@Soph_Warrener98) December 8, 2017





I can't look past it anymore. And maybe at 28 that's ~immature~ but I can't be friends with people who don't even care about other ppls existence or humanity. This current GOP is not some simple disagreement. This is a GOP with Trump that literally will destroy lives.



And some of my racist relatives? Even loving them is going too far!











I don't either bc even when some anon maga chud tweets me I wanna maul their face off.This? Can't relate?I can't look past it anymore. And maybe at 28 that's ~immature~ but I can't be friends with people who don't even care about other ppls existence or humanity. This current GOP is not some simple disagreement. This is a GOP with Trump that literally will destroy lives.And some of my racist relatives? Even loving them is going too far! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ikr. Politics are really about values. If the parties were just about being ~fiscally conservative~ or not, I could understand perhaps. But supporting a party that enables racism, misogyny, homophobia etc. just for their economic policies shows me you're a selfish motherfucker who doesn't care about human rights. Why would I want that in my life? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE. Politics are literally your morals. I can't be friends with someone who has opposing morals from me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you're right.



Laura Pidcock, an amazing UK politician, said the same thing in an interview recently and the whole British media turned against her. It was fucking ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If you actually care about the issues and people beyond your immediate circle, you can't. This isn't a question about the size of government. It's about very basic human rights. It's about treating every citizen as people worthy of respect or not. It's about valuing those who might need things in our society or not. It's about celebrating education or not. It's about leaving a better world for our future or not. These are minor disagreements but huge monumental things that will forever shape the entire world. And one side doesn't give a fuck about anything other than themselves, their money and winning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand it either. The differences aren't like big federal government vs. small fed government in the US. It's stripping people of their basic rights, allowing the rich to become even more mega rich, allowing the destruction of the environment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because it's just a job for them. even if they get voted out, they get scooped up by lobbying firms that pay them more than two times they get as politicians Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rich ppl have more in common with each other than they do with us, tbh. it's a class thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link