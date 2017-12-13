Salma Hayek says Harvey Weinstein threatened to kill her, details abuse suffered filming Frida

Holy shit, Weinstein needs to burn. Reply

Jesus Reply

Jesus.



When will he die? Reply

what the fuck. every story that comes out about him makes him more and more vile. Reply

Just when you think this shit can't get more horrific... Reply

Oh holy shit.



Says that until all the women came forward she had dismissed what happened to her as in the past and so small no one would care, also thought she was the bigger person for "forgiving" Weinstein



Oh my God, I imagine that a lot of victims feel the same.

Reply

that bit jumped out at me as well :( Reply

that part floored me because so many women have followed that same thought pattern after dealing with things they shouldn't have. her story was horrifying. Reply

This is why I can't stand people who go on and on about forgiveness really being a selfish thing which you need to do to be a decent person and all that crap. Life is complex and dealing with trauma can't always have a neat solution that'd be uplifting on a fucking fridge magnet. Reply

Forgiveness is such a misunderstood concept that it's actually toxic. Forgiveness is not for the other person, it is not even about the other person. It's for you and it's about allowing yourself enough love and support to let something go for the sake of your mental health.



It is not excusing anything that happened to you and I feel exhausted over how many people think it is. I think the language needs to change tbh, instead of saying "you need to forgive that person", saying something more along the lines of "you need to allow yourself forgiveness" would be best. Reply

Holy shit. How did this monster get away with this shit for so fucking long???



"Points out that women only make up 4% of the top directors and 27% of speaking actors automatically making it difficult for them to have careers and for their voices to be heard"



Well there's my answer.



Edited at 2017-12-13 06:04 pm (UTC) Reply

And because men don't give a shit unless they feel the woman is their property. And even then... Reply

Jesus, this whole thing really resonates with me.



Men are garbage and I blame society for encouraging and rewarding this behaviour Reply

Also it makes me so so sad that she convinced herself that this abuse was minor. The stuff about the sex scene in particular is super disturbing. Reply

castrate, flay and kill the bastard Reply

Yes, in that order. Reply

Can we pour lemon juice while castrating? Reply

Get Mary Mason in here tbh Reply

This makes me so sad and angry :(

Reply

This is awful. Will Harvey dispute this since she’s a WOC? Reply

God, poor Salma and Julie. :( Ed Norton was Salma's boyfriend and co-star in Frida during all this. I wonder if he ever tried to defend her. Reply

Norton has a reputation for being a huge asshole, so I doubt it. Reply

but i hope the assholishness doesnt extend to supporting abuse. Reply

If his version of being an asshole could include curb stomping Harvey I'd fully excuse it tbh. Reply

In work situations. I've never heard anything bad about him on a personal level. Reply

She speaks highly of Ed Norton in the article. When HW first yanked the project from her, she got lawyers involved - not for harassment, but to get her project back. So then HW gave her a laundry list of hoops to jump through:



He claimed that my name as an actress was not big enough and that I was incompetent as a producer, but to clear himself legally, as I understood it, he gave me a list of impossible tasks with a tight deadline:

1. Get a rewrite of the script, with no additional payment.

2. Raise $10 million to finance the film.

3. Attach an A-list director.

4. Cast four of the smaller roles with prominent actors.

Much to everyone’s amazement, not least my own, I delivered, thanks to a phalanx of angels who came to my rescue, including Edward Norton, who beautifully rewrote the script several times and appallingly never got credit. ... Reply

What the actual fuck omg Reply

