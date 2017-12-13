The View reacts to Omarosa's departure, Jones' win and interviews Joe Biden
The View talks about Omarosa's announcement of her departure from the White House. Joy relishes in her "retirement" as during Omarosa's appearance on The View. The woman left a comment to Joy that she should get some joy in her life. Well, she got it with your "retirement."
The panel reacted to the Jones' win in Alabama. Meghan echoed what I was yelling partially last night, "SUCK IT BANNON!" The panel thanks African American woman for saving America again. However, they want to get down as to why white woman who are educated voted for Moore.
Former Vice President Joe Biden appears on The View. Tears are shed by Meghan as they talk about Beau's cancer. He reacts to Jones' win and sheds light on his relationship with Trump. If you are wondering why Joe Biden is on the View, he is on his book promo.
it reminded me of when danrad went off on some variation of "ofc i have racist friends!!! i can't stop being friends w/ ppl just because they're disgustingly racist!!!"
associating w/ trash and defending trash makes you trash - not to mention fucking PROFITING with trash, i had zero clue they wrote a book together and felt so repulsed upon that discovery that i unfollowed him asap
just another gross white male opportunist
they are both shady AF but i don't wish cancer on anyone
I don't wanna hear white liberals thanking us, I want them to call out their racist relatives and friends.
they are
these ppl wanna boohoo on national tv but her father has it better than a large majority of americans and he's aspiring to make it even worse for us. idgaf. die.
Did you see this? IT ANGERS ME. LIKE WTF WHITE COLLEGE GRADUATE WOMEN! 52% FOR FUCKING MOORE.
My grandfather was like this. All his friends bitched that "They didn't want their taxes to go up to pay for the new schools in the area because they don't have kids or grandkids that go there" And he would yell at them and say "This is how society works. We got our schools and jobs and retirement, and now we pay back. Additionally if we don't pay for this shit now, its just going to get more expensive."
Mood this morning
like i can't even be friends w trump supporters
This? Can't relate?
I can't look past it anymore. And maybe at 28 that's ~immature~ but I can't be friends with people who don't even care about other ppls existence or humanity. This current GOP is not some simple disagreement. This is a GOP with Trump that literally will destroy lives.
And some of my racist relatives? Even loving them is going too far!
Laura Pidcock, an amazing UK politician, said the same thing in an interview recently and the whole British media turned against her. It was fucking ridiculous.