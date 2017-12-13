joy&#39;s joy

The View reacts to Omarosa's departure, Jones' win and interviews Joe Biden





The View talks about Omarosa's announcement of her departure from the White House. Joy relishes in her "retirement" as during Omarosa's appearance on The View. The woman left a comment to Joy that she should get some joy in her life. Well, she got it with your "retirement."

The panel reacted to the Jones' win in Alabama. Meghan echoed what I was yelling partially last night, "SUCK IT BANNON!" The panel thanks African American woman for saving America again. However, they want to get down as to why white woman who are educated voted for Moore.

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears on The View. Tears are shed by Meghan as they talk about Beau's cancer. He reacts to Jones' win and sheds light on his relationship with Trump. If you are wondering why Joe Biden is on the View, he is on his book promo.
















SOURCE: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Tagged: , , ,