Salma Hayek says Harvey Weinstein threatened to kill her, details abuse suffered filming Frida
Salma Hayek on Harvey Weinstein, in @nytopinion:— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2017
"No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage.
No to letting him give me oral sex.
No to my getting naked with another woman.
No, no, no ...
And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage." https://t.co/8KfW3y3Igz
- Says that until all the women came forward she had dismissed what happened to her as in the past and so small no one would care, also thought she was the bigger person for "forgiving" Weinstein
- Given all the details that are coming out now believes she was spared from rape because of her friendships with George Clooney and Robert Rodriguez
- In the 90s she signed a deal with him to star and produce Frida. She agreed to produce for free believing it would cement her as a legitimate star in Hollywood
- Weinstein would show up at her hotels at night demanding to be let in her suite
- He asked her to shower nude with him
- He asked her to massage him
- He wanted to perform oral sex on her
- He wanted his naked friend to massage her
- Every time she said no he would scream and yell at her
- He demanded she fire her agent
- He physically dragged her out of the Venice premiere of Frida to spend time at a party with him and prostitutes
- He once threatened to kill her
- Before Frida started filming he threatened to remove her as the star causing her to sue him
- He finally agree to fund Frida if she could complete 4 near impossible tasks (have 4 big name actors in minor roles, hire a big name director, do an entire re-write for free and film it for $10 million). She was able to do them by calling in favours
- On the set of Frida he threatened to shut production down unless she did a full frontal nude scene with another woman causing her to have a panic attack. She eventually took a tranquilizer to finish the scene
- Said that he threatened and screamed at Julie Taymor
- Hayek had to beg him to release the film theatrically
- Years later he approached her and said that Georgina Chapman had made him a changed man and told her that Frida was a beautiful movie
- She now questions why she was willing to forgive him when he was so violent and awful
- Points out that women only make up 4% of the top directors and 27% of speaking actors automatically making it difficult for them to have careers and for their voices to be heard
source
JFC. Poor Salma.
When will he die?
Says that until all the women came forward she had dismissed what happened to her as in the past and so small no one would care, also thought she was the bigger person for "forgiving" Weinstein
Oh my God, I imagine that a lot of victims feel the same.
It is not excusing anything that happened to you and I feel exhausted over how many people think it is. I think the language needs to change tbh, instead of saying "you need to forgive that person", saying something more along the lines of "you need to allow yourself forgiveness" would be best.
"Points out that women only make up 4% of the top directors and 27% of speaking actors automatically making it difficult for them to have careers and for their voices to be heard"
Well there's my answer.
Edited at 2017-12-13 06:04 pm (UTC)
Men are garbage and I blame society for encouraging and rewarding this behaviour
Yes, in that order.
If his version of being an asshole could include curb stomping Harvey I'd fully excuse it tbh.
He claimed that my name as an actress was not big enough and that I was incompetent as a producer, but to clear himself legally, as I understood it, he gave me a list of impossible tasks with a tight deadline:
1. Get a rewrite of the script, with no additional payment.
2. Raise $10 million to finance the film.
3. Attach an A-list director.
4. Cast four of the smaller roles with prominent actors.
Much to everyone’s amazement, not least my own, I delivered, thanks to a phalanx of angels who came to my rescue, including Edward Norton, who beautifully rewrote the script several times and appallingly never got credit. ...